UK celebrates opening of new Coldstream research facility ‘The CoRE’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct 7, 2022) — Representatives from the University of Kentucky, the Woodbury Corporation and state and local officials celebrated the official opening of The CoRE — Collaboration. Research. Entrepreneurship facility at UK’s Coldstream Research Campus. The $15 million development offers early stage, high-tech companies office...
‘It’s complicated’: UK Art Museum to host panel on self-taught artists and their works
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 7, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Art Museum will host a panel discussion focused on the way self-taught artists are understood in the art world. This includes questions of race and identity, formal training, critical reception and collection validation. This free public discussion will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Singletary Center for the Arts Recital Hall.
Markey receives Merck Foundation grant to advance equitable cancer care in Kentucky
The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center received a grant through the Alliance for Equity in Cancer Care (the Alliance), an initiative funded by the Merck Foundation (the Foundation). The Alliance is designed to make cancer care more equitable in the U.S. by helping patients who live in underserved communities receive timely access to high-quality, culturally responsive care.
How Talkspace makes mental health conversations easy for students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 7, 2022) — In an effort to expand mental health resources for students, the University of Kentucky Office for Student Success recently partnered with Talkspace, a confidential and secure online text and video chat therapy platform. Talkspace is a great resource for students and a tool...
How you can stay sustainable on game days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 7, 2022) — Wildcats, University of Kentucky Recycling needs your help to bring sustainable practices to game days. Here are some ways you can contribute. The Big Blue Recycling Crew makes practicing sustainability easy and fun for you and your tailgate crew. When you are tailgating,...
