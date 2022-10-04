ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Associated Press

Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they’re on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers warmed up before their game. Players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline. “Terrible,” one Chargers player said as he headed to the locker room.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa,...
MIAMI, FL
Trentonian

Jean Segura, after years of waiting, delivers clutch hit in Phillies’ 9th-inning rally

Eleven seasons, 1,328 games, 5,195 at-bats, 1,479 hits, 712 runs scored, 492 RBIs. Through all the years and all those stats signifying regular-season excellence, Jean Segura had never had the chance to produce anything in the postseason. No active player in major league baseball could match his record of so many regular season games without a postseason appearance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

