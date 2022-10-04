ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Frost Advisory in place throughout Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 50s. By late evening temperatures will fall back into the 40s with overnight lows will likely dropping into the 30s in many areas. Even some patchy frost is possible in a few locations. A Frost Advisory is in place for the entire region from late tonight through tomorrow morning. Remember to bring in the more sensitive plants. Slightly milder conditions are expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Friday sunshine kicks off chilly weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Another warm and sunny day is on tap with highs in the lower to middle 70s. It will turn breezy this afternoon with clouds increasing late in the day as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will start dropping immediately behind the front so expect chiller conditions for Friday Night football as temperatures fall back into the 50s! Overnight lows tonight will fall into the lower 40s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

The sun is back...but the chill isn't far behind

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — We're finally back into the sunshine... and we've got warm weather to go along with it! Expect temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the afternoon. We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low 50s. More sunshine is on tap for Friday, but it will be a little breezier during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. The front is a dry front and will cool temperatures down significantly heading into the rest of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Bomb threat cleared at Landis Field in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say no threat was found and people are being allowed back in to the stadium. In a statement, the Central Dauphin School District says district officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at Landis Field. The statement goes on to say "local law enforcement and the K-9 Units conducted a thorough search of Landis Field and the surrounding areas and have given the “ALL CLEAR” for tonight’s game."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
local21news.com

DRONE VIDEO: Harrisburg's 2nd Street to convert to two-way traffic

HARRISBURG (WHP) — The City of Harrisburg announced Thursday that a two-mile stretch of Second Street would become a two-way street starting Thursday, Oct. 13. The stretch of road through the Midtown and Uptown neighborhoods will make the transition beginning at noon on Oct. 13 and will include southbound traffic from Division to Forster streets, according to a release from the city. Traffic in each direction will turn into one lane with a turning lane in the middle.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Hershey antique car show contributes millions to local economy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Eastern Antique Automobile Club of America meeting happens in Hershey each fall. The total economic impact of the car show will benefit the area for residents. The show says Derry Township took a hit two years ago when the show was canceled due...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Human remains found by kayakers confirmed to be missing Harrisburg man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Human skeletal remains that were found by two kayakers at Weise Island, have been confirmed as the remains of a Harrisburg man who went missing last year. The Lancaster County Coroner had revealed that the remains were that of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, a man...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

UPDATE | Missing Cumberland Co. man found in Maryland

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Kenneth Krone has been safely located in Maryland. PREVIOUS COVERAGE |The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Cumberland County man. According to police, 81-year-old Kenneth Krone was last seen in the area of the 2200 block...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian killed in West Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 7, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. The incident occurred in the east bound lane of Rt. 30 at 259.5, West Hempfield Township. Bieber says that the man that was killed, 27-year-old...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One injured in Harrisburg shooting, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Officials say one person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg Thursday night. According to authorities, one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting that happened on the 2300 block of North 5th Street. A nearby home and car were...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Car collision devastates car and injures one in Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a brutal car crash that occurred on the highway, according to Upper Allen Police. Officials say that they were called to the scene on Oct. 6 at around 7:59 p.m., where they found a car in the foliage off of US Route 15 S.
CAMP HILL, PA
local21news.com

Members of law enforcement honored at event in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A special reception in York County honored members of law enforcement on Thursday evening. Senator Mike Regan hosted a celebration at Dill's Tavern in Dillsburg for law enforcement members from Cumberland, York and Dauphin Counties. The members were recognized for their service. Regan also...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Car thieves steal 2019 Mazda on camera in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating numerous vehicle break ins that resulted in 12 thefts from the cars and one car being stolen, according to Spring Garden Township Police. Officials say they received the report on Oct. 5 at around 12:45 p.m. The individuals seen in the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Student found dead in their dorm room at York College

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A student was found dead earlier today on Oct. 8 in his residence hall, according to a statement from the college. In a release from Richard Satterlee, York College's Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, Andrew Ruehlicke was found unresponsive in his dorm room.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
local21news.com

Four accused of infamous stealing at Famous Footwear

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of four people who allegedly stole almost $400 worth of shoes from the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East. Authorities say the two men stood as look-outs while the two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Abandoned cat found, police seeking owner

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-year-old male cat named "Carl" was abandoned in his pet carrier on the first block of East Derry Road, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Carl was found on Sept. 26, shortly after 5 p.m. If you have any information that could help...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

