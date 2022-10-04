Read full article on original website
Pleasant, Seasonal Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - While the weekend started off on a chilly note, temperatures will start to climb as we head into the work week. During the overnight hours and into Sunday morning, we’ll be chilly, but not quite as cold. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-to-upper 30s on Sunday morning.
Overnight cold front brings showers, much cooler Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a lovely week of fall weather, changes are finally arriving by way of a cold front this Thursday evening. The front will bring a few scattered showers and much cooler weather heading into the weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s under cloudy skies with light drizzle lingering into early Friday morning. Gusty north winds through the day Friday will keep daytime highs to just the mid 50s as skies gradually clear. The chill remains overnight Friday into early Saturday with low temperatures plunging into the low 30s and areas of patchy frost possible.
Forecast 10072022 FWNBC 5am
A new mural in downtown Fort Wayne is honoring the stories of civil rights and social justice leaders and advocates. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
Fire breaks out at Fort Wayne barber and beauty shop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department battled a fire at a local barber and beauty shop early Friday morning. According to the FWFD, crews were called to 3200 North Anthony Blvd. at Moore Unique Styles Barber and Beauty Shop on reports of a fire. The blaze was contained to the front of the store.
Forever Home Friday: Muppet, Moppet, and Pawject Runway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - October is well underway and the first Forever Home Friday of the month is a two for one special!. Meet Muppet and Moppet, two adorable Pomeranians who are relaxed and ready to find their forever home. These two 8-year-olds are a bonded...
SILVER ALERT: 69-year-old man missing from Silver Lake
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 69-year-old Terry Nash. Terry is missing from Silver Lake, Indiana. Police say he is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 173 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a blue jacket with a grey hood and blue jeans, and riding a white mountain bike pulling a yellow and grey cart.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned on South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard between Wayne Street and East Washington Boulevard will temporarily close, according to a release from City officials. A northbound detour will use Maumee Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Lake Avenue. A southbound detour will use Lake Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Washington Boulevard.
Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A new mural in downtown Fort Wayne is honoring the stories of civil rights and social justice leaders and advocates. Faces of the Fort is a public art project initiated by the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission. The purpose of the project is to recognize local civil rights and social justice stories through large-scale murals.
Teen enters guilty plea in vape shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne teenager charged with murder and robbery entered a guilty plea Thursday to the charge of robbery in connection with the April shooting death of Luke Borrer in the parking lot of a church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
FWPD: 9 arrested in Fentanyl drug raid
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says nine people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the sale of counterfeit blue M30 pills containing Fentanyl. FWPD says the raid was part of an investigation that led to the search of five homes...
