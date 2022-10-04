ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunny, warm Friday ahead of unseasonably cool weekend

WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out the week with more sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures, but our next weather maker, a strong cold front, will arrive during the evening bringing another change for the weekend. Clouds will increase this evening. A stray shower is possible this evening with the...
ENVIRONMENT
WJLA

Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
MCLEAN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WJLA

Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage

As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

TEDCO Helps PerSoN Care Make Counseling and Coaching More Accessible

Sarah Iranpour the founder of PerSoN Care a next-generation counseling and coaching platform joined Good Morning Washington to talk about how PerSoN Care is increasing access to experienced certified coaches to support you through your anxiety, stress management, depression, smoking addictions, weight loss and much more. TEDCO, drives innovation by helping early-stage Maryland-based companies. TEDCO helped turn PerSoN Care’s vision into reality. Our viewers can check out the platform for themselves by reaching out via email to hello@personclinic.net for free counseling. For more information on PerSoN Care please visit. https://www.person.care/
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs
WJLA

Md. Attorney General Frosh joining Hae Min Lee's family appeal to put Syed case on hold

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined Hae Min Lee's family in their efforts to put Adnan Syed's case on hold. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's murder conviction last month, releasing him on home detention. The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office will decide this month whether to drop the charges or seek a new trial.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy