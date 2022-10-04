Read full article on original website
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunny, warm Friday ahead of unseasonably cool weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out the week with more sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures, but our next weather maker, a strong cold front, will arrive during the evening bringing another change for the weekend. Clouds will increase this evening. A stray shower is possible this evening with the...
WJLA
Virginia TF1 canine teams make trip to Florida, help Hurricane Ian search groups
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Three Virginia Task Force One (TF1) canine teams were sent down to Florida this week to help search and rescue groups after Hurricane Ian left its mark on the U.S. southeast. The dogs leading the charge are Athena, Tuula, and Ivy. The three canine teams...
WJLA
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
WJLA
DC handed out $746k in rat control fines to residents, businesses as complaints increase
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.’s rat problem isn’t getting any better. Gerard Brown, who manages the District's Rodent and Vector Control Department said they are receiving more complaints and handing out more fines to businesses and residents. If you have a problem and fail to follow the plan,...
WJLA
Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage
As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
WJLA
Virginia army veteran who was close to being paralyzed receives life changing surgery
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Virginia Army veteran says he is getting a second chance at life after --- a life-changing back surgery earlier this year. According to the National Institutes of Health, veterans suffer a significantly higher chance of back pain than non-veterans. “I always wanted to...
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
WJLA
WJLA
Md. Attorney General Frosh joining Hae Min Lee's family appeal to put Syed case on hold
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined Hae Min Lee's family in their efforts to put Adnan Syed's case on hold. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's murder conviction last month, releasing him on home detention. The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office will decide this month whether to drop the charges or seek a new trial.
