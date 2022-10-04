CLEVELAND — Colder air has arrived in Northern Ohio and the growing season will end for many of you across our Western and Southern Counties. After a few lake effect showers, high pressure is taking control and will clear out the clouds throughout the day! However, the chilly air hangs around for the weekend. Saturday highs stall in the 50s. Sunday we creep up to near 60 during the afternoon. Dry weather should be the rule. Frost could possibly become widespread, especially inland away from Lake Erie.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO