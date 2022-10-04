ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Neighbor: Karla Laws has proven determination, intelligence

By Jennifer Lantz
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WZ0x_0iL8ZXe300 Jennifer Lantz: Neighborhood chairperson has earned votes by generously giving time.

I am writing to share why my family is voting for Karla Laws, who is running for an Oregon City Commission seat.

Karla is my neighborhood association's chairperson, a friend and someone I admire because she strives to be the change she wants to see in the world.

In 2018, male sex offenders who had recently been released from incarceration moved into a house in our residential family neighborhood where many young children often spend time outdoors. City leaders turned a blind eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iL8ZXe300

Along with other neighbors, Karla and I studied city codes to identify strategies to fight back. Week after week, we prepared statements and spoke at city meetings; made calls and sent emails; navigated problems with our state's sex offender registry; and more.

Karla's determination and persistence were both impressive and inspiring, and her intelligence, drive, open-mindedness and dedication to prioritizing children's best interests were instrumental in contributing to our successful outcome: city leaders restricted the occupancy of the house to women only.

Since then, Karla became increasingly involved in city matters, generously giving her time to learning more about and improving our community. Motivated by her love of our city, she continues to expand her knowledge of city policies and procedures.

For these reasons and more, Karla has our votes.

Jennifer Lantz has been a resident of Oregon City for the past 17 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oregon City voters should support Karla Laws

Aaron Wolf: Candidate remains passionate and amazingly thorough in knowing all sorts of details about local issues.In 2018, I read online some strongly worded opinions from Karla Laws about local politics. I privately messaged her suggesting more nuance and questioning and less self-righteousness. Unlike others, she responded with grace and appreciation. We met up at a park with our kids, and she listened to my questions and feedback. I then invited her and someone she was criticizing to join me for coffee. Karla turned out to be a compassionate listener, interested in learning and growing. Later, I suggested Karla channel...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Jaime McLeod-Skinner's record shows police support

Beavercreek resident: Congressional candidate's opponent didn't comparably improve public safety. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being spent on false ads by ultra-rich supporters of Jamie McLeod-Skinner's opponent for the 5th Congressional District that falsely claim Jamie would defund police. Ironically, Jamie's opponent, the former mayor of Happy Valley, does not have the record of improving public safety that Jamie has. Lori Chavez-DeRemer could learn a lot from Jamie about how to fund and finance improvements to public safety that work. Jamie McLeod-Skinner increased police funding while serving as interim city manager in Talent, Oregon. Having completed a Citizens Police Academy course, she knew exactly what the city's police needed, both individually and as an effective department. She also increased the funding for Talent's mental health services so that the safety and well-being of everybody in Talent would be reliably addressed. We should ignore the ads and pay attention to the public record. Peter Cervantes-Gautschi is a resident of the Beavercreek area of unincorporated Clackamas County near Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BEAVERCREEK, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City resident: Elyville chair loves our community

Tima Carlson: Vote Karla Laws as a commissioner to benefit entire city with her knowledge, outspokenness.Karla Laws has been an Oregon City resident for over 15 years. During that time, without recognition, she has volunteered within the Oregon City School District, volunteered with a local elementary school parent-teacher association, and volunteered for and chaired Elyville/Barclay Hills Neighborhood Association. Karla loves our community, cares about Oregon City's sustainability and infrastructure, and has a stake in the future of Oregon City. Her volunteer experience working with others, including city staff and familiarity with city, county and state regulations will be beneficial for our city. She is realistic, outspoken, dependable and focused. I have known Karla for many years — as a neighbor, advocate and friend. She has earned my and my family's trust. I ask you to research your candidates and select a new voice for our community. Vote Karla Laws for Oregon City commissioner. Tima Carlson is a resident of Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Portland-area study: Transgender identities erased after death

More than half of transgender and nonbinary people were misgendered on their death certificates, researchers said.A recent study by health officials in three Portland-area counties showed that transgender people were misgendered on their death certificates more than half the time over a 10-year period. The researchers, epidemiologists from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, said the discrepancies amount to an erasure of a vulnerable population, adding that the issue creates inaccurate data used to inform how governments allocate resources for social services and public health programs. They're calling for systemic changes to remove barriers to correctly identifying transgender and gender nonbinary...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon City, OR
Elections
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
bruinbanner.com

“Once you on the streets, you stay there”

The Oregon homeless population sits at an all-time high as of 2022. It isn’t hard to see the growing number of homeless individuals over the past 3 years. Increasing weather crises and global pandemics have helped to shed light on the homeless issue. Many factors contribute to the issue, including inflation, unemployment, lack of resources, drug addictions, and troubled upbringings.
OREGON STATE
wufe967.com

Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids

As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local
Clackamas Review

Oak Grove resident: Tina Kotek will deliver bold climate policy

Ann Truax: Candidate for governor has a strong track record of environmentalism.Forest fires, residents uprooted from their homes, record-breaking hurricanes, massive floods, widespread drought, water scarcity! Bad weather news continues unabated. This last summer, most Oregonians felt lucky. We didn't have to endure a 116-degree heat dome or hide out inside because of smoky, toxic air as in previous summers, but still most of the Pacific Northwest is experiencing drought conditions, resulting in dried-up wells, agricultural setbacks and low reservoir water. I live in Clackamas County, an area less affected by drought so far, yet I only have...
OAK GROVE, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City resident: Mark Meek is the right choice for Senate

Charles Gallia: State representative helped keep renters in their homes through Senate Bill 608.It might come as a surprise to some that I called Bill Kennemer and encouraged him to pursue the Senate appointment after Alan Olsen resigned. After all, I was the chair of the Clackamas County Democrats. I first met Bill when I ran for state representative against him in 2016. At that time I found him to be cordial, professional and kind of a nice guy. I felt that he would be the most reasonable senator of those who were considering running at the time. You can...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Clackamas Review

Voter: Oregon City commissioner champions Youth Advisory Committee

Mike Mitchell: In his short time on the commission, Adam Marl has worked to improve opportunities in our city for young people and young families. As a young person, an Oregon City High School graduate and lifelong resident of Oregon City, Adam Marl brings a unique and important perspective to the OC City Commission. Too many of our young people leave OC after high school or college and don't return due to an absence of employment opportunities and affordable housing in our city. In his short time on the commission, Adam has worked to improve opportunities in our city for...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Running against Elvis in Milwaukie? You might have a problem

Name recognition could be crucial factor in race for vacant City Council seat"When your opponent goes by the name Elvis and has a history of political campaigns, you have a name disadvantage to overcome," said Robert Massey, who is in his fourth year on the Milwaukie Planning Commission and is running for a City Council seat. Massey's opposition in the Nov. 8 race is Elvis Clark, a retired economist with the Oregon Public Utility Commission and currently a member of the Milwaukie Public Safety Advisory Committee. Clark has lost three previous elections, including races for City Council in 2016...
MILWAUKIE, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures

CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
OREGON STATE
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Former state rep: Catherine McMullen for Clackamas County clerk

Milwaukie's Carolyn Tomei urges voters to replace incumbent election official whose incompetency has cost $600,000.Clackamas County's clerk is a critical link between citizens and their local government. A primary duty of the office is to ensure all eligible voters have equal access to the ballot box. I recommend Catherine McMullen as our next Clackamas County clerk. We need a change. Current County Clerk Sherry Hall has recently made serious errors that damage the integrity of our elections. In May, more than half of the Clackamas County primary ballots were misprinted with faulty barcodes, diverting hundreds of county employees from their...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham victim deplores release of admitted serial rapist

Richard Gillmore committed nine rapes but was only convicted of one because of statute of limitations.The man known as the "Jogger Rapist" will be released from prison in December after serving nearly his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, who was an aspiring police officer, admitted to nine rapes but was only convicted of one because the statute of limitations ran out by the time he was arrested in 1986. Originally he was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for ambushing and raping a 13-year-old in her Gresham home. But in the late 1980s the Oregon Parole Board cut his...
GRESHAM, OR
Clackamas Review

Are you eligible for $30 break on monthly internet bills?

Thousands of households in Milwaukie, Gladstone and Happy Valley qualify a subsidy through the Affordable Connectivity Program.Karen Linton isn't shy about working the appropriate angles to achieve a desired end. Whether it's beseeching the her city officials about the merits of a dog park or probing into discounts she's read about for certain household expenses, Linton is game. That's likely why she recently became one of the first Woodburn residents to take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal program derived through the Federal Communications Commission and aimed at ensuring that households receive affordable internet access needed for...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Chamber to host debates for Clackamas County candidates

Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries commissioner candidates Cheri Helt and Christina Stephenson also to appear.North Clackamas Chamber members are hosting a debate on Thursday, Oct. 13, for Clackamas County commissioner Position 2 candidates Paul Savas and Libra Forde; Clackamas County commissioner Position 5 candidates Sonya Fischer and Ben West; and Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries commissioner candidates Cheri Helt and Christina Stephenson. Then on Thursday, Oct. 20, chamber members are organizing a debate for Senate District 20 candidates Bill Kennemer and Mark Meek; Senate District 26 candidates Daniel Bonham and Raz Mason; and House District 41 candidates Mark Gamba and Rob Reynolds. Both debates are expected to run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The cost is $25 for each luncheon, but free theater seating is available with no lunch included. Registration at yourchamber.com is required to attend the Oct. 13 event at Gray Gables Estate, 3009 S.E. Chestnut St., Oak Grove., or the Oct. 20 event at the Abernethy Center, 606 15th St., Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
394
Followers
2K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy