FAC schedules two October outreach sessions
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County’s Ferry Advisory Committee announced two outreach sessions this October. On Saturday, Oct. 15 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, the FAC will review its advocacy efforts, answer questions from the public, and engage in open discussions related to ferry service. Why Should I...
Disability is part of the equity equation | Guest column
Submitted by Sherwood Community Services. The U.S. Department of Labor today announced that in recognition of the vital role people with disabilities play in making the nation’s workforce diverse and inclusive, “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation” has been chosen as the theme for October’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month 2022.
Orcas Island High School students awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs
Submitted by Orcas Island School District. Six Orcas Island High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
It’s Medicare Open Enrollment Time!
Medicare beneficiaries have an opportunity each year, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, to review insurance coverage and make sure that current plans will be the right ones for them in the coming year. Why review your Medicare choices? Because your health may have changed or your plan may have different...
