One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
On Oct. 23, 2017, Crocs had its first trending moment on Twitter, all thanks to “National Crocodile Day,” when fans used the moment to share their love for the shoe rather than the animal. While it was an unexpected twist, Crocs the company welcomed the idea and turned it into the official “Croc Day” the following year. “It was the first campaign that I would say was driven through fan-centricity,” said Crocs’ chief marketing officer, Heidi Cooley. The next year, “Croctober” came to fruition. For the footwear brand, fans are always at the core of its storytelling. “What we call imaginative agility,” continued...
Feadship unveiled quite a sharp superyacht concept at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. The 279-footer, known as Slice, features a cutting-edge exterior engineered to brighten up the whole interior. According to the Dutch yard, the designers at Studio De Voogt sliced the vessel right down the middle and then added a long strip of glass between the two halves. The transparent panel, which runs from bow to stern, will reportedly allow natural light to filter through multiple decks and bring the outside world in. That’s not Slice’s only architectural anomaly. At the heart of the vessel on the main deck, there is...
I must admit that although this summer’s unrelenting heat made the cool composure of a Mediterranean villa, its whitewashed walls and terracotta tiles, all the more appealing, I’m beginning to backpedal. The chill grip of the autumn air has served as a nostalgic reminder of what it is to live in Britain for most of the year; a reminder that has done little to disappoint me so far. It’s too early to turn the heating on (perhaps I’ll wait til 2024…), but I’ve hung up my knitwear to air, I’ve thrown blankets over the back of the sofa and across...
LEMON and lime are two flavors that compliment each other well, but they may be more similar than you'd think. A YouTuber has explained why limes are sold when they're green, and the color that they actually turn when they are ripe. YouTuber Jared Rydelek, who operates the channel Weird...
Interior designer, philanthropist, and television personality Breegan Jane explains her secret of designing her interior spaces with fake plants.
Is anyone else feeling an intense need to nest? As the temperature dips and the leaves start changing colors, it’s natural to start to cozy ourselves inside our homes. It’s a time for stocking up for the winter months ahead, and just like squirrels collect their nuts and bears ready their caves for hibernation, we humans have our own seasonal rituals, even in this modern age, and cooking is usually one of them. And Wayfair’s amazing cookware sale, with up to 70% off top brands like GreenPan, Martha Stewart, and Gotham Steel, is here to help us with our autumnal...
Parachute is known for its bedding and mattresses, sure, but now it’s coming for the rest of our rooms as well: The brand just launched its first living room furniture collection, and it’s just as gorgeous as the Parachute goods we know and love. Think California modern meets timeless Danish mid century lines, and you’ve got a good idea of the aesthetics ahead.
Sorima – unsurpassed quality!
Sorima is one of the leading food and beverage importers. The assortment includes a wide range of products: dairy products and ingredients, including Iranian cheeses, milk powder, butter, as well as chocolate, desserts, confectionery cream, baby food, convenience foods, frozen foods, drinks and sauces. All imported products comply with international...
Green Love
Green Love — an eco-brand of household cleaning products, which provides certified eco-friendly home care products, created on the basis of naturally-occurring plant components and designed for daily use and maintaining cleanliness in the house. The name itself — Green Love — speaks about endless love for the world....
Breez: Leading the Mainstreaming of Weed
Leeds-based strategic brand design agency Robot Food has worked with Breez, a California-based premier range of cannabis infused products, on a full rebrand of its range that pushes the boundaries of accessibility and inclusivity of cannabis and paves the way for bringing the category into the mainstream. Breez was founded...
LOVE SECCO
LOVE Secco is a personal drink of the freelance studio of Jacki Mess and the photographer Jenny Bewer in Hamburg Altona. Working together in their studio, loving to have an after work secco, they wanted to create an individual drink for their studio – which also works as a business card. The result was LOVE Secco – a modern and fun packaging, filled with a lot of love!
Oriental Dessert in a New Style
Safo is a manufacturer from Kazakhstan that enters two markets at once: Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The brand’s product is very unique — classic oriental delicacies covered with milk chocolate. The name of the product means “pure”, emphasizing the naturalness of all ingredients: from the filling to the chocolate...
ALIA Artisanal Preserves
Alia is an artisanal preserves brand established in Lebanon which encompasses a whole range of products such as jams, distilleries, dried fruits, olive oil and dairy goods. The logo of Alia consists of a modern stylized typographic composition which entails both English and Arabic variations; juxtaposed to form a contemporary emblem.
GalBaia, Natural Dermathecary
GalBaia, Natural Dermathecary® brings together the best, high-quality and well-proven natural, organic and active ingredients inspired by nature. The brand at its essence understands that what we put on our skin, being the largest organ of the body, is of great importance. Their mission is to make the best of what nature has to offer. For its first product on the market PhytoGal, face treatment moisturizer they acquired a range of certificates proving it is an organic, vegan and even cosmetically active product. It is based on hydrolates and juices instead of water and is packed in a recyclable and reusable Miron violet glass.
BiaSol Ready mix range
Packaging for ready-made cookies, scones, pancakes and soda bread which used upcycled spent brewers grain as a core ingredient. The brand proposition is “Good for your mind and Good for your body”, therefore one arm leading to the head features environmental icons and the arm leading to the stomach features nutritional icons.
Nabakevi is a red dry Abkhazian wine.
Nabakevi is a red dry Abkhazian wine. Grape variety Saperavi. The font chosen for this project resembles the Abkhazian alphabet.
TikTok food hacks are really hit or miss for me. I love Emily Mariko’s salmon rice dish and I’ve actually learned helpful tricks from some very skilled chefs on the platform. I have to be honest and say, though, that I can’t get behind the latest lactose-heavy hosting hack that’s taken over during the last few weeks. I’m talking about butter boards. Read More: SPY Our Place Reviews: Always Pan, Perfect Pot The concept is simple. You take a platter or cutting board that you’d usually serve charcuterie on but instead of adding meats, cheeses, grapes and tiny pickles you slather the...
CB2 Brings Back an Italian Designer’s Iconic ’80s Dinnerware, Starting at Just $7
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Leave it to an Italian to design a set of plates in the ’80s that still look fresh today—and CB2 to bring them roaring back to the market. The retailer has reimagined a mix of products from Gianfranco Frattini, the famed designer and architect behind such classics as the Sesann sofa and Boalum lighting. It’s a new collection that closely resembles the Milanese’s iconic designs, from case goods and seating to cocktail coupes and floor lamps, with fresh, modern touches.
The Botanist Islay Dry Gin – Hebridean Strength
Thirst creates new Travel Retail Exclusive, Hebridean Strength, for The Botanist Islay Dry Gin. Perfectly balanced and progressively distilled, The Botanist’s success to date was from a single expression of its premium Islay Dry Gin. Beverage specialist creative agency Thirst were tasked to strengthen and amplify the brand through their first step into innovation, inviting conscious gin lovers to explore the signature blend of 22 island botanicals opening at the higher strength of 51.5% ABV, available exclusively in Global Travel Retail.
