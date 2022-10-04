ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.

By Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJTYv_0iL8ZVsb00
Delray Hyundai in Delray Beach on Thursday, June, 30 2022. Delray Hyundai had wanted to move from its current location just south of George Bush Boulevard into the new property, which is twice as large. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway.

Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive.

The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a circuit court to review the decision, claiming its due process rights were violated by the commission. Filed by Fort Lauderdale law firm Greenspoon Marder LLP, the petition asks for a court to review the decision of a lower court, or in this case, a government body.

During a September meeting, the City Commission narrowly denied a rezoning application that would have allowed the proposed 4.3-acre Hyundai dealership to operate at 2419 N. Federal Highway.

The proposed Hyundai dealership would be built on a vacant lot that has remained undeveloped for more than a decade and an adjacent pottery store. The land was purchased for $10 million in January, according to Palm Beach County Property Appraiser records.

As a result, Delray Hyundai would move from its current location just south of George Bush Boulevard into the new property, which is twice as large. Nearby businesses include Gunther Volkswagen and Gunther Volvo dealerships, a car wash, a home furnishing store, and bicycle shop.

If a circuit court judge determines the plaintiffs were not afforded due process rights, the case will be sent back to the City Commission and be reheard. The court cannot uniformly overrule the commission’s decision and grant the zoning application.

The petition claims the proposal “satisfied all of the applicable requirements of the city of Delray Beach and Florida” and that commissioners made a “faulty and unsupported determination.”

Delray Beach City Attorney Lynn Gelin said the city can’t comment on current litigation.

Attempts by the South Florida Sun Sentinel to reach representatives for Greenspoon Marder and ABC JC Auto Imports LLC were unsuccessful.

During the Aug. 16 meeting, city commissioners voted 3-2 against the proposal. Among the concerns were the dealership directly abutting a residential neighborhood to the east and concerns about allocating more of the city’s scarce available land to car dealerships when Delray Beach already has more than 20 dealerships in business.

Additionally, a new AutoNation Land Rover Jaguar dealership is being planned for 1001 W. Linton Blvd., adjacent to a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

More than 98% of the city is already built out, making it difficult for developers to find large pieces of land to build on. While much of the city’s recent development has centered around the downtown, Congress Avenue and the southern portion of Federal Highway, the northern part of Federal could become a new hot spot for development.

Across the street from the proposed car dealership, a luxury home developer purchased Ellie’s 50′s Diner , which operated for 32 years, for $5 million in July. In the short term, the plan is for the site to remain a dining establishment with new operators and a new theme, but the long term plan will likely see it transformed into condominiums or townhomes.

Comments / 4

stonehillady Gomez
5d ago

Affordable Housing with some GREEN space is what Delay Beach needs. Where are there any parks ? The more black top, the more heat, and in the last 20 years Palm Beach county has gotten so hot, you can't even breathe in July August and September. Fact check me, Please !

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewPelican

Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida

The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge

Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rising rent prices are finally easing in South Florida — but there’s a catch

Rents have finally started to slow down in South Florida after a year of record growth, but whether the trend continues is up in the air. Various reports indicate that renters might have a small breather after seeing stark increases in their rents. The Waller, Weeks and Johnson Rental Index, conducted by researchers at various colleges in Florida, shows that while rents in South Florida have ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? New luxury townhomes planned for Delray Beach just west of the Intracoastal

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Delray Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New brewery, Savage Lyfe Beer Co., is coming to Fort Lauderdale in 2023 — but you can try their stout on Saturday

Samuel Phanor’s new Fort Lauderdale brewery Savage Lyfe Beer Co. won’t open until next year, but for those who can’t wait, he’s introducing his newest beer with a party this weekend in Pompano Beach. Dubbed “Sam’s Stout,” Phanor’s namesake recipe is a lightly carbonated, oak barrel-aged imperial stout punched with notes of blackberries, black plums, dark chocolate and fresh espresso. Phanor, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

Post-Ian Lessons and Delray to Consider DDA Role in OSS

Readers of this blog may recall regular references to the importance of cities emphasizing what residents can’t see. That means the underground systems that deliver water, get rid of water and keep sewage—formerly known as wastewater—from going where it doesn’t belong. Nothing tests these systems like a tropical cyclone.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Car Dealerships#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Delray Hyundai#Florida Sun Sentinel#Federal Highway#The City Commission#Abc
NBC Miami

Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police

A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
PLANTATION, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry

As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mayor in Monaco: European trip aims to bring business back home to Fort Lauderdale

Like any mayor, Dean Trantalis always has places to go and people to meet. But for the past two weeks, he’s been 5,000 miles from his old stomping grounds on a whirlwind trip to Germany, Monaco and Greece networking with high-profile dignitaries, climate-change experts and luxury yacht brokers. The 12-day trip was no secret. The mayor announced it publicly weeks ago. But critics say the money ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy