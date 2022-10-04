Pistons vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Detroit Pistons have not won any games while the New York Knickshave not won any games

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: BSDET Extra

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: 950 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@StevePopper

Cam Reddish just came down awkwardly and limping — but looks like he’ll try to stay in the game. – 7:32 PM

@DetroitPistons

📊 1st Quarter 📊

🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 2-2 3PT

🔹@Jaden Ivey: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST

🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 5 PTS pic.twitter.com/NcwAIPtjVW – 7:30 PM

@MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter: Knicks 23, Pistons 22.

Bogdanovic: 6 pts, 3 rebs

Stewart: 5 pts, 1 blk

Ivey: 5 pts, 2 rebs – 7:29 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

The Earth is falling because the young Pistons trail the vet Knicks by one after the first 12 minutes of basketball either team has played in 6 months.

— Bogey shotmaking good, defense not so good

— Stew 3

— Ivey fast

— Cade and Saddiq struggling a little – 7:28 PM

@omarisankofa

End of 1: Knicks 23, Pistons 22.

Bogdanovic: 6 points

Stewart: 5 points, 1 block

Ivey: 5 points

Pistons shot 7-21 overall and 5-11 from 3. Knicks shot 10-27 and 3-13, respectively – 7:28 PM

@omarisankofa

Bagley just took, and missed, a 3 while playing alongside Duren. Casey said Bagley and Stewart will spend time at the 4 this season and will have to space the floor. – 7:25 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

All-bench unit to end the first: Hayes, CoJo, Livers, Bagley III and Duren – 7:25 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

TNT reports (which has been reported locally) that Troy Weaver has said the Pistons and Kemba have agreed to find a way for the vet guard to play elsewhere – 7:24 PM

@omarisankofa

Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and Jalen Duren in to close the 1st – 7:24 PM

@MikeACurtis2

Duren and Bagley are in together. Interested to see how this goes. – 7:23 PM

@nyknicks

We havin’ FUN tonight

@RjBarrett6 ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/NiMi038SZd – 7:23 PM

@JeffEisenband

Jalen Brunson to RJ Barrett for 3. Get used to this. pic.twitter.com/PdrVEfd83N – 7:23 PM

@MikeACurtis2

Looks like former Piston Derrick Rose is about to check in. Today is the former MVP’s birthday, too. – 7:22 PM

@nyknicks

Firing on all cylinders 🔥

@Jalen Brunson x @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/4Dpmmm6Cdf – 7:21 PM

@FredKatz

The best thing about the Knicks (and I discussed this on @Nate Duncan‘s season preview) is their depth. They basically have 12 guys who can be in an NBA rotation. Pretty confident the all-bench unit is gonna be really, really good. – 7:21 PM

@SBondyNYDN

A+ first quarter for Jalen Brunson.

Derrick Rose checking in for his first NBA action in over nine months. – 7:20 PM

@omarisankofa

Knicks 23, Pistons 19 with 2:58 on the clock. Isaiah Stewart knocked down a 3 during Detroit’s last possession. He has the green light – 7:20 PM

@TommyBeer

Shot doesn’t drop but this was a very encouraging sequence.

RJ drives right – with his head up! doesn’t force up a shot – and finds Randle behind the arc. Randle unselfishnessly passes up a good shot for a great shot – wide open Fournier pic.twitter.com/TUBUbxKtey – 7:20 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Hayes and Bagley will be the first two off the bench – 7:19 PM

@TimBontemps

Jalen Brunson has had a fantastic start to his first (preseason) game as a Knick. Already has six points, three assists, and just made a perfect strip on Cade Cunningham in the post for a fastbreak layup. – 7:18 PM

@IanBegley

Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein are first reserves in for New York. – 7:17 PM

@nyknicks

NO QUIT in this squad 💪 pic.twitter.com/hVjcC6hu5Q – 7:16 PM

@MikeVorkunov

I know it’s the preseason but the Knicks only have 3 lefties on the floor right now. They’ll need to work on that before the season begins. – 7:16 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

Jaden Ivey in the open floor man – 7:15 PM

@nyknicks

POV: You’re watching JB swishing and dishing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kwc59fr7GE – 7:15 PM

@StevePopper

Jalen Brunson takes a charge and you can actually see Thibodeau’s heart grow. – 7:13 PM

@MikeACurtis2

Pistons trail Knicks 13-8 with 7:11 left in the first quarter. – 7:13 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Pistons passing up some easy layups or is it just me? – 7:12 PM

@omarisankofa

Knicks 13, Pistons 8 with 7:11 to play in the 1st. Pistons have committed three turnovers, have been blocked at the rim twice and are 2-7 from the floor – 7:12 PM

@FredKatz

The New York Knicks have a good point guard. – 7:12 PM

@MikeACurtis2

Mitchell Robinson just erased Jaden Ivey’s shot, which led to a breakaway dunk by Julius Randle. – 7:11 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

ahhh … another year, more Randle 18-footers off the glass. – 7:10 PM

@MikeACurtis2

Cade tried to use his strength to back Brunson down and had the edge, but couldn’t finish at the rim that time. – 7:10 PM

@nyknicks

🪣 number ☝️ for @Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/UjLIqyt80F – 7:09 PM

@omarisankofa

Good-looking 3 by Ivey there. Pistons came out of the gate sloppy, but are only down 9-8 – 7:09 PM

@WorldWideWob

a Knicks point guard who can create his own offense. is this heaven? – 7:09 PM

@MikeACurtis2

Ivey looked comfortable stepping into that 3-pointer. An encouraging sign if you’re Detroit. – 7:08 PM

@TommyBeer

First points as Knick in the Hall of Fame career of Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/wKM1zSMgeX – 7:06 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Pistons beat writers are going through it right now with a bunch of confused fans that Detroit is starting the five guys who make the most sense to start. – 7:04 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Ivey blown by, Cade turnover to start. Not ideal. – 7:04 PM

@SBondyNYDN

Twenty seconds into the game, Jalen Brunson drives on Jaden Ivey and hits a floater for his first Knicks points. – 7:04 PM

@StevePopper

It’s still long lines at concession stands but not much of a reaction to Jalen Brunson in lineup announcements — which was pretty much the same for all (although maybe a big French contingent for Fournier). – 7:01 PM

@WorldWideWob

Knicks are on. – 7:00 PM

@omarisankofa

The Knicks are a good measuring stick for where the Pistons are, I think. They won 37 games and missed the play-in, should be slightly better this year. – 6:56 PM

@alanhahn

I’ll never get tired of this iconic view. First steps in the building for the new season — my 16th covering the #Knicks, 25th covering sports here — and I always look up. Always look up. #WorldsMostFamousArena @TheGarden @KnicksMSGN @New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/8CooxcwS4K – 6:50 PM

@MikeACurtis2

#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 6:39 PM

@nyknicks

Birthday 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Rj943XHSNA – 6:31 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters: Cade, Ivey, Bey, Bojan and Stewart – 6:30 PM

@FredKatz

Official Knicks starters:

Jalen Brunson

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 6:30 PM

@nyknicks

Starters for tonight’s game:

Jalen Brunson

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 6:29 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons starters listed as Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart.

Tonight’s the preseason opener at #Knicks. – 6:28 PM

@DetroitPistons

Detroit state of mind 🏙 pic.twitter.com/W7hrsZ7Tuf – 6:25 PM

@nyknicks

Pregame views 📸 pic.twitter.com/nz5tBZmCHV – 6:23 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham enters sophomore season healthy and ‘more comfortable’: bit.ly/3SCYcfA – 6:11 PM

@nyknicks

Almost that ⏳ at @TheGarden. pic.twitter.com/i29FRXhOaN – 5:56 PM

@TimBontemps

Pistons coach said the goal for the season is to take “a step forward” both in terms of growth and play. When asked what that meant, in terms of specific goals, he smiled and said he wouldn’t be getting into that. – 5:43 PM

@TimBontemps

Pistons coach Dwane Casey says getting Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz last month was “a godsend” for Detroit, and said he’s already making an impact lending his advice to the team’s young players. – 5:38 PM

@MikeACurtis2

Casey says he expects Bojan Bogdanovic to provide experience and shooting for the #Pistons. “He gives us spacing, which is going to help Cade, Ivey and Saddiq grow.” – 5:38 PM

@StevePopper

Thibodeau — in midseason form — would not reveal his starting lineup for today. Assuming it’s Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle and Robinson, but asked about it and Thibodeau said, “It might be.” – 5:33 PM

@nyknicks

First Preseason game as a Knick 🔒 pic.twitter.com/qdSvD4ofpe – 5:24 PM

@IanBegley

Tom Thibodeau says Quentin Grimes remains day to day with a sore left foot and is doing more each day. His status for Friday’s game is TBD. – 5:23 PM

@FredKatz

Thibodeau said Knicks will limit minutes in the preseason opener tonight. Slightly tighter rotation in the first half and then more guys in the second, but said he wouldn’t use a “normal rotation.” – 5:22 PM

@FredKatz

Quentin Grimes is day-to-day, Thibodeau says. Said he didn’t know what Grimes’ status would be for the Knicks’ next game. – 5:22 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Take it with a grain of salt, but #Pistons‘ LISTED probable starters are Cunningham, Hayes, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart.

That could change ahead of tipoff, but that’s what’s in the game notes. – 5:21 PM

@FredKatz

Sounds like the Knicks starters will be:

Jalen Brunson

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 5:19 PM

@IanBegley

Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are starting vs DET tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Jericho Sims (groin), Quentin Grimes (foot) and DaQuan Jeffries (concussion protocol) are out. – 5:19 PM

@TimBontemps

The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson tonight against the Pistons in their preseason opener here at Madison Square Garden. Quentin Grimes will not play, as he’s been dealing with an injury for the past week. – 5:19 PM

@FredKatz

Quentin Grimes is OUT tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Jericho Sims is out, as well. – 5:19 PM

@ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Pelton + I pick our easiest + toughest NBA win total over/under calls — i.e. another way to preview the season. Bits on Raps, Nuggets, Magic, Pistons, Nets, Celtics, Lakers, Spurs, much more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3CxTSsu

Apple: apple.co/3M6Hvqh – 5:06 PM

@MikeACurtis2

#Pistons Isaiah Livers and Rodney McGruder getting some early work in ahead of tonight’s preseason opener. pic.twitter.com/WGsUL243MB – 5:02 PM

@DetroitPistons

It’s Detroit vs. Preseason 😤

🆚 @New York Knicks

📍@TheGarden

⏰ 7PM ET

📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/C4RNMO6u5L – 3:50 PM

@AdamZagoria

Basketball Standout, 16, Is Shot and Killed in New Jersey – The New York Times nytimes.com/2022/10/04/nyr… – 3:22 PM

@MikeACurtis2

I’ve only visited New York City three times before this week, and they were all during the summer. Over the past two days, it’s been cold, rainy and gray, and people are still everywhere walking to their respective destinations. I guess this is the real NYC experience 😅 – 2:57 PM

@omarisankofa

The Pistons’ probable starters for tonight, per the game notes: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart – 2:37 PM

@nyknicks

There’s only one D-Rose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/15P75AOjO4 – 2:25 PM

@MikeACurtis2

McGruder on what Ivey brings to the #Pistons: “That speed. That’s something you can’t teach. You can teach somebody to shoot the ball, to finish and stuff like that but his speed and how unselfish he is, getting in the paint and making the right plays, you can’t teach that.” – 1:43 PM

@SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett came strong before the preseason opener:

“. ….there’s a lot of disrespect. But that’s fine. All the guys that they want to put in front of me or whatever, I’m in their heads.”

More here:

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:42 PM

@MikeACurtis2

#Pistons guard Rodney McGruder’s message to DET’s rookies ahead of first preseason game:

“Just have fun with it, man. It’s the same game that we’ve been playing our whole lives since we were kids. Just have that same fun and that same joy that you always had playing the game.” – 1:39 PM

@IanBegley

A few notes ahead of Knicks’ preseason opener, including a Cam Reddish-RJ Barrett lineup that’s been on the floor during training camp and an Isaiah Hartenstein passing target. More here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:09 PM

@MikeACurtis2

New: Spoke to Cade Cunningham today and the #Pistons guard is looking forward to this season, mainly because he’s healthy and more comfortable.

“Night and day…I don’t have those jitters or feeling like I’m going through everything for the first time.” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 1:04 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

“I don’t have those jitters or feeling like I’m going through everything for the first time. I feel comfortable in my space and I’m just excited for the year to start, really.”

#Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham enters sophomore season healthy, ‘more comfortable’: bit.ly/3SCYcfA – 12:59 PM

@JeffEisenband

Kevin Knox’s IG Story.

(Pistons open the preseason at the Knicks tonight) pic.twitter.com/jDQgYwoAN3 – 12:45 PM

@SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett has noticed the disrespect. He remembers it. He sees it continuing.

Barrett hasn’t achieved the recognition of his peers. Now entering his 4th season with the Knicks, he has a theory as to why.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 PM

@nyknicks

D-Rose is always a work of art 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/feWYFMqPBw – 12:19 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

NBA GM survey does not mention Rockets players often, but Tari Eason was tied with Jalen Duren as “biggest steal” in the draft. Jabari Smith Jr. was third in predictions for rookie of the year and tied for third as best player in five years from this season’s rookie class. – 12:18 PM

@AustinKent

You’re talking to an unflinching homer who would have run through a wall for the Austin Daye + Jonas Jerebko Era Pistons…

Can’t give me this and expect me to keep my composure.

📽️: @RealBullyBall pic.twitter.com/amthR997fA – 12:16 PM

@StevePopper

Jalen Brunson on the GM survey and no high expectations from the opposing GM’s for Knicks: pic.twitter.com/iU7xY0eD9M – 11:38 AM

@British_Buzz

NBA GMs “Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the draft?”

Tied 1st: Jalen Duren 14% of the vote

FWIW Last year it was Suggs with 23% of the vote pic.twitter.com/LdOHkvxHsb – 11:05 AM

@JLEdwardsIII

The Pistons are a partner in Detroit Votes 2022, a non-partisan campaign encouraging voter participation.

You’ll see billboards of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey in Detroit encouraging people to vote. pic.twitter.com/X2aXik4fMk – 10:50 AM

@detnewsRodBeard

The #Pistons are partnering with Detroit Votes 2022, a non-partisan campaign encouraging Detroiters to vote, including absentee, early-vote centers and secure dropboxes.

Get more info at https://t.co/Y6R4RTFOzq pic.twitter.com/6vumIb0Xca – 10:30 AM

@DetroitPistons

Wishing a peaceful and meaningful Yom Kippur to all those celebrating. pic.twitter.com/YnZ1yixKUg – 10:30 AM

@StevePopper

Knicks’ Derrick Rose to celebrate 34th birthday in preseason opener tonight — healthy and ready for a throwback season? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:29 AM

@StevePopper

The NBA’s annual GM survey is out and the Knicks got a few mentions – 3rd place for best acquisition (Jalen Brunson), 3rd for best defensive scheme coach (Thibodeau), 4th best homecourt advantage. Brunson and Taj also received votes for active player who will become a coach – 10:28 AM

@MikeACurtis2

Starting today, these billboards will go up in Detroit featuring #Pistons players Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey.

The Pistons are a partner in Detroit Votes 2022, a non-partisan campaign that encourages Detroiters to vote. pic.twitter.com/eINhPTn465 – 10:28 AM

@omarisankofa

The Pistons are a partner in Detroit Votes 2022, a non-partisan campaign encouraging voter participation.

Starting today, you’ll see billboards of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey across the city encouraging Detroiters to vote. pic.twitter.com/oSjcAeNHcw – 10:21 AM

@IanBegley

In annual @NBAcom survey, NBA GMs voted Cavs as team that made the best offseason moves and voted Donovan Mitchell as player who will make biggest impact on new team. Jalen Brunson was third in the category. Here is the full survey: nba.com/news/2022-23-g… – 10:17 AM

@SBondyNYDN

Not much love for the Knicks in the annual GM survey. Nods to Jalen Brunson, Thibs’ defense and home court advantage at MSG nba.com/news/2022-23-g… – 10:06 AM

@FredKatz

Isaiah Hartenstein has completed his schooling.

Now, the student is becoming the teacher.

Story (with a $1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/rcq9qFglwh pic.twitter.com/SGuwB5Tc60 – 10:06 AM

@detnewsRodBeard

From the NBA GM survey, the #Pistons have the third-best promising young core. pic.twitter.com/md2tCnyTku – 10:04 AM

@nyknicks

Preseason starts tonight ❗️ pic.twitter.com/WRrGQItriB – 10:00 AM

@omarisankofa

Here’s what I’ll be watching for from the Pistons during preseason, which begins tonight against the Knicks

freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:55 AM

@nyknicks

Happy Birthday, D-Rose! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/S1G60tthsd – 9:30 AM

@jkubatko

🎂 Happy 34th birthday to Derrick Rose!

📊 672 GP, 18.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 5.4 APG

🎯 45.7 FG%, 31.6 3P%, 83.0 FT%

⭐️ 3x (2010-2012)

🏆 2009 ROY, 2011 MVP

Rose won the MVP Award in 2010-11 at the age of 22, the youngest player in NBA history to do so. pic.twitter.com/HAbZec3wT8 – 9:01 AM

@nyknicks

Happy Birthday, Kurt! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/mLed3n4vFP – 9:00 AM

@statmuse

Total TD this season:

18 — Lions

18 — Bears, Broncos and Cowboys combined

They all have a better record than Detroit. pic.twitter.com/RfSk4orWCb – 8:20 AM