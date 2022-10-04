Read full article on original website
ASU set to face No. 21 Washington this weekend
It's safe to say the Sun Devils' Pac-12 conference campaign has been a gauntlet so far. Two weeks ago, the ASU football team was blown out by now No. 11 Utah Utes 34-13. Last Saturday, the Sun Devils were thrashed by the No. 6 team in the country, the USC Trojans, 42-25. The one-win Sun Devils return home this weekend to take on the No. 21 Washington Huskies.
Opinion: Greek Life perpetuates classism and misogyny
Greek Life remains an infamous yet elusive community that thousands of U.S. college students are part of, with sororities and fraternities being at the center of many conversations on campus. ASU is home to over 70 Greek-lettered organizations, ranging from business fraternities to well-known sororities like Alpha Phi and Chi Omega.
New construction projects break ground on ASU campuses
With more student enrollment comes more construction projects on and around the University's campuses, with ASU announcing two new residential halls, one in Tempe and one on the West campus, and two new academic buildings. In total, the University has more than 150 construction projects in the works. One of...
ASU kicks off Campus Sustainability Month with a chalk art event
October is Campus Sustainability Month, and ASU is hosting events and activities throughout it to celebrate and educate the University community on sustainability. ASU has taken advantage of art to inform the community about sustainability. This month's art events include The Pathway to Sustainability, a chalk art event, and Solar Sewing Machine Artwork with Paul Nosa, a sewing event.
Iranian students join global protest, call on ASU for more support
Iranian students are calling on ASU for more action and support amid global protests against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Last Saturday, Arizona for a Free Iran hosted a rally at the Palm Walk Overpass to protest women's and human rights abuses in Iran committed by the Islamic Republic. The protest was one of many that took place all over the world.
