Read full article on original website
Related
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
PV Tech
US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report
Residential solar systems in the US continue to grow in size at the same time as battery attachment rates increase and the median installed price of all type of PV projects drops again, albeit only slightly. Those are some of the key findings of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (LNBL)...
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
altenergymag.com
Paired Power Unveils New Solar Canopy for Fast, Modular EV Charging
PairTree can be installed within hours by two people, offering 30x faster installation than conventional solar canopies. With recent reports indicating the United States needs 20 times more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than what's available today, Paired Power announced the launch of its new, transportable solar canopy, PairTree, with built-in EV charging capabilities. With its modular, fast-install design, PairTree can be utilized with or without grid connection and gives customers quick and convenient access to the infinite renewable energy of the sun without the costly construction and infrastructure requirements of traditional solar canopy installations.
Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
supplychain247.com
Where lithium batteries will make gains
Motive power, just like about everything else in materials handling, is rapidly evolving. Lead-acid batteries, long the dominant battery type for electric lift trucks, are expected to cede share to lithium power by 2030, even though for many one-shift operations today, a lead-acid choice can still be a good one.
constructiontechnology.media
Perkins highlighting engines, batteries at Bauma
Perkins will present its wide range of technologies for helping OEMs transform the sustainability of high-performing jobsites at its stand in hall A4.336 at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany. “As the industry enters the energy transition away from carbon, our range of innovations shows how we’re helping customers improve jobsite...
Benzinga
Hitachi: Participation in the CHAdeMO3.0 (ChaoJi2) demonstration project for the next-generation high power EV charging standard
Contributing to the expansion of recharging infrastructure and EV. TOKYO, Oct 6, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd. announces participation in the project to develop and demonstrate a fast and high power charging equipped with a fast charging connector that conforms to the Japan-China next-generation charging standard CHAdeMO3.0 (ChaoJi2) specifications issued in 2021 by CHAdeMO Association ("CHAdeMO"). Through the project, Hitachi Industrial Products will utilize its accumulated EV charging technologies to develop and demonstrate next-generation high power chargers, thereby contributing to the expansion of charging infrastructure and the spread of environmentally friendly EV (Electric Vehicle).
scaffoldmag.com
US battery storage specialist gets $100m funding
Moxion Power, the US developer of mobile energy storage products, has secured US$100 million in funding to scale up production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities. The funding, which is being provided by investor Tamarack Global with participation from another investor Energy Impact Partners, will help the company meet...
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
altenergymag.com
Stationary Fuel Cells Market Size to Hit Around USD 14.2 Billion by 2030
The global stationary fuel cells market size is expected to hit around USD 14.2 billion by 2030 and growing at a registered CAGR of 20% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Some of the key factors boosting the market are the adoption of distributed energy generation, various initiatives and favorable policies by governments supporting the use of sustainable energy. However, a conventional fuel such as oil or gas hampers the market growth of stationary fuel cells market.
Comments / 0