Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Drive-by shooting at Shreveport park

SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting at the Airport Park Recreation Center on Kennedy Drive. It happened just before 8:45 p.m., Saturday night. KTBS 3 has learned that multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old was shot in the arm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

CPSO searching for fugitive near Colquitt Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a fugitives in the Grawood Subdivision and surrounding areas off Colquitt Road. The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Fight outside Shreveport restaurant leaves 2 men injured

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fight Saturday night which led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of East 70th Street and East Kings Highway. Police say there was a confrontation involved a restaurant employee and the manager. The employee's boyfriend...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2022 Battle of the Bags in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis tells us about the 2022 Battle of the Bags on October 7th, at the Seventh Tap Brewing Project. The event is open to all active or retired first responders including police, fire, EMS, healthcare, military, etc. Payment will be required at check in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport opens new high-tech fire station

SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the new Fire Station 8 today. The state-of-the-art station is located in the Queensborough community. It features a commercial grade kitchen, drive through apparatus bays, low-maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Drill helps responders prepare for campus emergency

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M at Texarkana held an emergency response and campus evacuation drill on Friday. The campus was set up to respond before 9 a.m. with campus law enforcement in place. The Texarkana Texas Police, Fire Department and LifeNet were on standby ready to respond with lights...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Frightening Shootout Filmed on Lakeshore in Shreveport

This is absolutely heartbreaking to say the very least. If you’ve been on social media at all today, you’ve definitely scrolled across this video. I actually scrolled past it quite a few times before I finally clicked it to see why it was being shared so frequently. Immediately, thinking about my friends and family who live in that area, and thinking about all the time I’ve spent there, I quickly became upset.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Shreveport Juvenile Arrested For Gucci Brookshires Fire

Last week, Shreveport-Bossier reacted all over social media following a fire set inside of the Gucci Brookshire’s on Line Avenue. Luckily for the popular Shreveport grocery store, the damage was limited due to the quick-reacting sprinkler system located inside of the building, as well as the always-wonderful Shreveport Fire Department. The fire began as paper items were lit on fire in the paper goods aisle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan

TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
TEXARKANA, TX
westcentralsbest.com

SPD: School zone speed cameras showing positive results

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Speeding in Shreveport school zones has decreased by over 90% in areas where speed enforcement cameras are located, according to Shreveport police. Cameras are located in 20 school zones throughout the city and more are added each week. "We want to remind our citizens to shown caution...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

4 men wanted by SPD on domestic violence charges

SHREVEPORT, La. -- October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims. Shreveport police acknowledge domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of...
SHREVEPORT, LA

