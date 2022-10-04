Read full article on original website
Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland that starts Tuesday night due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics. Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice Friday at Yankee Stadium but the team said he instead was in Miami. After speaking with Chapman, manager Aaron Boone told general manager Brian Cashman he instructed the pitcher to stay away from the club. “I think he questioned whether he was going to be on the roster or not,” Boone said.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Joins taxi squad
Gonzales will begin the Mariners' AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays as a member of the taxi squad. Gonzales will be ineligible to pitch in the series unless he gets added to the active roster. The 30-year-old wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will provide the Mariners with an additional depth option at their disposal.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Heading for MRI
Helsley will undergo an MRI on the middle finger of his right hand after he exited the Cardinals' loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old jammed his finger Tuesday in his final appearance of the...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster
Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Smacks pinch-hit homer
Brujan went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Red Sox. Brujan was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday and appeared in all three of the Rays' games to close the regular season. He entered the game Wednesday in the fifth inning as a pinch runner and then remained in the contest to take Ryan Brasier yard to tally his third homer of the season. Brujan struggled across 162 plate appearances, maintaining just a .163/.228/.259 line with five stolen bases.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head
Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Out with shoulder injury
Rodriguez was removed from the Mets' wild-card roster due to a shoulder injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. The exact nature and severity of Rodriguez's injury are not yet clear, but the issue is evidently bad enough that he won't be able to pitch for at least this series as well as the NLDS, should the Mets advance. Taijuan Walker was added to the roster in his place.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
Mets' Starling Marte: Resumes activities
Marte (finger) was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Padres.
CBS Sports
Rays' JT Chargois: Not on wild-card roster
Chargois was left off the Rays' wild-card roster Friday. Chargois did not make the Rays' final roster heading into the postseason, with the team opting to keep Javy Guerra in the bullpen over him. Chargois produced an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in the regular season and will likely have another shot to crack the active roster if Tampa Bay advances to the next round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Shifted to taxi squad
Flexen will not be an active member of the Mariners' opening roster for their AL Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, starting the series on their taxi squad. Flexen will likely be unavailable to pitch in the series barring any injuries to the Mariners' pitching staff and bullpen. The right-hander finished the 2022 regular season with a 3.73 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 95 punchouts over 137.2 innings in 33 appearances, including 22 starts.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction
Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster
Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Expected to make postseason roster
Gorman will likely be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Gorman finished the regular season with a .720 OPS, but a .529 OPS in September had him sent down to Triple-A to close the year. If he does end up making the postseason roster, he figures to provide some power off the bench for St. Louis.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Departs Game 1 with injury
Helsley was removed from Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday after he apparently aggravated his jammed right middle finger, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The right-hander suffered the injury during the penultimate game of the regular season Tuesday and was cleared after...
CBS Sports
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Game 2
Vogelbach will be on the bench for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Saturday. Vogelbach will hit the bench with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Padres. It's possible he'll make a pinch hitting appearance later in the game, potentially for Darin Ruf, who will start at designated hitter in his place.
Phillies' Darick Hall: Not on wild-card roster
Hall was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hall was called up by Philadelphia on Sept. 30 but won't be on the active roster for the start of the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .250/.282/.522 slash line with nine home runs and 16 RBI in 42 games this year and could be in the mix for a roster spot later in the postseason should the Phillies advance.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tweaks something at practice
MacKinnon (undisclosed) left Saturday's practice after tweaking something, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Coach Jared Bednar believes MacKinnon should be considered day-to-day. He was skating between Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen on the top line during the session. MacKinnon also took a puck to the face at practice during the preseason, so it hasn't been an easy training camp for the star center. He still has some time to recover before Opening Night on Oct. 12 against Chicago.
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander: Confirmed as Game 1 starter
Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Mariners or Blue Jays on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. There was little doubt Verlander would earn the honor, as he rebounded from Tommy John surgery to record a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts this season, likely earning him a Cy Young. His 3.40 lifetime ERA in the postseason doesn't trail his career 3.24 regular-season ERA by much, though he owns a mediocre 4.27 ERA over his last nine playoff starts dating back to 2018.
Few surprises as Lightning pare down to final roster
TAMPA — The Lightning have until Monday to finalize their opening night roster, but their group is essentially set for Tuesday’s season opener against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Lightning will open the season with 22 active players, one shy of the league limit, as rookie...
