Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
City man arrested for September murder of 65-year-old woman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On September 24 Rochester police were called to Pearce St. for the report of a woman found dead in the alley. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Mary Simzer, a City resident, clearly deceased and the victim of a murder and sexual assault. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck area.
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Rochester homicides
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night’s homicide was the 66th in the city of Rochester this year. That is according to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal. The majority of homicides have been gun related. That number also includes deadly crashes. There’s been one this year. Police...
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of woman on Pearce St.
Authorities added that Lagasse is a level 3 sex offender after a rape conviction in 1997.
Rochester man fatally shot on E Main St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. and said he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Man shot and killed overnight on East Main Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are now investigating the city’s 66th homicide of the year. RPD was called to the parking lot of an apartment building on East Main Street around 11 p.m. Friday for the report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times.
Rochester man has ‘life-altering injuries’ after shooting at drug house on Austin St.
After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
ECSO investigating fatal shootings in Newstead and Clarence
According to the sheriff's office, investigations are underway at three different locations and four people are dead. All four people were related to each other.
iheart.com
Man in Critical Condition Following A Shooting on Rochester's West Side
A man is in critical condition following a shooting at a home on Rochester's west side. It happened last night while the man was in a locked house on Austin Street, near Otis Street. Police say it appears the house was supposed to be vacant, and the shot -- or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Day of Mercy’ ride for three-year-old recovering from shooting
The family is inviting the community to gather for a mercy ride starting at 804 Clinton Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
Suspect charged in June shooting on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
Davis was charged with assault, as well as second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
WIVB
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
County legislator and others threatened while picking up dirty needles on North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC was there
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some scary moments Friday morning for Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons as she, and a group of people, were cleaning up dirty needles along North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac was there when it happened. “We were certainly not wanted on North Clinton Avenue this...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
13 WHAM
Man shot overnight on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester Police are looking for suspects in a shooting overnight on Jefferson Avenue. They were first called to Champlain Street for the report of a person shot. They found a 50-year-old man who'd been shot at least once in the upper body. He's expected to survive. Police learned he'd actually...
Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Champlain St.
There are several leads that officers are following up on at the scene.
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past
BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
Driver at large after injuring pedestrian in hit and run near Clifford Ave. in Rochester
Authorities say the striking vehicle was traveling eastbound on Clifford Avenue at the time of the crash and fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Comments / 1