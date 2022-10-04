Read full article on original website
The season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" will take place tonight at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, just 24 hours before the Extreme Rules premium live event. There will likely be a different feel to tonight's show, as it has already been confirmed that Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole at the announce desk, following a reshuffle involving WWE's commentary teams. Furthermore, adding some major star power to tonight's episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul, will come face-to-face. The pair were last in the same building together at a special press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, confirming their one-on-one World Championship bout for the Saudi Arabian premium live event next month, as the YouTuber got under the skin of The Head of the Table to kick-start the build to their unique encounter.
Early this week, Jimmy Smith had a pretty clear indication that his future in WWE was short, and it was due to a slip-up by Triple H. "He screwed up and told me," Smith revealed on "MMA on Sirius." "He didn't mean to." Smith was sitting in the production meeting...
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
When Ronda Rousey made her debut in the WWE back in 2018, it was "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's son who bestowed the UFC star with his father's famed leather jacket and told her to wear it out to the ring. Now, it appears Rousey may soon be returning the favor with...
Sarah Logan is reportedly set to return to WWE as the manager of The Viking Raiders. On the season premiere of "SmackDown," a vignette aired hyping the return of Erik & Ivar, who have been away from the ring since their win over The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match on September 2 (the match was taped on August 26). During that match, Erik suffered a foot injury, as confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary.
Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the DCU Center in Worchester, MA, the night before WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules. The show has been centered around a Clash at the Castle rematch between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Sheamus, with the title being on the line just a day before they meet in six-man tag action. The show will also feature a match between newly called-up "NXT" star Solo Sikoa and Ricochet, as well as a face-off between Crown Jewel opponents Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.
Liv Morgan wants the world to know that she's ready to get extreme this Saturday night. Morgan is set to put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. This will be an Extreme Rules Match, the only one currently scheduled for the card. Ahead of the big championship match, Morgan appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and said that Rousey will need to do something drastic in order to get the "SmackDown" Women's Championship off of her.
Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.
An effective finisher is one of the easiest ways a WWE star can get over, but it isn't always enough. During a stream on her YouTube channel, the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet and number one contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, named one WWE performer she doesn't think gets sufficient recognition for what he does in the ring.
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
Matt Riddle will have the attention of the wrestling world on October 8 when he takes on Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match at WWE's premium live event "Extreme Rules." But while he is now enjoying a professional high, he admitted during an interview with "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves" that his life outside of the ring is considerably more challenging.
Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson was most known as a mixed martial artist, boxer and actor. From 2007 up until his death in 2016, he competed in MMA (2007-2011, 2015-2016) and professional boxing (2011-2014). Kimbo first official victory in MMA came at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 5 in Atlantic City on June 23, 2007 when he made former gold-medalist boxer Ray Mercer pass out to a guillotine choke at 72 seconds into the fight.
Every wrestler is trained by someone, even future WWE megastars, Finn Balor had a hand in training Becky Lynch, and during an appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," the two-time Intercontinental Champion recalled knowing from the beginning how far Lynch could go. "Becky was someone who we trained together and someone, from...
Jade Cargill arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and has yet to suffer a singles loss during her time in the promotion. In January, she won a tournament to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion and has since continued to defeat every challenger that has stepped up to her.
On this day 87 years ago, Bruno Sammartino was born, a man who would go on to have one of the most legendary careers in professional wrestling history, setting impressive records that may never be shattered. Sammartino, who helped sell out Madison Square Garden for WWE many times, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by Larry Zbyszko, a man with whom Sammartino once had a massive rivalry in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
The Undertaker is keeping himself busy with his "Undertaker 1 deadMan Show," and now details have emerged in regard to ticket sales for the next event. According to Fightful, the forthcoming show, scheduled to take place Friday at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is sold out. The event will take place while WWE is in town for its Extreme Rules premium event this weekend, taking place at the Wells Fargo Center.
After weeks of Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" and QR codes about the "Three Little Pigs" fairy tale, the white rabbit has finally been revealed tonight at Extreme Rules. The speculation about Bray Wyatt being the white rabbit was indeed correct. After the Fight Pit main event match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, the lights went out, and "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" played. People dressed as the Firefly Funhouse puppets were in the crowd, a Fiend mask appeared on the announce table, and then a person dressed as "The Fiend" appeared in the crowd.
Athena, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale's win over Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford on the third anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday night ended up having deeper meaning for Athena. The AEW star took to Twitter last night to dedicate her win to former WWE developmental wrestler Sara Lee, who passed away earlier this week at 30.
Many times throughout the history of professional wrestling, stars have received a reaction and benefited from beatdowns, whether that be the wrestler being who's being beaten up or the one giving the beating. Braun Strowman recently made his return to WWE, a man that makes the average opponent of his...
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on October 7, 2022, coming to you live from Worcester, Massachusetts!. The season premiere will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face off with Logan Paul ahead of their upcoming title match at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on November 5. Paul shocked the world when he called for a press conference in Las Vegas on September 17. He then challenged Reigns in front of the cameras and repeatedly provoked him, which led to Reigns agreeing to go head to head in the squared circle. What will ensue when the two meet for the second time?
