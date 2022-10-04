Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Organization wraps up Eastern Ky. Flooding Regional Recovery Acceleration Week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saint Bernard Project (SBP) is helping Eastern Kentuckians in the recovery process from July’s flash flooding. It studied the flood and met with local leaders. For the past two days, the organization has worked on disaster case management. ”We have to build a strategy, most...
wymt.com
Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
FLORIDA (WKYT) - Teams from across the country are in southwest Florida right now, helping with hurricane relief efforts. Hurricane Ian pummeled the gulf coast a week ago. It hit the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating storm surge, leveling communities. Emergency Disaster Services out of...
wymt.com
Best views still ahead for Kentucky ‘leaf peepers’
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For a lot of us, it doesn’t feel like fall until the leaves change colors. From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky, just ahead of the peak fall foliage season. The...
wymt.com
Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’
MIZE, Ky. (WKYT) - “Spay and neuter your pets” was the mantra of Bob Barker and remains the message preached by animal welfare advocates everywhere. But some say that a growing struggle for space in animal shelters across the country shows that far too many pet owners are not listening.
Comments / 0