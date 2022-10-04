ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How easy is it to get a concussion like Tua’s?

By Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

As the sports world debates all aspects of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, the injury affects more than just athletes and is becoming increasingly more common.

Getting hit on the pickleball court or merely falling off your bicycle can lead to a blow to the head hard enough to cause a concussion. In South Florida, where outside activity happens year-round, doctors say the steady stream of patients they treat, young and old, who have concussion symptoms has risen.

“There is more awareness than there used to be, but a lot of concussions still go unreported,” said Dr. Evan Peck, a sports medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Florida. “It’s hard to quantify.”

Not every concussion will cause you to lose consciousness, which happened to Tagovailoa after he was sacked by a Cinncinatti Bengals player and his head hit the ground on Thursday. Most of the time people do not black out.

Concussion symptoms can come on immediately once your head gets knocked — a headache, confusion, vomiting, dizziness.

“It’s not like there are 25 boxes and you have to check them all,” Peck said “Even one symptom is enough for you to have a concussion.”

Sometimes, though, symptoms are more subtle and can surface days later — difficulty sleeping, concentrating, or sensitivity to light and noise.

“When I see sports-related concussions in high school athletes, they usually have a blend of those things,” Peck said.

Concussions can be serious and lead to brain bruising or bleeding.

Experts believe the increase in concussions may be because of greater public awareness, better screening, more knowledgeable athletic trainers or stricter reporting laws in sports. Regardless, they say it’s important to know that a concussion can be serious and take days, weeks or even months to fully recover.

“If there is any concern, you need to get it checked out in the first three days, ideally,” said Dr. Geden Franck, a sports medicine physician at Memorial Healthcare System. ”Over time we have learned about the severity of concussions and their lasting effects.”

Teens are at the highest risk of any age group for concussions, mostly because of sports-related injuries. A study by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons collected information from nine sports over 13 years and found that the number of concussions increased significantly in all sports. It also found that girls experienced a significantly higher concussion rate than boys in similar sports.

Yet falls are the most common cause of concussion, which puts older adults at risk. Dr. Mohammed Elimar, a physician at Aviv Clinic in The Villages, said when someone arrives who may have a brain injury, he completes a full medical assessment and sometimes will need to do another evaluation to make sure the symptoms go away. The Villages in Central Florida is a retirement community with one of the largest elderly populations in the state.

Elimar said if you hit your head but remain alert, move and respond normally, the injury likely is mild and usually doesn’t need further testing. And, contrary to popular belief, it’s OK to sleep.

Athletes, even young ones, usually want to back in the game quickly. Doctors say anyone with a suspected or confirmed concussion should not return to activities that could lead to another concussion. A second head blow while still showing symptoms of the first can have more severe effects and recovery becomes longer.

“We will tell patients to get “relative rest” and avoid things like screen time and television light,” said Franck at Memorial. “Youth athletes will follow a ‘return to play protocol’ to give the brain time to heal.”

Peck at Cleveland Clinic Florida said he participated in a research study of 431 patients that found concussion symptoms on average lasted 18 days.

At the University of Miami, Dr. Michael Hoffer, professor of otolaryngology and neurological surgery at the Miller School, saw that even the short-term consequences of a head injury, or concussion, can derail a person’s life. So, using goggles with a virtual reality display, he came up with tests that help a doctor learn whether a patient has a concussion and when the patient has recovered from one.

“I have been researching concussions for years,” Hoffer said. “Everyone can remember a time when they have hit their head and seen stars. The majority of hits are mild. But about 30 to 40 percent don’t quickly get over a hit to their head. They have persistent symptoms and disabilities from it.”

Experts say there is still a lot more to learn about concussions, but for now, a lot of effort and money is being spent on prevention, particularly in sports.

”Every head injury is different,” Hoffer said. “It’s not just the force, but also the speed, size, angle and where and how your head is constructed. We are still learning a lot about concussions but it’s going to take more time.”

Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached cgoodman@sunsentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa investigation concludes: NFL, NFLPA say Dolphins followed protocol, but add ‘gross motor instability’ as ‘no-go’ concussion symptom

The NFL and the NFL Players Association, releasing a joint statement to conclude their investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check after a late hit in the Buffalo Bills game on Sept. 25, said that, while the existing protocols were followed, the gross motor instability exhibited by the Miami Dolphins quarterback would be considered a symptom of concussion that would ...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami said Bridgewater was questionable to return. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed. The team provided no further details except to confirm the report first published by ESPN on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel gets good grade for first quarter of season, and players tell you the reasons

Almost every person or every unit involved with the Dolphins got a four-game assessment except for coach Mike McDaniel, the 39-year-old rookie head coach. So, here goes… McDaniel, who has endured unexpected success and unexpected controversy, gets an ‘A’ for his first quarter of the season. That’s no surprise, unless you’re among those who criticized McDaniel for the way he handled the Tua ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Sports Medicine#Sports World#American Football#Cleveland Clinic#Tagovailoa#Cinncinatti
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde5: Big plays, blitz Wilson — five ways the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets

No Tua Tagovailoa. Shouldn’t be a problem. Teddy Bridgewater is still the better quarterback against the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson. No Xavien Howard? That’s a problem. That means the Dolphins are without their top two cornerbacks - the same shape Buffalo and Baltimore when the Dolphins beat them. The Dolphins still have the better roster, but this isn’t a game to overlook after four tougher ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins add safety Clayton Fejedelem to active roster, make other moves ahead of Jets game

The concussion that has sidelined Miami Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter since the Sept. 11 opener has now landed him on injured reserve. The team announced Carter was placed on IR on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game at the rival New York Jets while activating safety Clayton Fejedelem. Both players are key special teams contributors when available. Miami also elevated veteran offensive tackle ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins defense needs to get back to forcing turnovers, pressuring QBs like its normal self

The trademark for the Miami Dolphins’ defense over the past two seasons has been big plays. It’s a game-changing unit that can turn a game in its favor by pressuring the quarterback, getting him down or forcing opponents into turnovers — and maybe even scoring on those opportunities. You couldn’t tell by watching this team through the first quarter of the 2022 season. The Dolphins, while 3-1 ...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

DOLPHINS (3-1) at JETS (2-2) Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, MetLife Stadium TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish) Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 3-1 in his first season as a head coach; Robert Saleh is 6-15 in his second head coaching season overall leading the Jets. Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With waiting game nearly over, Heat’s Oladipo says ‘got to save myself from myself’

The slow play by the Miami Heat with Victor Oladipo has turned into the no play. But that also has come with the 30-year-old guard and coach Erik Spoelstra stressing there is no need for concern. Instead, after a week of training camp and then a week with Oladipo as a spectator to open the preseason, Spoelstra said the plan is for Oladipo to make his preseason debut Monday night against the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is seeing not believing when it comes to Heat preseason?

Q: Ira, what are we to make of a preseason when no one plays? – Elliot. A: That it’s preseason? A constant with Erik Spoelstra has been prioritizing the practice court during the preseason. In some ways, it is why the team’s preseason has been structured this way, with three games over four nights this week. That further opens practice time. For example, even with the public open scrimmage on ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are Pat Riley, Miami Heat caught in a roster bind?

Q: So who gets cut to make room for Jamal Cain? – Roy, Coconut Grove. A: If only it were that simple. At the moment, the Heat do not have the wherewithal to sign one of their camp neophytes without going into the luxury tax. Once Udonis Haslem was signed, that flexibility was lost with the standard roster. But the Heat could convert Jamal Cain’s Exhibit 10 contract to a two-way deal by ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jamal Cain forcing Heat’s roster hand with preseason body of work

This certainly is something the Miami Heat could not have envisioned during the preseason: A Jamal Cain problem. As in a good problem. With the team’s roster constructed with an eye on avoiding the punitive NBA luxury tax, the Heat entered camp with essentially 14 players locked into standard contracts, as well as their two allowable two-way contracts assigned. In other words, case closed with ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat prospect Jamal Cain not out of his league, even while starstruck against Kevin Durant

Among the most endearing aspects of the Miami Heat’s preseason is the kid stuff. For 23-year-old prospect Jamal Cain, that meant living the dream amid his 15-point, 11-rebound performance in Thursday night’s 109-80 exhibition victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. What made those numbers all the more impressive by the undrafted rookie out of Oakland University was that he did it ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy