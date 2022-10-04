LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 7, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Art Museum will host a panel discussion focused on the way self-taught artists are understood in the art world. This includes questions of race and identity, formal training, critical reception and collection validation. This free public discussion will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Singletary Center for the Arts Recital Hall.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO