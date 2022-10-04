Pelicans vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The New Orleans Pelicans have not won any games while the Chicago Bullshave not won any games
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: NBCSCH+
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: N/A
Away Radio: N/A
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Bulls play their first preseason game tonight. Here’s how they want it to look and why DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are excited about Chicago’s revamped offense.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3655373/2022/1… – 7:32 PM
Tunnel fit pics are back ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EWHk0SC7JI – 7:27 PM
Not since Bret Hart and the Montreal Screwjob has there been such a blindside. Bulls have finally moved the media seating … the Zach LaVine max deal collateral damage has begun! pic.twitter.com/OWFy8baRrN – 7:26 PM
on our way 😎 pic.twitter.com/eIInMct4eV – 7:22 PM
Making their preseason Bulls debuts tonight: pic.twitter.com/rTXjYCFwJ4 – 6:17 PM
Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson, all on training camp deals with the Clippers, have been waived, the team announced. – 4:45 PM
Clippers waived Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson. – 4:45 PM
COMING SOON: 𝘽𝙚𝙩𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝘽𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙨
A new podcast on the Pelicans Network devoted to New Orleans food, music, arts, & culture, hosted by Chef Nina Compton and Larry Miller of @BistroBywater! 🎙🎙 pic.twitter.com/M7GUHDhcc6 – 4:32 PM
Goran Dragić averaged 15 ppg on 50% shooting in EuroBasket this summer.
He’s ready to show he still has a lot left in the tank 💪
📰 | @Sam Smith – 4:19 PM
The LA Clippers are expected to make transactions at end of roster today.
Sources tell The Athletic that Juwan Morgan, Lucas Williamson, Michael Devoe will be waived.
Two players will be signed: Malik Fitts and Nate Darling. – 4:00 PM
The one strength Bulls rookie Dalen Terry showed throughout training camp? His willingness to do whatever was asked. That will continue, even if it means some G-League stints to get minutes in the regular season.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 3:54 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion plays tonight! It’s been 519 days since he last played
🏀 What to watch for in Pelicans first preseason game
🏀 Hints about regular season rotation
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/dqLZYNB6ig – 3:30 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both game-time decisions for tonight’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls.
“Probably not” for BI but more of a true game-time decision for CJ. – 2:07 PM
The 2022-23 GM Survey lacks hype. That’s fine. New Orleans should provide it.
A Pelicans team that captured the attention of all fans last season — plus now has Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels — battles the Chicago Bulls tonight in preseason game #1. https://t.co/anvD0WdP0y pic.twitter.com/T5MMagtCER – 2:03 PM
shootaround in chi town 🏀 pic.twitter.com/XoKwBqJz4K – 1:59 PM
Pinar Karsiyaka – AEK BC 69-65 after thr 3rd quarter
Tim Frazier 13 pts, 6 asts
Kenny Williams 13pts, 3-6 3P
Akil Mitchell 12pts, 8 rebs
Errick McCollum is unstoppable: 24 pts, 6-11 FG, 2 rebs, 2 asts. #AEKBC #PinarKarsiyaka #BCL – 1:56 PM
Both seasons of Larry Nance Jr’s contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans are fully guaranteed.
23-24: $10,375,000
24-25: $11,205,000
We made a commitment to one another… And now it’s time to honor it.
The Preseason Pelicans. Coming 🔜
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/X5p75OwUjD – 1:00 PM
Sweet home, Chicago ❤️
Our city has been named “Best Big City in the U.S.” by @CNTraveler for the 6th year in a row!
#ChicagoBestBigCityx6 pic.twitter.com/iJoB5188VU – 1:00 PM
The Nuggets are practicing today, the day after their first preseason game, which is objectively funny.
Probably a light day with mostly film and running thru some of the mistakes made.
Denver’s next preseason game is Friday in Chicago. – 12:52 PM
Y’all are excited about the Pelicans game tonight, aren’t you? – 12:14 PM
“Something you’re just going to win games in the mud.”
Full All-Access Episode 1 ➡️ https://t.co/xHaRzZ0NBx pic.twitter.com/1OY4bySEss – 12:05 PM
📍 United Center pic.twitter.com/fopS05cKMC – 12:04 PM
Happy Birthday @Derrick Rose CHICAGO still loves you ! pic.twitter.com/zXeID8cWh0 – 11:15 AM
Year 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/nxMHGePaFq – 11:05 AM
Zion Williamson plays basketball tonight.
That is all. – 10:43 AM
First look at Darvin Ham’s Laker defense was promising. PatBev & AD (guarding Chicago action here) are going to be a good defensive combo. Nice stunt by Westbrook too. pic.twitter.com/qmiNyU7GY5 – 10:42 AM
Tuesday’s 5 things to know (#Pelicans tip off preseason in Chicago at 8:30 p.m. CT on @NBAonTNT; practice report; injury report; training camp video report with @ErinESummers; @PodcastPelicans Monday episode with guest @JoelMeyersNBA): https://t.co/pmgGOGMNpt pic.twitter.com/UNJsrruWJj – 10:30 AM
Here’s how to watch Chicago’s preseason opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 10:17 AM
DeMar DeRozan played more games than any other #Bulls teammate last season at 32 years old and is closing in on 1,000 career contests. What is the key to this #NBA All-Star’s longevity and health? The Bulls star breaks it all down for @andscape. bit.ly/3CwbDIx – 10:12 AM
@
What was the most surprising move of the offseason?
1. Rudy Gobert to Minnesota – 47%
2. Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland – 43%
3. Dejounte Murray to Atlanta – 7%
4. Andre Drummond to Chicago – 3% – 10:10 AM
Is that because it was the first time NBA GMs found out Andre Drummond went to Chicago? https://t.co/Vb8lX7PTQu pic.twitter.com/wv4gufZ6vx – 10:07 AM
Why DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine could thrive in revamped Bulls offense
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3655373/2022/1… – 9:45 AM
Patrick Williams enters Year 3 after recently turning 21 years old.
“I feel a little bit more athletic. I just feel ready.”
📰: @Sam Smith – 9:08 AM
We’re back 😏
🏀: @ Chicago
🕣: 8:30pm CST
📺: TNT
#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/VywEfDS09R – 9:00 AM
The Pelicans’ 2021 offseason seemed like a disaster. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:53 AM
Bulls ball returns tonight. The first of four pre season games.Bulls- Pelicans. No radio. TV: @NBCSChicago @NBAonTNT 8:30 tip. @Chicago Bulls – 8:23 AM
The wait ends tonight. pic.twitter.com/nsVqYgBHH6 – 8:00 AM
