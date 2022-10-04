FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a lovely week of fall weather, changes are finally arriving by way of a cold front this Thursday evening. The front will bring a few scattered showers and much cooler weather heading into the weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s under cloudy skies with light drizzle lingering into early Friday morning. Gusty north winds through the day Friday will keep daytime highs to just the mid 50s as skies gradually clear. The chill remains overnight Friday into early Saturday with low temperatures plunging into the low 30s and areas of patchy frost possible.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO