How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?
Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
When does the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass end?
Overwatch 2 may have just begun, but it’s never too soon to keep track of important dates, especially if you want to maximize the value of the season one battle pass. The season one battle pass, which notably includes the game’s first-ever mythic skin, has 80 total tiers of content to unlock, and the premium version has more than 60 cosmetics in total.
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
Why aren’t your friends showing up in Overwatch 2? | OW2 friends list bug explained
While Overwatch 2 has released for PC and console players alike, the game’s recent launch has come with a myriad of bugs. Whether it be connectivity issues, long queue times, or unexpected bugs, there are a myriad of obstacles standing in players’ way. One prominent issue that has...
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
Do you need PS Plus to play Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the hero shooter that took the world by storm back in 2015. It’s the latest multiplayer game from Blizzard and although it’s had some problems since its release, Overwatch 2 should be a breath of fresh air for the community. If...
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
All current ‘pay-to-win’ weapon skins in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a textbook live-service multiplayer game in many ways. It’s constantly balancing the need to keep the game competitive and fair in its PVP environment, while also constantly releasing new skins and cosmetics for players to purchase, showing off in-game. That can sometimes create something of an...
Seeing the BC-153 login error in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do
Overwatch 2 is here, attracting many new and returning fans of the franchise. Considering such releases cause an upward surge in the player count, it may be difficult for servers to keep up with all the demand. When servers start struggling, server-related errors like the BC-153 pop up for players,...
Best Halloween-themed skins in VALORANT
Riot Games has created several holiday weapon skins for VALORANT over the last two years but outside of a few player cards and gun buddies, Riot has yet to release Halloween-themed weapon skins. With the spooky season in full swing, it is time to look at the weapon skin bundles...
Is Overwatch 2 down? How to check Overwatch server status and outages
Overwatch 2 isn’t without its issues, and with the recent launch of the early access PvP side of the game, servers at Blizzard are taking quite a hit. Blizzard Entertainment’s character-based shooter is prone to outages, boiling down to server difficulties in Los Angeles and Chicago in North America and Paris in Europe.
Where to tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite
Regardless of the chapter and season, Fortnite’s battle pass is always filled with various cosmetics that players work toward unlocking until they rotate out. If you’ve been actively playing in Chapter Three, season four, then you may have already unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe. While the base...
Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?
Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
Overwatch streamer dafran says the Atlanta Reign reversed his signing as a content creator
The Atlanta Reign told fans earlier today that Daniel “dafran” Francesca would be coming back to the team as a content creator. The response on social media was almost entirely negative, with many fans pointing to his past as a reason to keep him out of the spotlight.
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
How to complete all of the Evolving Stars Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
The Season of Light is cycling through, with stars littering the sky and bringing a number of Pokémon that evolve using Evolution Items and the next set of seasonal Special Research. That Special Research story will allow players to evolve their Cosmog for the first time if they have...
How to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite
Players looking to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite, you haven’t missed your chance just yet. Despite the Epic Games promotion concluding on Sept. 29, players can still access the Goat skin eventually on the Fortnite shop. For those players who aren’t going to purchase Goat Simulator...
Why do new Overwatch 2 accounts need a postpaid phone number?
As part of Blizzard Entertainment’s Defense Matrix security and anti-toxicity initiative, the company was originally requiring everyone who wants to play Overwatch 2 to verify their phone through SMS Protect. In a blog post released a week before the game’s launch, the company revealed that players would need to connect a postpaid phone number to their Battle.net account to get into the game.
Overwatch 2: How to fix the Disconnected from Game Server (LC-208) error
Overwatch 2 is finally live and fans of the franchise are already flooding into the game’s servers. With Overwatch 2 getting overwhelmed by players, the queue times exploded and the servers even went down briefly in certain regions. While some players struggled to log into the game, others were...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet new auto-battle feature explained | Let’s Go command and more
Players got a bounty of new information today for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, and one of those features is the auto-battle feature, which is called Let’s Go. One of the newest features revealed to players in more detail in a video that premiered this morning...
