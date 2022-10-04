ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 5 Pickups: Replacements for Javonte Williams & Cordarrelle Patterson

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.

02:50 NEWS / Javonte Williams out for season (knee injury)

13:05 NEWS / Jonathan Taylor might play on TNF vs. Broncos

14:50 NEWS / Cordarrelle Patterson placed on Injured-Reserve

18:25 NEWS / Treylon Burks has turf toe injury

20:33 NEWS / Tua Tagovailoa out vs. NYJ (concussion)

21:35 NEWS / Sam Darnold is “not close” to returning to Panthers

25:00 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

33:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - RB

40:00 Fantasy advice is situational

42:45 Waiver Wire Pickups - WR

52:41 Waiver Wire Pickups - QB & TE

57:50 Getting in early

59:50 Drops

62:50 Hold on loosely

66:35 Treviso Babes League update

WDBO

Jets run past Dolphins 40-17, snap 12-game skid vs. AFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — New York got a safety on Miami's first offensive play, Michael Carter scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and the Jets ran past the Dolphins 40-17 on Sunday to snap a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents. Zach Wilson, Breece...
NFL
WDBO

Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing...
ATLANTA, GA
WDBO

Dolphins down to 7th-round rookie Skylar Thompson at QB with Teddy Bridgewater, Tua Tagovailoa sidelined

The Miami Dolphins are down to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets. Backup Teddy Bridgewater sustained an elbow injury and was being evaluated for a head injury following a hit on Miami's opening drive on Sunday. He was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, then left the game, and the Dolphins initially listed him as questionable to return.
NFL
WDBO

To this point, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have looked well short of their Super Bowl expectations

Your browser does not support iframes. The current iteration of the Green Bay Packers is not to be feared. The Packers entered the season as Super Bowl contenders with what appeared to be a strong defensive roster and an offense still led by Aaron Rodgers. Instead, they just look like a competitive team instead of one that has a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDBO

Was this roughing the passer? Debatable call goes Tom Brady's way

For the first three quarters of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Falcons were doing nothing. Literally, nothing. Tampa Bay had posted a 21-0 lead that, given the way Atlanta was floundering, looked insurmountable. And then the Falcons started surmounting. Atlanta scored twice in the fourth quarter, then took the...
TAMPA, FL
WDBO

Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa,...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Packers safety Amos active for London clash with Giants

LONDON — (AP) — Packers safety Adrian Amos is active for Green Bay's game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Amos had been in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week. He is now set to join a defensive backfield with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is back from a groin injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDBO

Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

LONDON — (AP) — Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley spoiled the Green Bay Packers' international debut. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers set the stage by jumping out to an early lead over the New York Giants. But Jones and Barkley made the key plays in a 27-22 comeback...
GREEN BAY, WI
WDBO

Lions CB Saivion Smith leaves field in ambulance, evaluated for neck injury

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith was taken off the field in New England in an ambulance and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. The scene was frightening, with the ambulance coming on the field to take off Smith, who was put on a backboard. A man, who the Fox broadcast said was Smith's father (via John Niyo of the Detroit News), came out of the stands and got in the ambulance as it left the field.
DETROIT, MI
WDBO

Robinson plays for Commanders 6 weeks since getting shot

LANDOVER, Md. — (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut for the Washington Commanders on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, six weeks to the day after being shot in an attempted robbery. Robinson practiced Wednesday and was activated off the non-football injury list Saturday. Neither he...
WASHINGTON, DC
