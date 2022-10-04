Read full article on original website
Marathon Reveals $80M in Total Exposure to Bankrupt Crypto Mining Data Firm
Compute North, which filed for Chapter 11 in late September, has as much as $500 million in outstanding payments to at least 200 creditors. Marathon Digital Holdings has more than $80 million hanging in the balance of the recent bankruptcy of mining data firm Compute North, the bitcoin miner said Thursday.
What It Takes to Halt a ‘Decentralized’ Blockchain Like Binance
Binance could quickly convince BNB Chain validators to halt the blockchain in response to a recent hack — is that decentralization?. BNB Chain, the branded blockchain deployed by the world’s top crypto exchange, Binance, was halted earlier today in response to a debilitating bridge hack worth some $566 million.
MakerDAO Votes To Allocate 500M DAI Into US Treasuries, Bonds
DAI stablecoin was converted for this diversification effort, with 80% going toward US short-term Treasuries and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO, the protocol behind the DAI stablecoin, is moving $500 million worth of the token into short-term US Treasuries and corporate bonds. The move into high-quality bonds signals MakerDAO’s...
Stocks, Cryptos Falter on Jobs Data, Binance Hack Fallout
Bitcoin down 2%, ether falling 1.5%, the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 2% and 3% respectively. Even after hints earlier in the week that a turnaround was coming, cryptocurrencies and equities are lined up to end another week in the red following jobs data that suggests rising interest rates will likely continue and ongoing turmoil in the digital asset space.
After BNB Chain Hack, Operators Must Face Question of Decentralization
Lack of automated response to security incidents in crypto space must be addressed, blockchain security firm exec says. Following attackers exploiting Binance’s BNB Chain and withdrawing 2 million BNB, the crypto industry is now grappling with questions of decentralization, responses to security incidents and the prevalence of hacks. Operators...
Binance’s Crypto Dips On Heels of Confirmed Exploit on BNB Chain
Binance’s network, BNB Chain, has been hacked for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in what the cryptocurrency exchange initially dubbed a “potential exploit” of a cross-chain bridge and later confirmed, promising a full postmortem. Binance on Twitter said it had paused its network, sending the price...
