Read full article on original website
Related
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charges filed after arrest linked to human remains found near UW
Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June. Charles W. Becker of King County was charged with murder and sexually violating human remains on Friday. Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking...
Former Seattle tech engineer convicted of stealing data from more than 100M people sentenced
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Former Amazon Web Services engineer Paige Thompson, who was convicted of stealing data from more than 100 million people, was sentenced on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Thompson, 37, was sentenced to time served and five years of probation, including location and computer...
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
q13fox.com
Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state
RENTON, Wash. - The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state. According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer
WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
Seattle man arrested after mutilated human remains found near the University of Washington
SEATTLE (TCD) -- A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested after the remains of a 56-year-old missing woman were allegedly discovered near the University of Washington. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, on Monday, June 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an area near the University of Washington by Ravenna Avenue NE and NE 45th Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly located human remains.
4 men, white van sought in connection with a shooting at a Renton minimart
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in two men being injured Monday night at a minimart. Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue after receiving multiple reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
publicola.com
In a Sign of Worsening Conditions, Understaffed King County Jail Has Lacked Water for a Week
The King County Jail in downtown Seattle has lacked potable water since Thursday, September 29, and people incarcerated at the jail have been relying on bottled water for the past week, PubliCola has confirmed. According to a spokesman for the county’s Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD), the county...
q13fox.com
Seattle man charged with murder months after human remains found on trail
Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with murder and sexually violating human remains that were found near the University of Washington in June, but police indicate their investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests there could be more arrests. Authorities arrested Charles W. Becker on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a missing woman, and prosecutors filed charges against him on Friday.
1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.
Police searching for car of interest in connection with rideshare driver’s murder
SEATTLE — Seattle police released information on Wednesday about a car of interest in connection with a rideshare driver who was fatally shot in the Denny Triangle neighborhood in mid-September. Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a blue 2012-2014 Toyota Prius C that was seen in the area when 48-year-old...
q13fox.com
Suspected burglar uses stolen pickup truck to ram through 3 Federal Way businesses
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A brazen thief used their pickup truck to break into three businesses located in the Federal Way Business Park plaza. Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are looking for the suspect that caused several thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items. Detectives believe all three cases are connected.
MyNorthwest.com
King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
q13fox.com
Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June
SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA’s Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made...
Comments / 0