ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Monstrous “Mega-Earthquake” Triggered by Impact That Killed the Dinosaurs

A 6-mile (10-kilometer) asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, triggering the extinction of the dinosaurs. According to new evidence, the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake that was so massive it shook the planet for weeks to months after the collision. This “mega-earthquake” released an incredible amount of energy, estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
scitechdaily.com

Webb, Hubble Team Up To Trace Interstellar Dust – “We Got More Than We Bargained For”

“We got more than we bargained for by combining data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope!” New data from Webb allowed astronomers to trace the light that was emitted by the bright white elliptical galaxy, at left, through the winding spiral galaxy at right – and identify the effects of interstellar dust in the spiral galaxy. This image of galaxy pair, known as VV 191, includes near-infrared light from Webb, and ultraviolet and visible light from Hubble.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
scitechdaily.com

First Experimental Proof That Quantum Entanglement Is Real

A Q&A with Caltech alumnus John Clauser on his first experimental proof of quantum entanglement. When scientists, including Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger, first discovered the phenomenon of entanglement in the 1930s, they were perplexed. Disturbingly, entanglement required two separated particles to remain connected without being in direct contact. In fact, Einstein famously called entanglement “spooky action at a distance,” because the particles seemed to be communicating faster than the speed of light.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

A Vision of the Future: Inflatable Moon Base

This artist’s concept depicts a vision of a future Moon settlement assembled from semi-buried inflatable habitats. They would be located near the lunar poles in regions of near-perpetual solar illumination. Mirrors positioned above each habitat would reflect sunlight into greenhouses within the doughnut-shaped habitats. Pneumocell in Austria, an inflatable...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Knight
scitechdaily.com

Behold! The World’s Next Supercontinent, Amasia

New research has found that the world’s next supercontinent, Amasia, will most likely form when the Pacific Ocean closes in 200 to 300 million years. A Curtin University-led research team used a supercomputer to simulate how a supercontinent forms. They discovered that because the Earth has been cooling for billions of years, the thickness and strength of the plates under the oceans reduce with time, making it difficult for the next supercontinent to assemble by closing the “young” oceans, such as the Atlantic or Indian oceans. The study was published recently in National Science Review.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells

National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Discovery of Laughing Gas in Space Could Mean Alien Life

Exoplanet hunters should check for nitrous oxide — a possible biosignature. Something is missing from the typical roster of chemicals that astrobiologists use to search for life on planets around other stars, according to scientists at the University of California, Riverside (UCR). Namely, laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide (N2O).
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gemini Observatory#Asteroid#Astronomical Observatory#Space And Time#Soar Telescope#Dart#Nsf#Sun#Goodman
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Successfully Create a New Type of Quasiparticle

City College of New York physicists have created a new magnetic quasiparticle. The City College of New York’s Center for Discovery and Innovation and the Physics Department have announced the creation of a new type of magnetic quasiparticle generated by coupling light to a stack of ultrathin two-dimensional magnets. This breakthrough, the result of a collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin, lays the foundation for an emerging strategy to artificially design materials by ensuring their strong interaction with light.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Key Building Block for Life Likely Discovered on One of Saturn’s Moons

The subsurface ocean of Saturn’s moon is most likely rich in phosphorus, a key component for life. The hunt for extraterrestrial life has just become more intriguing as a group of researchers led by Dr. Christopher Glein of the Southwest Research Institute found new evidence of a key building block for life in the subsurface ocean of Saturn’s moon Enceladus. According to new modeling, Enceladus’ ocean should be quite rich in dissolved phosphorus, a crucial ingredient for life.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Dramatic Satellite Images Show Power Outages After Hurricane Ian

Several cities on the west coast of Florida lost much of their electric power for days after the storm. Hurricane Ian roared across Florida over September 28–29, 2022, as one of the most powerful storms ever to make landfall in the state. The category-4 hurricane hit the southwestern coast of Florida with several feet of storm surge, backed by sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour, before dumping more than a foot of rain in wide swaths across the state.
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

MIT Biologists Glean New Insight Into Repetitive Protein Sequences

Computational analysis reveals that many repetitive sequences are shared across proteins and are similar in species from bacteria to humans. Approximately 70 percent of all human proteins include at least one sequence consisting of a single amino acid repeated many times, with a few other amino acids sprinkled in. These “low-complexity regions” (LCRs) are also found in the proteins of most other organisms.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
scitechdaily.com

Multiple Satellite Offer Images and Insights Into Nord Stream Pipeline Leak

Following unusual seismic disturbances in the Baltic Sea, several leaks were discovered last week in the underwater Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, near Denmark and Sweden. Neither pipeline was transporting gas at the time of the blasts, but they still contained pressurized methane – the main component of natural gas. This spewed out, producing a wide stream of bubbles on the sea surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy