MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Breakthrough: Physicists Take Particle Self-Assembly to New Level by Mimicking Biology
Breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the creation of next-generation materials. A new way to self-assemble particles has been created by a team of physicists. This advance offers new promise for building complex and innovative materials at the microscopic level. Self-assembly, introduced in the early 2000s, gives scientists a means...
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant with Ansaldo Nucleare
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare signed a new cooperation agreement to develop the next-generation nuclear power plant based on Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005846/en/ Westinghouse develops next-generation nuclear plant with Ansaldo Nucleare. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Fountain of Life: Scientists Uncover the “Chemistry Behind the Origin of Life”
Water Droplets Hold the Secret Ingredient for Building Life. Chemists uncover key to early Earth chemistry, which could unlock paths to speed up chemical synthesis for drug discovery. Purdue University chemists have discovered a mechanism for peptide-forming reactions to occur in water — something that has baffled scientists for decades....
Scientists design and validate promising HIV vaccine strategy
Scientists at Scripps Research, IAVI, the Ragon Institute and Moderna, Inc., have come together to make critical advances in developing an effective vaccine against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The findings were published on September 29, 2022, in Immunity in two individual papers. The research describes the first steps in a...
New cleaning technique boosts electronic and photonic prospects of aluminum nitride
A group of researchers led by Cornell is unlocking the full potential of aluminum nitride—an important material for the advancement of electronics and photonics—thanks to the development of a surface cleaning technique that enables high-quality production. The research was published Sept. 9 in the journal Science Advances. Graduate...
Achieving greater entanglement: Milestones on the path to useful quantum technologies
Tiny particles are interconnected despite sometimes being thousands of kilometers apart—Albert Einstein called this "spooky action at a distance." Something that would be inexplicable by the laws of classical physics is a fundamental part of quantum physics. Entanglement like this can occur between multiple quantum particles, meaning that certain properties of the particles are intimately linked with each other.
Q&A: ORNL's director on preparing for the next 'time machine' supercomputer after Frontier
Oak Ridge National Laboratory again changed science and technology forever by reclaiming the title of world's fastest supercomputer with Frontier, which gives researchers new abilities to find solutions for global issues like climate change, COVID-19 and advanced materials. It likely won't be ORNL's last supercomputer. The leader who helped usher...
Chemists Ponders Upon the Science Behind the Origin of Life
Chemists found a clue to the chemistry of the early Earth, which might open doors to accelerating chemical synthesis for drug development. Scientists found a mechanism for the peptide-forming processes in water that result in proteins and, ultimately, life on Earth. Additionally, it may speed up the creation of medications...
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
Water-based chips could be the future of neural networks
Though ionic wafers would be more energy efficient, they're likely to be much slower.
Scientists use machine learning to accelerate materials discovery
A new computational approach will improve understanding of different states of carbon and guide the search for materials yet to be discovered. Materials—we use them, wear them, eat them and create them. Sometimes we invent them by accident, like with Silly Putty. But far more often, making useful materials is a tedious and expensive process of trial and error.
Atomic-level 3D models show us how gadgets work
Although nanotechnology and materials science are complicated topics for most of us, the research in these fields is of great importance to almost everyone. Your digital gadgets, for example, are completely dependent on it. Today, all microelectronics depend on semiconductors. These are materials that are not very good at conducting...
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Propose a New Computing Architecture Ideal for Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Conventional computing architectures severely constrain artificial intelligence’s ability to improve technology. In traditional models, memory storage and computing occur in separate areas of the machine. This is why data must be transported from its storage area to a CPU or GPU for processing. The most significant disadvantage of this design is that this movement takes time, which reduces the performance of even the most potent processing units available. There is no avoiding lag when compute performance exceeds memory transfer. These delays become a severe issue when dealing with the massive amounts of data required for machine learning and AI applications.
Biomimicry of chemically oscillating mobile catalytic capsules
The complexity of life on earth was derived from simplicity: from the first protocells to the growth of any organism, individual cells aggregate into basic clumps and then form more complex structures. The earliest cells lacked complicated biochemical machinery; to evolve into multicellular organisms, simple mechanisms were necessary to produce chemical signals that prompted the cells to both move and form colonies.
Conventional Computers Can Learn To Solve Tricky Quantum Problems in Physics and Chemistry
Physicists prove that classical machine learning models can improve predictions about quantum materials. Quantum computers have generated a lot of buzz and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales. This means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say it is still a decade away — or more — before practical quantum computers are available. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
There's a New Quantum Computing Record: Control of a 6-Qubit Processor in Silicon
Another record has been broken on the way to fully operational and capable quantum computers: the complete control of a 6-qubit quantum processor in silicon. Researchers are calling it "a major stepping stone" for the technology. Qubits (or quantum bits) are the quantum equivalents of classical computing bits, only they...
BIOLO is First to Market with Home Compostable Bags Made from Revolutionary New Plastic Alternative
A handful of companies around the globe have harnessed the power of PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate) to produce compostable straws, but BIOLO is the first company to successfully use PHA technology to manufacture not only straws, but also fully compostable bags. BIOLO's packaging solutions have a breadth of biodegradability that other eco-friendly packaging solutions simply do not.
For latest research on aerodynamics, scientists turn to paper airplanes
A series of experiments using paper airplanes reveals new aerodynamic effects, according to researchers at New York University. They say their findings “enhance our understanding of flight stability” and could inspire new types of flying vehicles. “The study started with simple curiosity about what makes a good paper...
