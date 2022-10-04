ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

FLORIDA (WKYT) - Teams from across the country are in southwest Florida right now, helping with hurricane relief efforts. Hurricane Ian pummeled the gulf coast a week ago. It hit the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating storm surge, leveling communities. Emergency Disaster Services out of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Best views still ahead for Kentucky ‘leaf peepers’

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For a lot of us, it doesn’t feel like fall until the leaves change colors. From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky, just ahead of the peak fall foliage season. The...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy