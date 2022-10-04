ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Why is Tory MP Lee Anderson called '30p Lee?

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Everyone's least favourite Tory MP is back in the news.

This time, Lee Anderson has engaged in some wordplay to explain why Kwasi Kwarteng's 45p tax u-turn was not actually a u-turn, just "a change in direction" and has suggested the economy is fine, because people still go to 'spoons.

"Go in any Wetherspoons, that's the barometer of how this country is doing, when Wetherspoons is empty we've got a big problem," he said at the Tory party conference in Birmingham.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It is not first (two) times Anderson has said something profoundly plonkery. Indeed, he was nicknamed 30p Lee because of strange comments he made about food banks.

Speaking in parliament in May this year he said that “generation after generation” of people “cannot budget” or make meals properly.

Anderson also said in the Commons that meals could be cooked from scratch "for about 30 pence a day" as he invited "everybody" on the opposition benches to visit a food bank in Ashfield.

He said: "I've got a big bee in my bonnet about food poverty. I'm a big believer that we do need food banks, but not to the degree we've got them.

"Every do gooder is starting these little projects to make themselves feel good."

He said he had worked with a local chef in his Ashfield constituency to make 172 meals after spending £50 in a supermarket.

"'30p Lee' they named me," he said. "That stuck but in a good sort of way, it got people talking about food poverty.

He was criticised for his comments by campaigners and opposition politicians but he didn't retract his comments and every time he appears on TV he says something else to make people roll their eyes.

So that's 30p Lee.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Liz Truss's conference song was performed by the mother of a Labour councillor

Prime minister Liz Truss has taken to the stage for her speech to the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham with 'Moving On Up' playing as her intro music – a song by the mother of a Labour councillor. Heather Small, a member of the 90s music group M People, is the mother of James Small-Edwards, who was elected as a member of the City of Westminster council in May. The 25-year-old claimed victory in the Bayswater ward, one of three Labour candidates to take a seat in the area.He took to Twitter, writing at the time: "Absolutely delighted to have...
WORLD
Indy100

Nadhim Zahawi laughed at for blaming Tories budget fiasco on Putin

Nadhim Zahawi was interrupted by laughter on Question Time after saying he didn't want to apologise over the Conservative’s mini-budget disaster because of Vladimir Putin. The former chancellor appeared on the panel on Thursday and was asked by fellow guest Piers Morgan why his government had not apologised for the chaos caused by the events since Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss’s economic plan was announced. The markets were spooked by Kwarteng’s £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts last month, which caused the pound to drop to a historic low against the dollar and forced the Bank of England to intervene...
INCOME TAX
Indy100

7 people who should actually be in Liz Truss's 'anti-growth coalition'

Liz Truss unveiled a new enemy of the Tories at the Conservative Party Conference on Wednesday, when she took aim at a group of “enemies of enterprise” she called the “anti-growth coalition”.Not to be confused with David Cameron’s infamous “coalition of chaos” line used back in 2015, or indeed his eventual partnership with Nick Clegg’s Liberal Democrats, this new ‘coalition’ includes a range of individuals you’d expect Ms Truss to be fairly cheesed off with at the moment.She told party members in Birmingham: “I will not allow the anti-growth coalition to hold us back.“Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, the...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Six times Tories have taken a pop at North London

North London is being cancelled again - so don't you dare cross the Thames.The proportionally tiny part of the UK is back in the news after PM Liz Truss used her conference speech to show she has the whole country in mind when making policy, by ranting against the portion of the capital city.It is not the first time they have desperately tried to conjure up a metropolitan villain, who usually lives in Islington, to unite the party. And most of the time they have done it, it is revealed to be hypocritical claptrap - just look at where some...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Indy100

Tories appeared to fall asleep during Therese Coffey's speech and people found it astonishing

Tory conference attendees appeared to take a nap during deputy PM and health secretary Therese Coffey's speech yesterday, and who can blame them?Clips and pictures of audience members sitting with their eyes closed circulated on social media during the clearly riveting speech, in which Coffey said the party “will always be on your side, when you need care the most”.She also reiterated that the government would aim to get more people currently too ill to work back into employment, as members even appeared to yawn.She said: “We know work is good for you, both physically and for mental wellbeing, as...
POLITICS
Indy100

Liz Truss's Conservative party conference speech: 6 key moments

Liz Truss today spoke at the Conservative Party conference - her first (and maybe last?) as the party's leader.The prime minister didn't mention cheese as she did in 2014, but instead attacked a nebulous "anti-growth coalition" and vowed to deliver on Brexit, protect Ukraine, and make the country generally amazing.She was also interrupted by Greenpeace hecklers and walked out to a song that awkwardly was originally performed by the mother of a Labour councillor.Didn't watch it? We can't blame you.Here's what you missed:Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter1. Awkward song choiceTruss walked on to the stage with 'Moving...
POLITICS
Indy100

Liz Truss promises GP appointments within two weeks – Labour reached a target of 48 hours

With the NHS so overwhelmed, many will have experienced difficulty getting a GP appointment when one is needed.Today, Prime Minister Liz Truss made the promise that people can expect a GP appointment within two weeks, but under the last Labour government that governed until 2010, that target figure was within 48 hours.Truss’s rather underwhelming guarantee was greeted with a round of applause as she delivered it during her speech to the Conservative Party Conference 2022.In it, she said Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary Therese Coffey “will deliver for patients” requiring the NHS’s services.Truss said: “Our fantastic Deputy Prime Minister...
HEALTH
Indy100

Larry the Cat has more Twitter followers than Liz Truss

Liz Truss has had a pretty disastrous first month as prime minister and to make matters worse, we only need to look at Twitter to see that she is even being outperformed by Larry the cat.The brown-and-white tabby is thought to be around 15 years old and serves as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.Larry has seen four different prime ministers (David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and now Truss) in Number 10 since he was appointed back in 2011.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe unofficial Twitter account for the feline (@Number10cat) has an impressive 686,000 followers which...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Poverty#Uk#Tory#Nlee#Commons
Indy100

Matt Forde criticised for being ‘glad’ Corbyn backers have left Labour Party

Spitting Image impersonator and comedian Matt Forde has come under fire for being “glad” supporters of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have left the party under Keir Starmer.The funny man made the inflammatory remarks on Thursday’s edition of the BBC’s Politics Live programme, as discussion continued over party unity within Labour and the Conservatives following party conference season.In a contribution which has since been shared widely online, Forde said: “The Labour Party, under the guidance of that wing of the party, had its worst defeat in 2019 since the 1930s. 200,000 members may have left, but the Labour Party’s now...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Liz Truss's conference speech interrupted by Greenpeace protesters holding 'who voted for this' sign

Liz Truss’ first Conservative Party Conference speech as prime minister wasn’t exactly the smoothest, after hecklers from the environmental campaign group Greenpeace interrupted the address with a sign reading “who voted for this?”The protesters were booed by audience members as others rose to applaud Ms Truss, who acknowledged the individuals by saying “let’s get them removed”.After security escorted the activists out of the conference hall, the Tory party leader added: “I am going to talk about the anti-growth coalition, but I think they arrived a bit too early.”Ms Truss walked onto the stage in Birmingham to “Moving On Up” by...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

'Conservative Friends of NHS' stall at party conference pictured in 'disrepair' with unfortunate typo

In a case of sheer poetic beauty, a stand at the Conservative Party Conference dedicated to ‘Conservative Friends of NHS’ has been pictured with its banner falling down and litter on the floor – and the jokes are writing themselves.Perhaps an apt metaphor for how improvements to the National Health Service have ‘stalled’ (sorry) under successive Tory governments, the messy set-up also spelled the word ‘Conservative’ wrong.Instead, the signage opts for ‘Conservtaive’, which reads like a long lost relative of Donald Trump’s infamous ‘covfefe’ blunder from 2017.Private Eye journalist Solomon Hughes spotted the tragic display and tweeted: “Conservative Friends of...
HEALTH
Indy100

Suella Braverman accused of 'cruelty' for dreaming of new Rwanda deportation flight before Christmas

If you were wondering just how bad Suella Braverman - Priti Patel’s successor as home secretary – is on the subject of deporting refugees, then an interview at Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham on Tuesday can give you a pretty good idea.In a recording of Chopper’s Politics with The Telegraph’s associate editor Christopher Hope, the former Tory leadership candidate was talking about the government’s controversial policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.The first scheduled flight in June was cancelled at the eleventh hour following an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights – the court which oversees the European...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Tory party conference: Social media has hilarious guesses for songs Liz Truss could walk out to

Liz Truss is speaking at the Tory party conference today and that only means one thing.Policies? Awkward jokes? Well yes, but the main thing is it means she needs to choose a song to walk out to.According to the BBC's political editor Chris Mason, she has chosen a 90's hit to stride out to.He's also been told that the speech will be around 25 minutes long.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWith that tease ringing in the air, people on social media have been coming up with guesses as to what the mystery banger might be.Some suggested she should...
MUSIC
Indy100

Liz Truss ruling out 'energy rationing' has aged terribly

We could have power cuts this winter if gas supplies run low and no, we haven't returned to the olden days.The National Grid has said it is an "unlikely" scenario but added that supply interruptions were a possibility if the energy crisis gets worse.It all sounds really dark, in more ways than one, but surely the prime minister is prepared for situations like these?Maybe not.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhen campaigning to be the leader of the Conservative Party in August, Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged that there would be no energy rationing this winter and during the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

Liz Truss spoke in front of a blue screen and the internet had a field day

We’re sure there are a few things Liz Truss regrets about the events of the last few weeks, what with having to U-turn on the plans to scrap the 45p tax rate and forcing the Bank of England to intervene to save the economy.But one of her biggest mistakes turned out to be standing in front of a blue screen during her speech at the Conservative party conference. The internet never passes up an opportunity like this one, and within minutes of Truss appearing on stage in Birmingham social media was flooded with hilarious altered footage. It was led by...
INTERNET
Indy100

Succession's Brian Cox completely destroys Liz Truss in just 44 seconds

Never one to mince his words, Succession star Brian Cox has delivered his verdict on prime minister Liz Truss, and it is pretty damning.The actor appeared on BBC Question Time, where he slammed the Tory leader for her record and said she was the wrong person to lead the country.He said: "I cannot see how she can lead the country and I don't think she can lead the country because I don't think people trust her."And if you don't have trust you don't have anything and I think that's singularly absent and certainly what's been going on at the Tory...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Diane Abbott schooled Rachel Reeves on immigration using just 6 words

The Shadow Chancellor has been sharply criticised by members of her own party after offering her assessment of the UK’s asylum system.Rachel Reeves was accused of being a closeted Tory after adopting a hardline approach to the treatment of illegal immigrants.The Labour MP was speaking to Sky News on Tuesday evening when she lambasted the Conservative Party’s record on tackling the influx of migrants to the country.“They need to process claims faster, get people out of the country if they’ve got no right to be here and get a grip of their failed immigration system,” she said.Sign up for our...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy