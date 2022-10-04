Read full article on original website
KTBS
Drive-by shooting at Shreveport park
SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting at the Airport Park Recreation Center on Kennedy Drive. It happened just before 8:45 p.m., Saturday night. KTBS 3 has learned that multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old was shot in the arm.
KSLA
CPSO searching for fugitive near Colquitt Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a fugitives in the Grawood Subdivision and surrounding areas off Colquitt Road. The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
KTBS
Fight outside Shreveport restaurant leaves 2 men injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fight Saturday night which led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of East 70th Street and East Kings Highway. Police say there was a confrontation involved a restaurant employee and the manager. The employee's boyfriend...
KTBS
Drive-by shooting at Shreveport car wash leaves 1 man wounded
SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday at a carwash in the 5200 block of Jewella Avenue. Detectives said several shots were fired and a 19-year-old man was hit in the arm. Police say no one has been arrested.
KTBS
2022 Battle of the Bags in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis tells us about the 2022 Battle of the Bags on October 7th, at the Seventh Tap Brewing Project. The event is open to all active or retired first responders including police, fire, EMS, healthcare, military, etc. Payment will be required at check in...
ktalnews.com
Speed enforcement cameras have Shreveport drivers slowing down, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released initial data from the new school zone speeding camera program on Friday. A significant decrease in speeding in areas where the cameras have gone up suggests it is working. According to the release, cameras are active in 20 locations, and...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
ktalnews.com
One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
KTBS
Shreveport opens new high-tech fire station
SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the new Fire Station 8 today. The state-of-the-art station is located in the Queensborough community. It features a commercial grade kitchen, drive through apparatus bays, low-maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
KTBS
Drill helps responders prepare for campus emergency
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M at Texarkana held an emergency response and campus evacuation drill on Friday. The campus was set up to respond before 9 a.m. with campus law enforcement in place. The Texarkana Texas Police, Fire Department and LifeNet were on standby ready to respond with lights...
KSLA
SPD investigating after man grazed by bullet at Lakeville Townhome
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to know more about an incident where a man was grazed by gunfire. Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive - in the Lakeville Townhomes community. The victim...
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
q973radio.com
Frightening Shootout Filmed on Lakeshore in Shreveport
This is absolutely heartbreaking to say the very least. If you’ve been on social media at all today, you’ve definitely scrolled across this video. I actually scrolled past it quite a few times before I finally clicked it to see why it was being shared so frequently. Immediately, thinking about my friends and family who live in that area, and thinking about all the time I’ve spent there, I quickly became upset.
q973radio.com
Shreveport Juvenile Arrested For Gucci Brookshires Fire
Last week, Shreveport-Bossier reacted all over social media following a fire set inside of the Gucci Brookshire’s on Line Avenue. Luckily for the popular Shreveport grocery store, the damage was limited due to the quick-reacting sprinkler system located inside of the building, as well as the always-wonderful Shreveport Fire Department. The fire began as paper items were lit on fire in the paper goods aisle.
KTBS
Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
westcentralsbest.com
SPD: School zone speed cameras showing positive results
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Speeding in Shreveport school zones has decreased by over 90% in areas where speed enforcement cameras are located, according to Shreveport police. Cameras are located in 20 school zones throughout the city and more are added each week. "We want to remind our citizens to shown caution...
KTBS
4 men wanted by SPD on domestic violence charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims. Shreveport police acknowledge domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of...
