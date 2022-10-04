ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

'I struggle. I struggle. I struggle.' Broward lawmakers conflicted over death penalty, including for Stoneman Douglas killer

By Anthony Man, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

Two of Broward’s state lawmakers said Monday they are conflicted over the death penalty, including whether the gunman who killed 17 people in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre should be executed.

“I struggle. I struggle. I struggle with the issue of the death penalty,” said state Rep. Dan Daley. “The death penalty’s a very serious — probably the most serious — act that a government can take. It’s government-sanctioned killing. But there are certain crimes, there are certain things that people do that I think in certain cases have risen to that level.”

“It’s a very difficult question. And it’s one that I have personally grappled with. It is one that my community grapples with. It is one that the Parkland parents and survivors obviously grapple with, and it’s not an easy question,” he said.

Daley, a Democrat who represents northwest Broward, is a graduate of the Parkland school where 17 people were killed and 17 injured in the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre.

State Rep. Chip LaMarca, a Republican who represents most of northeast Broward, expressed similar misgivings about capital punishment in general and the case of the Stoneman Douglas in particular.

Daley and LaMarca discussed the subject on Monday in separate interviews with the South Florida Sun Sentinel Editorial Board.

A Broward jury is currently hearing evidence in the sentencing trial of the confessed Stoneman Douglas killer to determine if he should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

Both representatives expressed deep philosophical concerns about capital punishment — and Daley cited widely documented faults with its implementation — but they said they support family members of those killed at Stoneman Douglas who want the perpetrator executed.

“I support them in their understanding and acceptance of wanting to push for the death penalty in this case,” Daley said. “If there was ever a case that I think warranted it, it very well may be this one. ... In this particular case, I can’t think of one that is a more appropriate fit, if it is proven and if it goes through the legal process the way it needs to.”

On the issue of abortion , LaMarca described himself as a “pro-life Catholic,” and he was asked if he agrees with the Roman Catholic Church’s opposition to capital punishment.

“That’s an interesting question, and the answer is at 54 years old I’m getting there. I think people like the Parkland shooter, … the parents and the legal system would agree that he needs capital punishment.

“But with respect to other cases, I think I’ve probably evolved in some ways that if someone isn’t a serial killer or mass murderer of a family or something that is just not really not able to be rehabilitated from, then I believe our legal system with respect to life in prison might be the answer.”

If abolition of the death penalty ever came up for a vote — something that is exceedingly improbable — LaMarca said he “would certainly look at it.”

A large survey conducted last year by the Pew Research Center found 60% of U.S. adults favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder — a decline of 5 percentage points from the year before — and 39% are opposed.

Pew reported that 78% of people surveyed believe there is a risk that an innocent person would be executed; 21% said there are adequate safeguards to prevent that.

The Death Penalty Information Center reports Florida has executed 99 people since 1976 and 330 people are currently on Death Row in the state. The center said 30 innocent people have been freed from Death Row in Florida.

“I’m not blind to the fact that there have been issues with the death penalty over the years. But, ultimately at the end of the day, the law is there, the law is on the books and if they meet all of the statutory requirements and the jury decides to go in that direction based on the evidence and the information that’s presented, I’m going to support that I’m going to stand with my community and I’m going to support that,” Daley said.

Daley’s Republican challenger, Jenna Hague, opted not to participate in a joint interview with Daley.

LaMarca’s Democratic challenger, Linda Thompson Gonzalez, said she is “opposed to the death penalty because of the way it has been implemented. We’ve seen too many cases where it’s in our whole criminal justice system, it acts against a particular segment of our society.”

But that doesn’t mean Thompson Gonzalez is unequivocally opposed. “There may be some instances” in which it is appropriate, she said.

Thompson Gonzalez declined to say whether she thinks the Stoneman Douglas killer should be executed.

“That’s on the table for a decision and I don’t want to comment and second guess that. But the problem with it is, it’s demonstrated not to be a [proactive way], to keep people from doing these crimes. That’s a very difficult decision that the jurors in that case are going to have to make. So I don’t want to prejudge that,” she said.

Anthony Man can be reached at aman@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @ browardpolitics

