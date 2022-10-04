ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state

RENTON, Wash. - The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state. According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.
RENTON, WA
ncwlife.com

Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer

WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
WENATCHEE, WA
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
truecrimedaily

Seattle man arrested after mutilated human remains found near the University of Washington

SEATTLE (TCD) -- A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested after the remains of a 56-year-old missing woman were allegedly discovered near the University of Washington. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, on Monday, June 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an area near the University of Washington by Ravenna Avenue NE and NE 45th Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly located human remains.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle man charged with murder months after human remains found on trail

Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with murder and sexually violating human remains that were found near the University of Washington in June, but police indicate their investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests there could be more arrests. Authorities arrested Charles W. Becker on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a missing woman, and prosecutors filed charges against him on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June

SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
SEATTLE, WA

