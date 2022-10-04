ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Crook County runners battle tough field at Oxford Classic

By Lon Austin
Central Oregonian
 5 days ago
Both the Crook County High School boys and girls cross country teams finished seventh Saturday at the Oxford Classic race, which was held at Drake Park in Bend.

Summit High School easily won the girls race, finishing with just 18 points. South Eugene was a distant second with 42 points. They were followed by Centennial 100, Caldera 152, Bend 156, Nampa Christian 174, Crook County 181, Mountain View 182, and Cascades Academy of Central Oregon 225.

Centennial took first in the boys race with 44 points. They were followed by Summit 67, Owyhee 94, South Eugene 109, Bend 130, Mountain View 132, Crook County 190, Caldera 195, Ridgeview 217, Nampa Christian 270, Madras 325, Illinois Valley 252, and Cascades Academy of Central Oregon, 390.

The top finisher for Crook County was Gavin Humphreys, who finished 16th in the boys race with a time of 17:34.9.

"Some of us were tired, but it was pretty good," Humphreys said of the race. "We've had a hard week of training, which I think prepared us for this. I just made it my goal to pass whoever was in front of me, and I think I did pretty good at that. To make it to state we need a lot harder training, more miles during the week and grow as a family and a team."

Humphreys was followed by Kernan Teasdale, who finished 36th in 18:21.2. He was followed by Adam Radabaugh, 38th in 18:28.1; Jacob McKinnon, 54th in 19:23.3; Riddley Barker, 57th in 19:40.4; and Aidan Bonner, 68th with a time of 20:17.1.

Summit's Noah Laughlin-Hall won the boys race with a time of 16:15.3, while Bryson Blaser of Centennial finished in second place with a time of 16:34.3.

The girls individual race was won by Summit's Ella Thorsett, in a time of 18:49.0. Teammate Barrett Justema finished in second with a time of 19:06.9. The first Cowgirl to the finish line was Ruby Snider, who finished in 27th with a time of 21:55.8.

"I'm very proud of what I did," Snider said. "I pr'd by 50 seconds and I was able to catch some of the girls at the end. I think we are a really strong team. I feel like we are all really pushing. We are all really trying to do the best that we can. And, we are just going to keep getting better and stronger with practices."

Snider was followed by Pati Carne, who finished in 36th place with a time of 22:23.3. Chalis Buekert was next in for the Cowgirls in 52nd place with a time of 24:21.7. She was followed by Emily Rice, 65th in 26:00.7, Jazlin Howe, 70th in 27:34.8 and Raelynn Weaver, 71st with a time of 27:35.9.

Several Crook County athletes also ran in one of the two JV races that were contested on the day. The Cowgirls did not figure in the JV scoring as they did not field a complete team, but the three girls that ran all had good races. The girls JV blue race was won by Brooke Duey of Sisters with a time of 21:59.5. Crook County's Jane Rice finished 16th in 27:09.7, while Kloey McGowan finished 22nd in a time of 29:59.5 and Sawyer McDonald took 23rd in 30:07.8.

In the boys JV blue race, Crook County finished second behind Centennial. Zangel Romero of Centennial took first individually with a time of 18:23.8. Cowboy runners in the race included Hunter Davis, 10th in 19:25.5; Taylor Harper, 13th in 19:47.8; Russell Rodgers, 18th with a time of 20:11.0; Justin Mitchell, 23rd in 20:46.1; Wyatt Otnes, 34th in 32:49.2; Swayer Woolsey, 41st in 23:25.4; Josh Belz, 49th with a time of 25:09.1; Anthony Crider, 50th in 25:44.4; Vernon Pifer, 54th in 27:16.9; and Logan Brasher, 58th with a time of 29:36.7.

Crook County does not compete again until Saturday when they run in the Escape the Rock race at Fort Rock State Park, with racing scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
585
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

