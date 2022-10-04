ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2We4xF_0iL8f6rN00

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The New Orleans Pelicans have not won any games while the Chicago Bullshave not won any games

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: NBCSCH+

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: N/A

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@DarnellMayberry

The Bulls play their first preseason game tonight. Here’s how they want it to look and why DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are excited about Chicago’s revamped offense.

✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3655373/2022/1…7:32 PM

@chicagobulls

Tunnel fit pics are back ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EWHk0SC7JI7:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10e8u3_0iL8f6rN00

@JCowleyHoops

Not since Bret Hart and the Montreal Screwjob has there been such a blindside. Bulls have finally moved the media seating … the Zach LaVine max deal collateral damage has begun! pic.twitter.com/OWFy8baRrN7:26 PM

@PelicansNBA

on our way 😎 pic.twitter.com/eIInMct4eV7:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7Wlt_0iL8f6rN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cvqtg_0iL8f6rN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEdTD_0iL8f6rN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFfZl_0iL8f6rN00

@chicagobulls

Making their preseason Bulls debuts tonight: pic.twitter.com/rTXjYCFwJ46:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQ015_0iL8f6rN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjUp9_0iL8f6rN00

@AndrewGreif

Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson, all on training camp deals with the Clippers, have been waived, the team announced. – 4:45 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Clippers waived Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson. – 4:45 PM

@PelicansNBA

COMING SOON: 𝘽𝙚𝙩𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝘽𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙨

A new podcast on the Pelicans Network devoted to New Orleans food, music, arts, & culture, hosted by Chef Nina Compton and Larry Miller of @BistroBywater! 🎙🎙 pic.twitter.com/M7GUHDhcc64:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22b1bG_0iL8f6rN00

@chicagobulls

Goran Dragić averaged 15 ppg on 50% shooting in EuroBasket this summer.

He’s ready to show he still has a lot left in the tank 💪

📰 | @Sam Smith4:19 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

The LA Clippers are expected to make transactions at end of roster today.

Sources tell The Athletic that Juwan Morgan, Lucas Williamson, Michael Devoe will be waived.

Two players will be signed: Malik Fitts and Nate Darling. – 4:00 PM

@JCowleyHoops

The one strength Bulls rookie Dalen Terry showed throughout training camp? His willingness to do whatever was asked. That will continue, even if it means some G-League stints to get minutes in the regular season.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/…3:54 PM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion plays tonight! It’s been 519 days since he last played

🏀 What to watch for in Pelicans first preseason game

🏀 Hints about regular season rotation

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/dqLZYNB6ig3:30 PM

@_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both game-time decisions for tonight’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls.

“Probably not” for BI but more of a true game-time decision for CJ. – 2:07 PM

@OlehKosel

The 2022-23 GM Survey lacks hype. That’s fine. New Orleans should provide it.

A Pelicans team that captured the attention of all fans last season — plus now has Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels — battles the Chicago Bulls tonight in preseason game #1. https://t.co/anvD0WdP0y pic.twitter.com/T5MMagtCER2:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e54Lo_0iL8f6rN00

@PelicansNBA

shootaround in chi town 🏀 pic.twitter.com/XoKwBqJz4K1:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K413K_0iL8f6rN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eT6sd_0iL8f6rN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxtX5_0iL8f6rN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXi3w_0iL8f6rN00

@Tsaltas46

Pinar Karsiyaka – AEK BC 69-65 after thr 3rd quarter

Tim Frazier 13 pts, 6 asts

Kenny Williams 13pts, 3-6 3P

Akil Mitchell 12pts, 8 rebs

Errick McCollum is unstoppable: 24 pts, 6-11 FG, 2 rebs, 2 asts. #AEKBC #PinarKarsiyaka #BCL1:56 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Both seasons of Larry Nance Jr’s contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans are fully guaranteed.

23-24: $10,375,000

24-25: $11,205,000

@spotrac1:09 PM

@PelicansNBA

We made a commitment to one another… And now it’s time to honor it.

The Preseason Pelicans. Coming 🔜

#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/X5p75OwUjD1:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvFqn_0iL8f6rN00

@chicagobulls

Sweet home, Chicago ❤️

Our city has been named “Best Big City in the U.S.” by @CNTraveler for the 6th year in a row!

#ChicagoBestBigCityx6 pic.twitter.com/iJoB5188VU1:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEcs8_0iL8f6rN00

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion plays tonight! It’s been 519 days since he last played

🏀 What to watch for in Pelicans first preseason game

🏀 Hints about regular season rotation

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/guDamQttK612:59 PM

@NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are practicing today, the day after their first preseason game, which is objectively funny.

Probably a light day with mostly film and running thru some of the mistakes made.

Denver’s next preseason game is Friday in Chicago. – 12:52 PM

@NOLAJake

Y’all are excited about the Pelicans game tonight, aren’t you? – 12:14 PM

@chicagobulls

“Something you’re just going to win games in the mud.”

Full All-Access Episode 1 ➡️ https://t.co/xHaRzZ0NBx pic.twitter.com/1OY4bySEss12:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC85k_0iL8f6rN00

@PelicansNBA

📍 United Center pic.twitter.com/fopS05cKMC12:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWZ0E_0iL8f6rN00

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion plays tonight! It’s been 519 days since he last played

🏀 What to watch for in Pelicans first preseason game

🏀 Hints about regular season rotation

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/oCii7VEWpQ11:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kB5Fg_0iL8f6rN00

@ctsbulls

Happy Birthday ⁦@Derrick Rose⁩ CHICAGO still loves you ! pic.twitter.com/zXeID8cWh011:15 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zx28a_0iL8f6rN00

@PelicansNBA

Year 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/nxMHGePaFq11:05 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvEvb_0iL8f6rN00

@_Andrew_Lopez

Zion Williamson plays basketball tonight.

That is all. – 10:43 AM

@StephNoh

First look at Darvin Ham’s Laker defense was promising. PatBev & AD (guarding Chicago action here) are going to be a good defensive combo. Nice stunt by Westbrook too. pic.twitter.com/qmiNyU7GY510:42 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4ykD_0iL8f6rN00

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Tuesday’s 5 things to know (#Pelicans tip off preseason in Chicago at 8:30 p.m. CT on @NBAonTNT; practice report; injury report; training camp video report with @ErinESummers; @PodcastPelicans Monday episode with guest @JoelMeyersNBA): https://t.co/pmgGOGMNpt pic.twitter.com/UNJsrruWJj10:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUNqG_0iL8f6rN00

@Bulls_Wire

Here’s how to watch Chicago’s preseason opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs…10:17 AM

@MarcJSpears

DeMar DeRozan played more games than any other #Bulls teammate last season at 32 years old and is closing in on 1,000 career contests. What is the key to this #NBA All-Star’s longevity and health? The Bulls star breaks it all down for @andscape. bit.ly/3CwbDIx10:12 AM

@

What was the most surprising move of the offseason?

1. Rudy Gobert to Minnesota – 47%

2. Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland – 43%

3. Dejounte Murray to Atlanta – 7%

4. Andre Drummond to Chicago – 3% – 10:10 AM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion plays tonight! It’s been 519 days since he last played

🏀 What to watch for in Pelicans first preseason game

🏀 Hints about regular season rotation

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/a9tJLfUWrH10:08 AM

@MikeVorkunov

Is that because it was the first time NBA GMs found out Andre Drummond went to Chicago? https://t.co/Vb8lX7PTQu pic.twitter.com/wv4gufZ6vx10:07 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7yif_0iL8f6rN00

@DarnellMayberry

Why DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine could thrive in revamped Bulls offense

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3655373/2022/1…9:45 AM

@chicagobulls

Patrick Williams enters Year 3 after recently turning 21 years old.

“I feel a little bit more athletic. I just feel ready.”

📰: @Sam Smith9:08 AM

@PelicansNBA

We’re back 😏

🏀: @ Chicago

🕣: 8:30pm CST

📺: TNT

#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/VywEfDS09R9:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAXnN_0iL8f6rN00

@cclark_13

The Pelicans’ 2021 offseason seemed like a disaster. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise. nola.com/sports/pelican…8:53 AM

@ctsbulls

Bulls ball returns tonight. The first of four pre season games.Bulls- Pelicans. No radio. TV: @NBCSChicago @NBAonTNT 8:30 tip. @Chicago Bulls8:23 AM

@chicagobulls

The wait ends tonight. pic.twitter.com/nsVqYgBHH68:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqQby_0iL8f6rN00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Atlanta, LA
Chicago, IL
Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'This is a great opportunity,' says Celtics' Noah Vonleh of his shot at making Boston's roster

Haverill’s own Noah Vonleh is determined to make the most of the chance the Boston Celtics have extended him with a camp invite and the possibility of making the team’s 2022-23 roster. “This is a great opportunity,” said the Indiana product after practice on Sunday (via CLNS). I got the call in early August from the front office, and they talked about a potential chance to make the roster.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Juwan Morgan
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Malik Fitts
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Akil Mitchell
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Rudy Gobert
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Justin Jackson has big block on former Duke player

The NBA is just a little over a week away from the start of the regular season, so the preseason schedule is in full swing. This also means players are fighting to make regular season rosters, as is the case with one former UNC basketball player. Over the weekend, Justin Jackson made a statement play for the Boston Celtics… and it happened against a former Duke player. Playing the Charlotte Hornets, Celtics wing Justin Jackson had a nice chase down block on Mark Williams. Not only was it a nice block and effort play, Jackson made sure to let Williams know about...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid, Sixers react to Phillies eliminating Cardinals in NL Wild Card

While the Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the Philadelphia Phillies of MLB are marching on in their postseason run. The Phillies, in the playoffs for the first time since 2011 after earning the final Wild Card spot in the National League, faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round. After an incredible rally where they scored six runs in Game 1 of the series, they officially eliminated the Cardinals on Saturday with a 2-0 win to move on to the NLDS to take on the defending champion Atlanta Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Tnt Home Tv#N A Home Radio#Theathletic#The Montreal Screwjob#The Pelicans Network
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 146: Catching up with Tacko Fall on his new book, the CBA, and ties to the Celtics

Fans of the Boston Celtics know the story behind Tacko Fall’s journey from Senegal to the US, making his way through the ranks to get to collegiate and then NBA basketball, signing with the Celtics in 2019 after what was at times a harrowing journey filled with obstacles Fall needed to find a way past to continue chasing his dream as a professional basketball player.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Brady Manek trolls Duke, Coach K at ‘Live Action’

The unofficial start to the 2022-23 UNC basketball season is underway as the Tar Heels are hosting the annual ‘Live Action’ event in the Dean Dome on Friday night. The event gives fans their first look at the new team as they enter this year with high expectations. During the event, the team received a special message from a former player and it drew a big response from the crowd. Former forward Brady Manek appeared on the video board with a special video message. But it was what Manek was wearing that drew a large praise and caught the attention of everyone. Manek sported a “Coach K’s funeral” hoodie with the final score of the Final Four game in which UNC beat Duke to end Coach K’s career: The legend Brady Manek made an appearance wearing appropriate attire 😂 pic.twitter.com/BvxhmTfo7i — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) October 8, 2022 And that’s just awesome. Judging by the Twitter reactions, it was a HUGE hit among UNC fans and rightfully so. The Tar Heels have the bragging rights and with them being a preseason favorite this year, the excitement is at an all-time high with Manek just adding more to that. Bang. Bang. 11ppeeLLhhhttps://twitter.com/10Mkrbr/status/1578547062307639297https://twitter.com/dixie/status/1578547144910598146https://twitter.com/Boycottchina1/status/1578547424682856448https://twitter.com/tibbs10/status/1578546528326516737https://twitter.com/CountessesofUNC/status/1578546277284950016https://twitter.com/TWiseNC/status/1578549091079856128https://twitter.com/84Timmyg/status/157854683755617075411
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College GameDay in Eugene? Fans react to possibility after UCLA’s win over Utah

On Saturday afternoon while the Ducks waited for their game against Arizona to get underway, Oregon fans were delighted with an interesting possibility. The notion that ESPN’s College GameDay might potentially be making its way to Eugene in a couple of weeks became a real possibility. With No. 18 UCLA’s 42-32 win over No. 11 Utah on Saturday, it’s clear that the Bruins now stand as one of the top teams in the Pac-12, and will likely be ranked in the high teens after this week is over. If the No. 12 Ducks can handle their business against the Wildcats on Saturday night in the desert, it could be a marquee matchup in Eugene. Might Oregon vs. UCLA be a top-10 matchup? More importantly from the fan perspective, might it be the location for GameDay to come set up shop? While that question made the waves on social media, Oregon fans reacted. Here are some of the best tweets… Zachary Neelhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1578878131100057602John Canzanohttps://twitter.com/johncanzanobft/status/1578882521412300800Matt Prehmhttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1578876356552978432The Slate of Gameshttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1578873519337013250A pair of fresh teamshttps://twitter.com/BryanDFischer/status/1578877959532089344A bit of historyhttps://twitter.com/MattBrownCFB/status/1578884779209998336Vintage Chip Kellyhttps://twitter.com/RJ_Young/status/1578879192141533184Preparing for pointshttps://twitter.com/mf_reid/status/1578883517265899520One game at a timehttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1578872079675719680Already a sell-outhttps://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/157842099100465971211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy