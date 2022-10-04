Read full article on original website
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Choctoberfest 2022MichelleHershey, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Frost Advisory in place throughout Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 50s. By late evening temperatures will fall back into the 40s with overnight lows will likely dropping into the 30s in many areas. Even some patchy frost is possible in a few locations. A Frost Advisory is in place for the entire region from late tonight through tomorrow morning. Remember to bring in the more sensitive plants. Slightly milder conditions are expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.
Friday sunshine kicks off chilly weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Another warm and sunny day is on tap with highs in the lower to middle 70s. It will turn breezy this afternoon with clouds increasing late in the day as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will start dropping immediately behind the front so expect chiller conditions for Friday Night football as temperatures fall back into the 50s! Overnight lows tonight will fall into the lower 40s.
The sun is back...but the chill isn't far behind
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — We're finally back into the sunshine... and we've got warm weather to go along with it! Expect temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the afternoon. We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low 50s. More sunshine is on tap for Friday, but it will be a little breezier during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. The front is a dry front and will cool temperatures down significantly heading into the rest of the weekend.
Bomb threat cleared at Landis Field in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say no threat was found and people are being allowed back in to the stadium. In a statement, the Central Dauphin School District says district officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at Landis Field. The statement goes on to say "local law enforcement and the K-9 Units conducted a thorough search of Landis Field and the surrounding areas and have given the “ALL CLEAR” for tonight’s game."
DRONE VIDEO: Harrisburg's 2nd Street to convert to two-way traffic
HARRISBURG (WHP) — The City of Harrisburg announced Thursday that a two-mile stretch of Second Street would become a two-way street starting Thursday, Oct. 13. The stretch of road through the Midtown and Uptown neighborhoods will make the transition beginning at noon on Oct. 13 and will include southbound traffic from Division to Forster streets, according to a release from the city. Traffic in each direction will turn into one lane with a turning lane in the middle.
Big changes coming to Second Street in Harrisburg as construction set to wrap-up
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Second Street in Harrisburg is reopening to two-way traffic on October 13 around noon, but be ready for major changes. The project was originally scheduled to be finished in June. However, the deadline was pushed back due to outdated utilities and underground maintenance. Some...
Hershey antique car show contributes millions to local economy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Eastern Antique Automobile Club of America meeting happens in Hershey each fall. The total economic impact of the car show will benefit the area for residents. The show says Derry Township took a hit two years ago when the show was canceled due...
'It means so much to these families,' Thin Blue Line game honors fallen first responders
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Paying homage to fallen heroes on the gridiron; Bishop McDevitt hosted the Thin Blue line game from Rocco Ortenzio Stadium against Hershey on Friday night. “The support you have here is just awesome.” Eric Weaver’s son Landon was killed in the line of duty...
Burglary in progress call leads to several roadways being closed in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The West Earl Township Police Department says a man is behind bars after a burglary in Akron Borough. According to authorities they were called around 4:00 AM on October 6 for a burglary in progress. Police say 24-year-old Morgan Carloni entered a room through a...
Human remains found by kayakers confirmed to be missing Harrisburg man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Human skeletal remains that were found by two kayakers at Weise Island, have been confirmed as the remains of a Harrisburg man who went missing last year. The Lancaster County Coroner had revealed that the remains were that of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, a man...
UPDATE | Missing Cumberland Co. man found in Maryland
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Kenneth Krone has been safely located in Maryland. PREVIOUS COVERAGE |The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Cumberland County man. According to police, 81-year-old Kenneth Krone was last seen in the area of the 2200 block...
Pedestrian killed in West Hempfield Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 7, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. The incident occurred in the east bound lane of Rt. 30 at 259.5, West Hempfield Township. Bieber says that the man that was killed, 27-year-old...
One injured in Harrisburg shooting, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Officials say one person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg Thursday night. According to authorities, one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting that happened on the 2300 block of North 5th Street. A nearby home and car were...
Car collision devastates car and injures one in Camp Hill
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a brutal car crash that occurred on the highway, according to Upper Allen Police. Officials say that they were called to the scene on Oct. 6 at around 7:59 p.m., where they found a car in the foliage off of US Route 15 S.
"One Chip Challenge" trend banned in Harrisburg schools after hospitalizations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The popular "One Chip Challenge" trend where someone eats a chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, has been banned from the School District of Harrisburg after sending multiple students in other districts to the hospital. In an official press release from Oct. 5,...
Members of law enforcement honored at event in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A special reception in York County honored members of law enforcement on Thursday evening. Senator Mike Regan hosted a celebration at Dill's Tavern in Dillsburg for law enforcement members from Cumberland, York and Dauphin Counties. The members were recognized for their service. Regan also...
Car thieves steal 2019 Mazda on camera in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating numerous vehicle break ins that resulted in 12 thefts from the cars and one car being stolen, according to Spring Garden Township Police. Officials say they received the report on Oct. 5 at around 12:45 p.m. The individuals seen in the...
Student found dead in their dorm room at York College
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A student was found dead earlier today on Oct. 8 in his residence hall, according to a statement from the college. In a release from Richard Satterlee, York College's Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, Andrew Ruehlicke was found unresponsive in his dorm room.
Four accused of infamous stealing at Famous Footwear
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of four people who allegedly stole almost $400 worth of shoes from the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East. Authorities say the two men stood as look-outs while the two...
Abandoned cat found, police seeking owner
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-year-old male cat named "Carl" was abandoned in his pet carrier on the first block of East Derry Road, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Carl was found on Sept. 26, shortly after 5 p.m. If you have any information that could help...
