gomarquette.com
Volleyball heads to St. John's and Seton Hall
MILWAUKEE – The No. 18 Marquette University women's volleyball team hits the road for the first time in over a month this weekend, beginning with a Friday night match at St. John's. The Golden Eagles will also face Seton Hall on Saturday afternoon before returning to Milwaukee. Friday's match...
Wisconsin basketball: Two Badgers named preseason All-Big Ten
Wisconsin Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Tyler Wahl each earn first-team All-Big Ten honors for the 2022-2023 season.
gomarquette.com
MSOC Loses at Villanova 1-0
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette men's soccer team (4-5-1, 0-1-1 BIG EAST) fell to Villanova Wednesday afternoon at Higgins Soccer Complex, dropping a 1-0 match. "Obviously we're extremely disappointed to lose a match where we took 25 shots," said Marquette head coach Louis Bennett. "I thought we battled and we played really, really well, but in and around the box we just couldn't put the ball into the net then we made a huge error on a corner to give them a goal. I'm really proud of the effort and the way that we battled, it was just our finishing that cost us."
Hudson Star-Observer
Three individuals qualify for D1 state golf tourney
New Richmond, River Falls and Hudson finished just short of qualifying as teams for next week’s state golf tournament in Madison, but they’ll each have an individual there. Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus, River Falls’ Mahlia McCane and New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer moved on after earning the three individual qualifying...
gomarquette.com
WSOC Travels To Seton Hall Thursday Night
The Marquette University women's soccer team (6-5-1, 2-2-0 BIG EAST) continues the BIG EAST portion of its schedule when the squad heads to Seton Hall (4-6-2, 0-4-0 BIG EAST) for a 5 p.m. CT matchup on Thursday, Oct. 6. Following Thursday's action, the Golden Eagles will enjoy their final bye...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha South cancels final two football games
WAUKESHA — Waukesha South announced on Thursday that the final two games of the Blackshirts' football season had been cancelled. "Due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety, Waukesha South has cancelled the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 7, against Arrowhead, as well as the remainder of the varsity football season," a statement emailed out to parents on Thursday read. "The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team, and football student athletes."
gomarquette.com
MSOC Travels East to Face Villanova, Providence
The Marquette University men's soccer team (4-5-1, 0-1-1 BIG EAST) returns to the road this week as it continues BIG EAST play with a pair of matches on the east coast. The Golden Eagles will first take on the Villanova Wildcats (4-3-2, 1-1-1 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. (CT), before traveling to Rhode Island to face Providence (3-2-4, 1-0-2 BIG EAST) on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. (CT).
offtackleempire.com
Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5
Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
milwaukeerecord.com
Savannah Bananas to bring “Banana Ball” high jinks to Franklin Field next September
It’s time to say farewell to another baseball season in Milwaukee. However, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. Sure, the Brewers are cool and all, but we’re actually referring to two non-Major League games taking place in the region next September. On Tuesday, the Savannah Bananas announced they’ll be bringing their incomparable brand of “Banana Ball” to Franklin Field for a pair of challenger games against the Milwaukee Milkmen September 8-9.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest
There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 2
This is the second in a five-part series. Part One in here. is a corporate trainer and adjunct business school faculty at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. She joined the college after nearly 20 years as a transportation and logistics leader at shipping company Schneider National. She is cofounder of Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin. She also volunteers as a citizenship tutor at Literacy Green Bay, advisor at CollegeReady and community volunteer at Casa ALBA. She earned a degree in political science in 1994 at UCLA and an MBA in 2005 from Wayne State University.
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
DVA announces So. Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery expansion
UNION GROVE, Wis. — The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery is expanding, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday. The cemetery will be able to add 3,500 new columbarium niches, landscaping and added infrastructure on about two acres of land. Officials said that the work will provide the proper resources for burial needs going forward.
boatingindustry.com
The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine
Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five
WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
