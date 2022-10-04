Tonight's Forecast: High clouds move in with warmer temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: We are off to the sunniest start of October on record in West Michigan!! This is coming to an end soon, as a few high clouds will start moving in from west to east as the high pressure slowly weakens and shifts off to the south. We will remain dry on Wednesday with the clouds and should reach the low 70s! The next chance of rain is expected to arrive Thursday with an approaching cold front. Scattered rain showers are possible on Thursday and will linger into Friday with lake-effect rain showers and additional cloud cover possible, especially along/west of U.S. 131 closer to Lake Michigan. Highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday, only to tumble back to the lower 50s on Friday. We could even potentially see our first widespread freeze by Friday overnight into Saturday morning. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds west/south light.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light scattered showers along a cold front. Breezy. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny inland, mostly cloudy elsewhere with a chance of a few light, scattered lake effect rain showers...mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs tumble into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Cold start...we may see our first widespread freeze. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

