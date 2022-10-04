Prineville youth bike racer places at local event

Samantha Ramos competed in her first ever mountain bike race this weekend and placed third in her age group

Prineville student and multi-sport athlete Samantha Ramos competed in her first ever mountain bike race this weekend and placed third in her age group.

Ramos completed three 3.5-mile laps in under one hour and 15 minutes. Ramos' success is even more impressive given the fact she had to ride a borrowed bike after her bike was stolen during a recent family trip to the coast. Ramos represented Prineville during the Oregon Interscholastic Cycling League race which was held in Prineville at the Barnes Butte Recreation Area. The Oregon League has been in existence for just five years and already has about 450 registered riders across the state of Oregon - and about 400 of those riders were in Prineville to compete. The league is open to girls and boys from sixth through 12th grade.

If you would like more information about the League or the Prineville Composite team, contact Randy Winders, Prineville President ( HYPERLINK "mailto:randywinders61@gmail.com"randywinders61@gmail.com). Scholarships are available for qualifying youth and no experience with racing is required to participate.