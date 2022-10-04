Sarah Iranpour the founder of PerSoN Care a next-generation counseling and coaching platform joined Good Morning Washington to talk about how PerSoN Care is increasing access to experienced certified coaches to support you through your anxiety, stress management, depression, smoking addictions, weight loss and much more. TEDCO, drives innovation by helping early-stage Maryland-based companies. TEDCO helped turn PerSoN Care’s vision into reality. Our viewers can check out the platform for themselves by reaching out via email to hello@personclinic.net for free counseling. For more information on PerSoN Care please visit. https://www.person.care/

