Fans marvel at striking resemblance between Queen Mother’s childhood photos and Princess Charlotte

Fans of the royal family have been stunned by the “striking familial resemblance” between photographs of the Queen Mother as a child and her great-great granddaughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales.

Pictures of the late Queen Mother from the archives of Glamis Castle in Scotland were revealed on the historic site’s Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday (3 October).

One photo shows the young Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon sitting against a stone wall in a wide brim hat and a white dress, while the second is a portrait of her holding a stalk with flowers.

The castle’s social media team also posted a recent portrait of Charlotte, the second child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, to compare her facial features to those of her great-great grandmother.

In the caption, they wrote: “The youngest daughter of the 14 th Earl of Strathmore, Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon married the Duke of York and went on to become Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

“When our castle archivist was looking at photographs of a young Lady Elizabeth below, we all agreed that there is a striking familial resemblance with her great-great granddaughter Princess Charlotte. Can you see the resemblance too?”

Fans were quick to agree that there were “without a doubt” similarities between the two girls.

“They really look alike,” one person wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “Beautiful pictures of the Queen Mother.”

Others said they had the “same smile” and that the resemblance was “remarkable”.

But some people thought Charlotte looked more like her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , while several others pointed out that the first photograph “looks like a very young Princess Eugenie”, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Glamis Castle, which is located beside the village of Glamis in Angus, Scotland, has been the home of the Lyon family since the 14 th century and is where the Queen Mother grew up.

Lady Elizabeth died in March 2002, at the age of 101. She never met Charlotte, who was born on 2 May 2015.

Charlotte was last seen in public at her great-grandmother’s state funeral on Monday (19 September), along with her eldest brother Prince George and her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.