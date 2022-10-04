ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City man arrested for September murder of 65-year-old woman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On September 24 Rochester police were called to Pearce St. for the report of a woman found dead in the alley. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Mary Simzer, a City resident, clearly deceased and the victim of a murder and sexual assault. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck area.
In-Depth: Rochester homicides

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night’s homicide was the 66th in the city of Rochester this year. That is according to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal. The majority of homicides have been gun related. That number also includes deadly crashes. There’s been one this year. Police...
Rochester man fatally shot on E Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. and said he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR […]
Man shot and killed overnight on East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are now investigating the city’s 66th homicide of the year. RPD was called to the parking lot of an apartment building on East Main Street around 11 p.m. Friday for the report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times.
Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
Man shot overnight on Jefferson Avenue

Rochester Police are looking for suspects in a shooting overnight on Jefferson Avenue. They were first called to Champlain Street for the report of a person shot. They found a 50-year-old man who'd been shot at least once in the upper body. He's expected to survive. Police learned he'd actually...
Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
