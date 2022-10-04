CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they’re on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers warmed up before their game. Players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline. “Terrible,” one Chargers player said as he headed to the locker room.

