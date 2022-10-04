Jazz vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $146,972,758 per win while the Portland Trail Blazershave not won any games

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: ATTSN-RM

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

I wrote a couple weeks ago about what kind of record the Jazz will probably need to have to get in the bottom three of the league standings deseret.com/2022/9/20/2333… – 2:32 AM

Utah Jazz fans react to the Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown https://t.co/oxa7AUJUdg pic.twitter.com/2lFCSD30eX – 2:18 AM

Interesting that the Jazz guards are getting more separation from Jarred Vanderbilt screens than Kelly Olynyk screens – 1:55 AM

Wow. Lauri Markkanen held up in iso against Anfernee Simons. That was impressive – 1:52 AM

Damian Lillard has his burst back….he’s really exploding out of these DHO’s – 1:45 AM

The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on

1. The Jazz played pretty aggressively on D tonight, and I think it showed in the turnovers they were able to force.

2. Walker Kessler’s good showing for a rookie big

3. Talen Horton-Tucker’s shot selection/convo with Hardy

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:31 AM

Preseason Game 2 in the books.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/GCggULaNce – 1:24 AM

This Jazz team plays very hard – 1:21 AM

Jazz fans: how did you feel about tonight’s preseason game at Portland – 1:17 AM

JC with 19

Mike with 16

Collin with 13

Team with a W

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/WpgZHvDoHL – 12:51 AM

Next up: scrimmage on Saturday 🗓

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/DXaJU6XgZ1 – 12:34 AM

Nice embrace between Will Hardy and Drew Eubanks, who used to both be with the Spurs pic.twitter.com/72SbNTsRhl – 12:33 AM

That’s a wrap from PDX.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/TmkwtunPVz – 12:33 AM

FINAL: Jazz 118, Blazers 101. Defensive intensity in 2H was good. And balanced offense tonight — JC 19p, Conley 16, Sexton 13, Olynyk 12. Utah goes 15-33 from 3 — including 2-3 from Bolmaro late. – 12:33 AM

Jazz beat Blazers 118-101.

Clarkson had 19, Conley 16, Sexton 13, Olynyk 12. 3-point shooting much improved. Defense held Blazers to an ugly offensive night.

Now, back to Utah for more training camp. – 12:32 AM

enjoy this wholesome @Leandro Bolmaro bucket pic.twitter.com/1VxltWJuBu – 12:32 AM

@CHold

Jazz 118, Blazers 101: FINAL. 21 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points for @Jerami Grant and @Anfernee Simons. 12 points, 3 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. Portland now 0-2 in preseason play. – 12:31 AM

JAZZ WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/ZPIuYxoyUc – 12:31 AM

It’s 9:30 pm PT in Portland, but the bank is still open for Leo Bolmaro – 12:30 AM

Got some news to break: the music drop when Shaedon Sharpe scores is “Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top – 12:27 AM

A MOMENT FOR THE PASS FROM THE BIG MAN pic.twitter.com/46IX0AWeeo – 12:27 AM

Cody Zeller — 4 points, 7 rebounds, 5 fouls, 1 block, and 1 360-degree jump-pass assist in 7 minutes. I don’t think he makes the Jazz roster, but if Tony Bradley can have a roster spot in the league, I don’t see why a healthy Zeller can’t. @Tony Jones pic.twitter.com/QWuRR17sQi – 12:26 AM

Saben Lee and Johnny Juzang in for the Jazz. Everyone gets in tonight! – 12:22 AM

The Jazz are sick of all your Vic-Scoot talk tonight – 12:22 AM

That vert tho…

#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/lYpZPUCS7h – 12:21 AM

Saben Lee and Johnny Juzang about to check in and get a couple minutes – 12:21 AM

Jared Butler actually having a nice few minutes here – 12:19 AM

Shaedon Sharpe just scored his first basket of the preseason. – 12:16 AM

Nice move from Ochai Agbaji driving and finishing with the sweeping layup through traffic.

Big question for him was how would improved spacing in the NBA help his game off the dribble.

Good sign there. – 12:15 AM

Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy while putting up 21 points with six assists and five rebounds Tuesday night against Utah.

He also had 5 turnovers but let’s not nitpick too much. – 12:10 AM

young bull, coming through 🫡 pic.twitter.com/POV2nWZoCM – 12:08 AM

Cheers for former Blazers center Cody Zeller as he checks in for some deep garbage time minutes. – 12:06 AM

Much better performance from the Jazz’s rotation tonight vs. Portland than preseason game 1.

Some of it is the good 3-point shooting. But they’ve been able to attack the rim with off-ball cuts and dribble penetration, too. – 12:01 AM

Jazz 82, Blazers 76: end of third quarter. 21 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 13 apiece for @Jerami Grant and @Anfernee Simons. 12 points for @Jusuf Nurkic, 8 points, 4 rebounds/assists/steals for @Justise Winslow. – 12:01 AM

End 3Q: Jazz 82, Blazers 76. Defense was good in that period, spurred on by Stanley Johnson being aggressive but in control. – 12:00 AM

Stanley Johnson’s exuberance is fantastic when being a defensive pest, and dubious when prompting him to take running hook shots that go hard off the backboard. – 11:58 PM

✈️✈️✈️

#RipCity | @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/Yxm1krkdS3 – 11:58 PM

Walker Kessler back at the line and fans chanting “AIR-BALL” in a callback to the one he airballed in the first quarter.

(He went 1-for-2 this time) – 11:50 PM

They should call Stanley Johnson “Mr. 95 Feet” because he goes 1% harder than everyone else. – 11:50 PM

*chef’s kiss*

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/7cfXQZPJiw – 11:50 PM

mike conley: still quick pic.twitter.com/PIJUZwtMwU – 11:47 PM

Nurkic fouls out. Q3 7:02. Preseason. – 11:41 PM

Nurkic fouls out with 7 minutes to go in the third quarter – 11:41 PM

Nurkic fouls out with 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist in 22 minutes – 11:40 PM

8-0 Blazers run, and Portland leads 66-61, 8:02 left 3Q. Jazz offense has bogged down again, and Lillard is exploiting them. – 11:37 PM

Jerami Grant ladies and gentlemen, is a HOOPER – 11:36 PM

Pretty ironic to see NBA refs call a flagrant foul on a player for kicking Jusuf Nurkic in the leg. 😬 – 11:34 PM

@andyblarsen

Olynyk assessed a Flagrant 1. – 11:32 PM

Yes it’s preseason… but… The Pelicans have 104 points through 3 quarters.

They only had 100 through 3 quarters *once* last season – when they had 101 against the Blazers on April 7. – 11:32 PM

Yikes. Replay of Olynyk’s foul looks really bad. He kicks his leg out and tries to trip Nurkic. Under review. – 11:31 PM

Kelly Olynyk appears to kick his leg up near Nurkic’s midsection as he was falling down. Crowd is not happy about it. Under review. – 11:31 PM

The wheelchair basketball game happening at halftime of the Blazers-Jazz game absolutely rules – 11:14 PM

HALFTIME: Jazz 54, Blazers 54. Conley 13p, Clarkson 10p, Olynyk 10p/6a/3r/2s. Too many turnovers, not enough paint defense, but the passing has been good again, and the flow of the game has improved a bit. – 11:13 PM

knotted up in PDX 📍

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/V8e0j2Kq94 – 11:12 PM

Blazers 54, Jazz 54: halftime. 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 12 points, 1. assist/rebound for @Jusuf Nurkic. 10 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 8 points, 4 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. – 11:11 PM

Jazz-Blazers tied at 54.

Conley with 13; Clarkson and Olynyk each have 10. – 11:10 PM

🔴🔴⚫️⚫️

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Ht4ERyOYNt – 11:10 PM

Shaedon Sharpe entered the game with 7:55 remaining in the second quarter. In four minutes, he went 0 for 2 (both 3s), didn’t record a stat and picked up personal foul. It’s all a process. – 11:10 PM

Malik Beasley has a sprained ankle and will not return – 11:08 PM

Jazz say Malik Beasley will not return to tonight’s game due to a left ankle sprain. – 11:08 PM

Malik Beasley (left ankle sprain) will not return – 11:08 PM

Malik Beasley (left ankle sprain) will not return. – 11:07 PM

Dame being back is so nice – 11:07 PM

GRANT GETS UP!!

#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/jD9kJ0PIUU – 11:05 PM

Stanley Johnson on defense is better than a lot of what the Jazz have had on the perimeter in a while – 11:01 PM

I’m surprised at how little of the offense is being initiated by, or run through Collin Sexton.

I kind of like it. It would have been easy for Will Hardy to just give him the ball and say go get yours, but they’re using his floor spacing as a nice weapon. – 10:58 PM

🌀 @Jarred Vanderbilt 🌀 pic.twitter.com/h8Zy6qfMLx – 10:55 PM

Walker Kessler just airballed a free throw – 10:54 PM

𝚃𝙷𝚁𝙴𝙴 𝙲𝙾𝚄𝙽𝚃𝙴𝚁 ⏱

Mike: ♩♩

Kelly: ♩♩

@andyblarsen

14-3 run from Utah to regain the lead.

The Conley/Beasley backcourt is pretty darn elite from a shooting point of view, and could allow them to go on runs like this fairly often this season. – 10:50 PM

12-1 Jazz run has been impressive. They’re getting a lot of good looks. – 10:50 PM

@highkin

@DLocke09

@tribjazz

@CHold

@BensHoops

Here’s why I like the Walker Kessler short roll:

1. Timing slipping the screen

2. Soft hands on the catch

3. Good feet to stop abruptly

4. Vision to find Olynyk

A lot of good stuff not too many seven-footers have.

#TakeNote | @kslsports

pic.twitter.com/akHeUc4hZg – 10:38 PM

how, @CollinSexton02? pic.twitter.com/Jz2opwD8ZP – 10:35 PM

#YKWTII ⌚️

#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/G5LTRMjZmj – 10:35 PM

a quick 8 points for @Kelly Olynyk 🎱 pic.twitter.com/pDsrM6q4y2 – 10:31 PM

Blazers capitalizing on Jazz turnovers right now. Kessler lost the ball trying a way-too-deep post-up. 22-17 Portland, 3:03 left 1Q – 10:30 PM

Broadcast says no Rudy Gay tonight; it’s THT and Stanley Johnson in tonight’s top-10 over NAW and Gay. – 10:28 PM

1Q look at THT tonight, as well as Stanley Johnson. (No Rudy Gay tonight) – 10:28 PM

How about Walker Kessler getting the short roll accurate pass to the corner! (And then, sure, Lillard stepback 3 over him next possession, but that’s understandable.) – 10:27 PM

Stanley Johnson and Horton-Tucker getting early minutes. – 10:27 PM

That catch on the short roll from Walker Kessler and the kick out to Kelly Olynyk is an incredibly good play from a rookie in his second game.

Those are primed for bigs to pick up charges and throw the ball away.

That’s really impressive.

#takenote | @kslsports – 10:27 PM

THT and Stanley Johnson getting some time early – 10:27 PM

I wonder if Dame knows when he’s welcoming guys to the NBA. Like if he thinks about it when he hits shots in their face ala Walker Kessler – 10:26 PM

Dame looking pretty back. – 10:26 PM

J

C

3

#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/bHlWyA69Ip – 10:25 PM

Jazz go ultra-big with a Kessler/Olynyk/Markkanen frontcourt – 10:25 PM

Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler the first subs tonight. – 10:24 PM

Good early showing for Justise Winslow in his first few minutes as the starter. He’s everywhere defensively. – 10:22 PM

Jazz forced 9 first quarter turnovers against the Toronto Raprors and have already forced 5 Blazers turnovers in the first 6 minutes – 10:21 PM

Active hands from Olynyk leads to a steal, a fast break, and an open 3 by JC. 11-11. – 10:21 PM

Q: Do the Jazz have anyone capable of slowing a guy like Nurkic?

A: It does not appear so. – 10:20 PM

Keon Johnson first off the bench again. Interesting! – 10:20 PM

sharing is caring

Blazers start this one with some nice looking passes – 10:17 PM

Dok’s sweatshirt is pretty 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dblu2FN5Jy – 10:12 PM

Starting 🖐️

0⃣ @Damian Lillard

1⃣ @Anfernee Simons

2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow

9⃣ @Jerami Grant

2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/QbRjHDzWr1 – 10:09 PM

Jazz starters, per NBA.com:

Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk. – 10:07 PM

✨ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣 ✨

▪️ @Mike Conley

▪️ @Jordan Clarkson

▪️ @Jarred Vanderbilt

▪️ @Kelly Olynyk

▪️ @Lauri Markkanen

#TakeNote | @ZionsBank – 9:56 PM

en route on site pic.twitter.com/FZLbA8SjdT – 9:45 PM

Jazz switching up the starting lineup tonight. It’ll be Conley, Clarkson, Vanderbilt, Markkanen and Olynyk in Portland. – 9:44 PM

Starting tonight for the Jazz: Vanderbilt, Markkanen, Olynyk, Clarkson, Conley – 9:40 PM

Blazers first home preseason game at 7 tonight! Watch Portland vs. Utah on Root Sports Plus 📺 pic.twitter.com/orBDSeZqdI – 9:36 PM

A lot of pink sneakers this season. @Damian Lillard in the @adidas Basketball Dame 8 “Sakura” pic.twitter.com/2dXR2SPmWh – 9:05 PM

Feels good to be back 🤩

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Z1ymQzn9UX – 9:05 PM

Dame, Nurk, Josh and Grant with the corner lockers this season – 8:46 PM

Deadeye 🎯

#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/MGwyc1vXB5 – 8:37 PM

Jerami Grant pregame at Moda. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/8vOyWKzBnk – 8:34 PM

Justise Winslow @Justise Winslow getting the start tonight at small forward – 8:19 PM

Chauncey Billups says Justise Winslow will get the start at small forward tonight. – 8:19 PM

Blazers Injury Report:

Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery) and Trendon Watford (right hip flexor) are OUT vs Jazz tonight – 8:17 PM

Pistons coach Dwane Casey says getting Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz last month was “a godsend” for Detroit, and said he’s already making an impact lending his advice to the team’s young players. – 5:38 PM

We missed you #RipCity 🫶

🆚 @Utah Jazz

🏟️ @ModaCenter

⌚️ 7:00 PT

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/yiYSNYrgLX – 4:01 PM

After five coaches in four years, Nickeil Alexander-Walker hoping for stability in Utah https://t.co/0dCoL8EVGB pic.twitter.com/fId5u4Peyo – 4:00 PM

Collin Sexton expects to start for Jazz once he gets back to full speed nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/04/col… – 2:57 PM

SIMONEFONTECCHIO days until our season opener 🤌

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/AQWmZFgG4G – 2:37 PM

Another minutes/rotation situation: I asked Ochai Agbaji if being with the last group in the game on Sunday was what he expected. He said all the right things. He didn’t expect it, but understands he’s a rookie and he’ll take whatever minutes or opportunities he gets. – 1:49 PM

Question of the Day:

Jazz fans, which game will you watch at 8 PM MT tonight? – 1:44 PM

New Dunc’d On Prime with @Mike Richman on the Blazers season. Dame returns, Ant starts, the rebuilt frontcourt, and more.

Join us via the @John Hollinger one-time only presale duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:40 PM

Speaking with Collin Sexton this morning, he said that he expected to come off the bench on Sunday because he really hasn’t played a lot following his meniscus surgery. He said though that his expectation is to start once he has worked his way back to full speed. – 1:18 PM

What NBA GMs think about the Utah Jazz’s offseason https://t.co/4EGhbmgiLi pic.twitter.com/anN68dVyGH – 12:35 PM

Not many @Portland Trail Blazers in this year’s GM survey. @Damian Lillard — who got no votes for “best point guard” — finished 3rd in “who you’d want taking the shot with the game on the line” and 4th in “best leader.” @Shaedon Sharpe tied for 3rd in “biggest steal if the draft.” pic.twitter.com/Y1yTPu0FLm – 12:29 PM

Hopping on SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (Ch. 373) at 10:30 MT to discuss matters pertaining to the University of Utah football program. – 12:22 PM

📍preseason pit-stop in Portland

⏰ 8PM MT

📺 @ATTSportsNetRM

📻 @ZoneSportsNet

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/g6JggLUvS7 – 12:05 PM

My memory isn’t perfect, but I think the Jazz are the first team to get multiple votes for “best offseason” while obviously moving in a negative direction.

I guess teams either respect the nosedive or think they got a haul for Gobert. – 10:21 AM

Didn’t take long @Jerami Grant rip.city/3SUbZ0V – 4:46 AM

Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe struggles in first preseason game: ‘His head is just spinning’

Sharpe missed all four of his shot attempts but had a spectacular blocked shot in his longest stretch of game action since high school.

oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 4:07 AM