Monstrous “Mega-Earthquake” Triggered by Impact That Killed the Dinosaurs
A 6-mile (10-kilometer) asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. According to new evidence, the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake that was so massive it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. This “mega-earthquake” released an incredible amount of energy, estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.
CAPSTONE Team Regains Attitude Control of Spacecraft – No Longer Tumbling Through Space
On Friday, October 7, CAPSTONE team members successfully executed an operation to stop the spacecraft’s spin. This clears a major hurdle in returning the spacecraft to normal operations. Following a planned trajectory correction maneuver on September 8, CAPSTONE suffered an issue that put the spacecraft in safe mode. It...
Caltech’s New Ultrafast Camera Captures Signals Traveling Through Nerve Cells
Reach out right now and touch anything around you. Whether it was the wood of your desk, a key on your keyboard, or the fur of your dog, you felt it the instant your finger contacted it. Or did you?. In actuality, takes a bit of time for your brain...
Webb, Hubble Team Up To Trace Interstellar Dust – “We Got More Than We Bargained For”
“We got more than we bargained for by combining data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope!” New data from Webb allowed astronomers to trace the light that was emitted by the bright white elliptical galaxy, at left, through the winding spiral galaxy at right – and identify the effects of interstellar dust in the spiral galaxy. This image of galaxy pair, known as VV 191, includes near-infrared light from Webb, and ultraviolet and visible light from Hubble.
Confirming a Decades-Old Prediction: Astronomers Discover a “Cataclysmic” Pair of Stars
The stars have the shortest orbit yet, circling each other every 51 minutes, confirming a decades-old prediction. In our galaxy, nearly half of the stars are solitary like the sun. The other half comprises stars that circle other stars, in pairs and multiples, with orbits so tight that some stellar systems could fit between Earth and the moon.
First Experimental Proof That Quantum Entanglement Is Real
A Q&A with Caltech alumnus John Clauser on his first experimental proof of quantum entanglement. When scientists, including Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger, first discovered the phenomenon of entanglement in the 1930s, they were perplexed. Disturbingly, entanglement required two separated particles to remain connected without being in direct contact. In fact, Einstein famously called entanglement “spooky action at a distance,” because the particles seemed to be communicating faster than the speed of light.
A Vision of the Future: Inflatable Moon Base
This artist’s concept depicts a vision of a future Moon settlement assembled from semi-buried inflatable habitats. They would be located near the lunar poles in regions of near-perpetual solar illumination. Mirrors positioned above each habitat would reflect sunlight into greenhouses within the doughnut-shaped habitats. Pneumocell in Austria, an inflatable...
NASA’s Juno Gets Highest-Resolution View of Puzzling Region of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa
Observations from the Juno spacecraft’s pass of the moon provided the first close-up in over two decades of this ocean world, resulting in remarkable imagery and unique science. The highest-resolution photo NASA’s Juno mission has ever taken of a specific portion of Jupiter’s moon Europa reveals a detailed view...
Four New SpaceX Crew-5 Members Get Up to Speed With Space Station Life
On Friday, the 11 crew members now living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had a short day following Thursday’s arrival of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission. The eight astronauts and three cosmonauts had a long night after the docking of the SpaceX Dragon Endurance crew ship. Now the four...
Behold! The World’s Next Supercontinent, Amasia
New research has found that the world’s next supercontinent, Amasia, will most likely form when the Pacific Ocean closes in 200 to 300 million years. A Curtin University-led research team used a supercomputer to simulate how a supercontinent forms. They discovered that because the Earth has been cooling for billions of years, the thickness and strength of the plates under the oceans reduce with time, making it difficult for the next supercontinent to assemble by closing the “young” oceans, such as the Atlantic or Indian oceans. The study was published recently in National Science Review.
New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells
National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
Discovery of Laughing Gas in Space Could Mean Alien Life
Exoplanet hunters should check for nitrous oxide — a possible biosignature. Something is missing from the typical roster of chemicals that astrobiologists use to search for life on planets around other stars, according to scientists at the University of California, Riverside (UCR). Namely, laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide (N2O).
Physicists Successfully Create a New Type of Quasiparticle
City College of New York physicists have created a new magnetic quasiparticle. The City College of New York’s Center for Discovery and Innovation and the Physics Department have announced the creation of a new type of magnetic quasiparticle generated by coupling light to a stack of ultrathin two-dimensional magnets. This breakthrough, the result of a collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin, lays the foundation for an emerging strategy to artificially design materials by ensuring their strong interaction with light.
Key Building Block for Life Likely Discovered on One of Saturn’s Moons
The subsurface ocean of Saturn’s moon is most likely rich in phosphorus, a key component for life. The hunt for extraterrestrial life has just become more intriguing as a group of researchers led by Dr. Christopher Glein of the Southwest Research Institute found new evidence of a key building block for life in the subsurface ocean of Saturn’s moon Enceladus. According to new modeling, Enceladus’ ocean should be quite rich in dissolved phosphorus, a crucial ingredient for life.
Dramatic Satellite Images Show Power Outages After Hurricane Ian
Several cities on the west coast of Florida lost much of their electric power for days after the storm. Hurricane Ian roared across Florida over September 28–29, 2022, as one of the most powerful storms ever to make landfall in the state. The category-4 hurricane hit the southwestern coast of Florida with several feet of storm surge, backed by sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour, before dumping more than a foot of rain in wide swaths across the state.
MIT Biologists Glean New Insight Into Repetitive Protein Sequences
Computational analysis reveals that many repetitive sequences are shared across proteins and are similar in species from bacteria to humans. Approximately 70 percent of all human proteins include at least one sequence consisting of a single amino acid repeated many times, with a few other amino acids sprinkled in. These “low-complexity regions” (LCRs) are also found in the proteins of most other organisms.
Multiple Satellite Offer Images and Insights Into Nord Stream Pipeline Leak
Following unusual seismic disturbances in the Baltic Sea, several leaks were discovered last week in the underwater Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, near Denmark and Sweden. Neither pipeline was transporting gas at the time of the blasts, but they still contained pressurized methane – the main component of natural gas. This spewed out, producing a wide stream of bubbles on the sea surface.
“Jaw-Dropping” New Clues to Future Ice Sheet Change From Ancient Ice Age Valleys
Deep valleys buried under the seafloor of the North Sea record how the ancient ice sheets that used to cover the UK and Europe expelled water to stop themselves from collapsing. A new study greatly surprised the research team, who discovered that the valleys took just hundreds of years to...
Far-Ultraviolet LED Efficiently Kills Bacteria and Viruses Without Harming People
A powerful LED can efficiently disinfect surfaces while remaining safe for people. RIKEN physicists have engineered a highly efficient LED that is deadly to microbes and viruses but safe for humans. One day it could help countries emerge from the shadows of pandemics by killing pathogens in rooms full of people.
