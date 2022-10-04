ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: All Six On-Chain Metrics Monitored by Cardano Foundation Went Up in September

On Thursday (October 6), Cardano Foundation delivered good news for $ADA HODLers in the form of the latest monthly on-chain stats for Cardano. Cardano Foundation is “an independent Swiss-based non-profit that oversees and supervises the advancement of Cardano.” It is the legal custodian of the Cardano brand and it collaborates with IOG and EMURGO to “ensure that Cardano is being developed and promoted as a secure, transparent, and accountable solution for positive global change.” Cardano Foundation “sets the direction for decentralized economic empowerment, working with regulators in different jurisdictions to shape blockchain legislation and commercial standards, and empowering the Cardano community to leverage the Cardano protocol to solve real-life problems.”
$ADA: Crypto Analyst Says ‘Cardano NFTs are the best NFTs’, SPO Explains Why There Are So Many NFT Projects

On Friday (October 7), a prominent crypto analyst gave high praise to Cardano-powered NFTs. Yesterday, popular crypto analyst and influencer told his over 893K Twitter followers:. Interestingly, one day earlier, Pieter Nierop, the owner/operator of $ADA staking pool “Cardano Fans” explained the popularity of NFT projects on Cardano:
$ADA: Number of Smart Contracts Deployed on Cardano Grows by 100 in Two Weeks

The number of smart contracts deployed on the Cardano ($ADA) network has grown by 100 in only two weeks after the Vasil hard fork went live on the smart contract network, showing developers are pushing Cardano forward. According to data from Cardano Blockchain Insights, as Finbold reports, there were 3,2929...
XRP: Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Believes ‘Court Case’ Will Get ‘Resolved Positively’

In a recent interview, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is “long” on XRP. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
Visa Partners With FTX To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in 40 Countries

Less than nine months after launching a FTX-branded Visa crypto debit card in the U.S., the popular crypto exchange intends to make the card available to its customers in 40 more countries. Here is how FTX Co-Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”) first announced the FTX Card on 21 January...
