San Juan County, WA

San Juan County explains proposed road levy

Submitted by San Juan County. The upcoming November election includes Resolution 20-2022 – a proposition to increase the road levy. It is a one-time, permanent levy lid lift for the county road fund. If approved, the county levy would increase from $0.56 to $1.00 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Ferry Advisory Committee and County Council discuss ferry woes

A slew of ferry service interruptions that have seriously impacted residents led to a special meeting between the San Juan County Council and the Ferry Advisory Committee on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. The room was packed with island students who listened to the proceedings. “It will get better,” said...
