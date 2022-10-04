ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans marvel at striking resemblance between Queen Mother’s childhood photos and Princess Charlotte

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itUse_0iL8cCtR00

Fans of the royal family have been stunned by the “striking familial resemblance” between photographs of the Queen Mother as a child and her great-great granddaughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales.

Pictures of the late Queen Mother from the archives of Glamis Castle in Scotland were revealed on the historic site’s Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday (3 October).

One photo shows the young Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon sitting against a stone wall in a wide brim hat and a white dress, while the second is a portrait of her holding a stalk with flowers.

The castle’s social media team also posted a recent portrait of Charlotte, the second child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, to compare her facial features to those of her great-great grandmother.

In the caption, they wrote: “The youngest daughter of the 14 th Earl of Strathmore, Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon married the Duke of York and went on to become Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

“When our castle archivist was looking at photographs of a young Lady Elizabeth below, we all agreed that there is a striking familial resemblance with her great-great granddaughter Princess Charlotte. Can you see the resemblance too?”

Fans were quick to agree that there were “without a doubt” similarities between the two girls.

“They really look alike,” one person wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “Beautiful pictures of the Queen Mother.”

Others said they had the “same smile” and that the resemblance was “remarkable”.

But some people thought Charlotte looked more like her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , while several others pointed out that the first photograph “looks like a very young Princess Eugenie”, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Glamis Castle, which is located beside the village of Glamis in Angus, Scotland, has been the home of the Lyon family since the 14 th century and is where the Queen Mother grew up.

Lady Elizabeth died in March 2002, at the age of 101. She never met Charlotte, who was born on 2 May 2015.

Charlotte was last seen in public at her great-grandmother’s state funeral on Monday (19 September), along with her eldest brother Prince George and her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Comments / 8

Sandra Thompson
5d ago

why does Camilla always look like she just stuck her finger in a light socket? I mean truly...her hair always looks horrible. you would think she'd take some pride in her appearance.

Reply(3)
3
Related
Daily Mail

'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral

Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The List

Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#The Queen Mother#Princess Eugenie#Uk#Strathmore
Fox News

Prince Harry and Meghan's kids get royal titles, but they still want more, royal expert says

King Charles III has agreed to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children the titles of prince and princess following his ascension to the British throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not given prince and princess titles at birth due to the interpretation of the letters patent, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy