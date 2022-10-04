ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
newsnet5

FORECAST: Plenty of sun with warming temps

CLEVELAND — Brr!! It is a chilly start to your Sunday with temps falling into the 30s across much of northeast Ohio, but the sky is crystal clear with ample sunshine!. Temperatures will creep up to the low 60s during the afternoon. Dry weather should be the rule, but clouds will increase ahead of a fast moving cold front tonight. A sprinkle is possible overnight, but most areas will stay dry. Clouds decrease on Monday with highs in the low 60s once again.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: A Chilly But Sunny Weekend

CLEVELAND — Colder air has arrived in Northern Ohio and the growing season will end for many of you across our Western and Southern Counties. After a few lake effect showers, high pressure is taking control and will clear out the clouds throughout the day! However, the chilly air hangs around for the weekend. Saturday highs stall in the 50s. Sunday we creep up to near 60 during the afternoon. Dry weather should be the rule. Frost could possibly become widespread, especially inland away from Lake Erie.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: A Chilly Weather Weekend Ahead

CLEVELAND — FREEZE WARNING in effect tonight thru 10am Saturday morning for Richland & Seneca Counties. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 2os and lower 30s by sunrise. FROST ADVISORY tonight for Lorain, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Medina, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes, Coshocton, Tuscarawas & Carrol Counites thru...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
newsnet5

The cost of gun violence in Northeast Ohio over last 30 months: More than $100 million

As the number of homicides tops 100 again this year in Cleveland, recently-released numbers show the financial impact of gun crimes in Northeast Ohio. According to figures from the region’s two level-one trauma centers, the cost of treating gunshot victims at University Hospitals and MetroHealth is more than $106 million since the beginning of 2020. Between the two hospitals, numbers show 2,454 patients have been treated for gunshot wounds in the last 30 months.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy