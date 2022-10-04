Read full article on original website
Cardano: Average $ADA Transaction Fees Dropped After Vasil, Along With on-Chain Activity
The average fee paid to move funds across the Cardano ($ADA) blockchain dropped after the implementation of the Vasil hard fork, which brought in numerous improvements to the network. Fes dropped along with its on-chain activity. According to CryptoCompare’s latest Asset Report, the Vasil hard fork brought several improvements to...
$ADA: All Six On-Chain Metrics Monitored by Cardano Foundation Went Up in September
On Thursday (October 6), Cardano Foundation delivered good news for $ADA HODLers in the form of the latest monthly on-chain stats for Cardano. Cardano Foundation is “an independent Swiss-based non-profit that oversees and supervises the advancement of Cardano.” It is the legal custodian of the Cardano brand and it collaborates with IOG and EMURGO to “ensure that Cardano is being developed and promoted as a secure, transparent, and accountable solution for positive global change.” Cardano Foundation “sets the direction for decentralized economic empowerment, working with regulators in different jurisdictions to shape blockchain legislation and commercial standards, and empowering the Cardano community to leverage the Cardano protocol to solve real-life problems.”
Cardano Founder on SEC vs Ripple: ‘Courts Make Poor Substitutes for Legislative Holes’
On Saturday (October 8), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of IO Global (aka “IOG”, formerly known as “IOHK”), shared his latest thoughts on crypto regulation in general and the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs in particular. As you may remember, on 22...
$ADA: Crypto Analyst Says ‘Cardano NFTs are the best NFTs’, SPO Explains Why There Are So Many NFT Projects
On Friday (October 7), a prominent crypto analyst gave high praise to Cardano-powered NFTs. Yesterday, popular crypto analyst and influencer told his over 893K Twitter followers:. Interestingly, one day earlier, Pieter Nierop, the owner/operator of $ADA staking pool “Cardano Fans” explained the popularity of NFT projects on Cardano:
$ADA: Number of Smart Contracts Deployed on Cardano Grows by 100 in Two Weeks
The number of smart contracts deployed on the Cardano ($ADA) network has grown by 100 in only two weeks after the Vasil hard fork went live on the smart contract network, showing developers are pushing Cardano forward. According to data from Cardano Blockchain Insights, as Finbold reports, there were 3,2929...
XRP: Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Believes ‘Court Case’ Will Get ‘Resolved Positively’
In a recent interview, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is “long” on XRP. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
$BTC: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Says ‘Pension Funds Now Investing in Bitcoin’
On Friday (October 7), Robert Kiyosaki, the highly successful author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” series of personal finance books, shared his latest thoughts on gold, silver, and Bitcoin. “Rich Dad Poor Dad“, which is one of the top 10 personal finance books of all time, “advocates...
‘Shark Tank’ Star Believes Stablecoin Regulation Would Be Bullish for Many Cryptoassets
Celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary (aka “Mr. Wonderful” on ABC TV series “Shark Tank“) explained in a recent interview what needs to happen before we see the next bull cycle in the crypto market. According to a report by The Daily Hodl published earlier today, his...
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Could Explode After Accumulation Phase, Says Crypto Analyst Who Called 2018’s Market Bottom
A top cryptocurrency strategist that has gained a large following on social media after accurately calling bitcoin’s 2018 bear market bottom above $3,000 has revealed that they believe the price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could soon explode. The pseudonymous analyst, known as Smart Contractor on social media,...
Visa Partners With FTX To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in 40 Countries
Less than nine months after launching a FTX-branded Visa crypto debit card in the U.S., the popular crypto exchange intends to make the card available to its customers in 40 more countries. Here is how FTX Co-Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”) first announced the FTX Card on 21 January...
