Related
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they’re on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers warmed up before their game. Players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline. “Terrible,” one Chargers player said as he headed to the locker room.
Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami said Bridgewater was questionable to return. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
NFL・
Patriots CB Jack Jones steals show again with toe-tapping interception
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones is proving he’s no one-trick pony with an incredible interception against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. For a second straight week, the fourth-round draft pick was able to jump a route and come up with a takeaway. But there was some flare to the play he made against the Lions. He went up into the air, high-pointed the ball and toe-tapped along the sidelines to complete the play.
NFL・
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
