Rahm joins hero Ballesteros as 3-time Spanish Open winner
Jon Rahm is finally a three-time winner of the Spanish Open and has matched the feat of Spain great Seve Ballesteros
GOLF・
BBC
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
