ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?

Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass end?

Overwatch 2 may have just begun, but it’s never too soon to keep track of important dates, especially if you want to maximize the value of the season one battle pass. The season one battle pass, which notably includes the game’s first-ever mythic skin, has 80 total tiers of content to unlock, and the premium version has more than 60 cosmetics in total.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lúcio
dotesports.com

How to change servers in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Do you need PS Plus to play Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the hero shooter that took the world by storm back in 2015. It’s the latest multiplayer game from Blizzard and although it’s had some problems since its release, Overwatch 2 should be a breath of fresh air for the community. If...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?

One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All current ‘pay-to-win’ weapon skins in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a textbook live-service multiplayer game in many ways. It’s constantly balancing the need to keep the game competitive and fair in its PVP environment, while also constantly releasing new skins and cosmetics for players to purchase, showing off in-game. That can sometimes create something of an...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Overwatch 2#Tattoos#New Pants#Video Game#Rip Tire
dotesports.com

Seeing the BC-153 login error in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do

Overwatch 2 is here, attracting many new and returning fans of the franchise. Considering such releases cause an upward surge in the player count, it may be difficult for servers to keep up with all the demand. When servers start struggling, server-related errors like the BC-153 pop up for players,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Halloween-themed skins in VALORANT

Riot Games has created several holiday weapon skins for VALORANT over the last two years but outside of a few player cards and gun buddies, Riot has yet to release Halloween-themed weapon skins. With the spooky season in full swing, it is time to look at the weapon skin bundles...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Overwatch 2 down? How to check Overwatch server status and outages

Overwatch 2 isn’t without its issues, and with the recent launch of the early access PvP side of the game, servers at Blizzard are taking quite a hit. Blizzard Entertainment’s character-based shooter is prone to outages, boiling down to server difficulties in Los Angeles and Chicago in North America and Paris in Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite

Regardless of the chapter and season, Fortnite’s battle pass is always filled with various cosmetics that players work toward unlocking until they rotate out. If you’ve been actively playing in Chapter Three, season four, then you may have already unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe. While the base...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
dotesports.com

Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?

Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players

The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite

Players looking to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite, you haven’t missed your chance just yet. Despite the Epic Games promotion concluding on Sept. 29, players can still access the Goat skin eventually on the Fortnite shop. For those players who aren’t going to purchase Goat Simulator...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Why do new Overwatch 2 accounts need a postpaid phone number?

As part of Blizzard Entertainment’s Defense Matrix security and anti-toxicity initiative, the company was originally requiring everyone who wants to play Overwatch 2 to verify their phone through SMS Protect. In a blog post released a week before the game’s launch, the company revealed that players would need to connect a postpaid phone number to their Battle.net account to get into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2: How to fix the Disconnected from Game Server (LC-208) error

Overwatch 2 is finally live and fans of the franchise are already flooding into the game’s servers. With Overwatch 2 getting overwhelmed by players, the queue times exploded and the servers even went down briefly in certain regions. While some players struggled to log into the game, others were...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy