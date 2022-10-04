Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las...
SFGate
Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others outside a casino that left two people dead and six injured. Police arrested Yoni Barrios, 32, after...
SFGate
DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who allegedly attacked a group of showgirls and then stabbed tourists and locals in a rampage on the Las Vegas strip, leaving two dead and six injured, will be charged with murder and possibly could face the death penalty, a top prosecutor said Friday.
Comments / 0