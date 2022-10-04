DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — We're finally back into the sunshine... and we've got warm weather to go along with it! Expect temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the afternoon. We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low 50s. More sunshine is on tap for Friday, but it will be a little breezier during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. The front is a dry front and will cool temperatures down significantly heading into the rest of the weekend.

