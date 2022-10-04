It's safe to say the Sun Devils' Pac-12 conference campaign has been a gauntlet so far. Two weeks ago, the ASU football team was blown out by now No. 11 Utah Utes 34-13. Last Saturday, the Sun Devils were thrashed by the No. 6 team in the country, the USC Trojans, 42-25. The one-win Sun Devils return home this weekend to take on the No. 21 Washington Huskies.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO