MILWAUKEE — The Marquette men's soccer team (4-5-1, 0-1-1 BIG EAST) fell to Villanova Wednesday afternoon at Higgins Soccer Complex, dropping a 1-0 match. "Obviously we're extremely disappointed to lose a match where we took 25 shots," said Marquette head coach Louis Bennett. "I thought we battled and we played really, really well, but in and around the box we just couldn't put the ball into the net then we made a huge error on a corner to give them a goal. I'm really proud of the effort and the way that we battled, it was just our finishing that cost us."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO