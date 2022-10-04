ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Kodak Black helps pay rent for 28 South Florida families in danger of eviction

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kodak Black lent a helping hand to more than two dozen South Florida families who were in danger of being evicted from a West Palm Beach apartment complex.

According to WPTV and WTVJ, the “Super Gremlin” rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation recently worked together to pay 28 families’ remaining rent for the year at the Merry Place Apartments. The nearly $89,000 donation also covered additional fees that the families had incurred, entertainment outlet TMZ reported Wednesday.

Community leader Francky Pierre-Paul, who founded South Florida nonprofit A Different Shade of Love, opened up about Black’s donation in an Instagram post, saying the “act of kindness” gives the families “the opportunity to celebrate the holidays without worrying about how they will be able to keep a roof over their heads.”

In a statement obtained by WPTV, Black, 25, said he is “truly blessed” and feels that his “purpose is to bless others.”

“So as long as I can, I will continue to bless others and give back to my community,” the statement read.

