Politics

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A U.S. special envoy responds to Iran on nuclear talks, protests over a woman's death

A U.S. envoy can't talk to Iran – but NPR did, and told him what they said. Here's a mediated conversation. Robert Malley, President Biden's special envoy to Iran, has yet to negotiate directly with Iranians during a year and a half on the job. Iran's government refused to meet directly with their American counterparts as they negotiate the U.S. return to a nuclear agreement between the two countries; instead, they talk through intermediaries.
ADVOCACY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran, even as it seeks a new nuclear deal

The U.S. announced fresh sanctions on Thursday against Iranian officials in punishment "for the continued violence against peaceful protesters and the shutdown of Iran's Internet access." "We condemn the Iranian government's crackdown on its people's rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly, including by shutting down access to...
U.S. POLITICS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

First, a bridge strategic to Russia was attacked — then came the Ukrainian memes

KYIV, Ukraine — From the Ukrainian armed forces to ordinary citizens, creating and sharing Internet memes has become a go-to tool for Ukrainians to communicate about the fight against the Russian invasion. These short, pithy posts and videos have been used to both transmit messages to the international community, as well as help Ukrainians themselves cope with the reality that their country is at war.
TECHNOLOGY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

An act of sabotage shut down parts of Germany's rail system for hours this weekend

BERLIN — German authorities say a malicious and targeted act of sabotage caused a three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday morning. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said cables vital for the country's rail network were intentionally cut in two places, causing a sudden halt to all rail traffic, both passenger and cargo, in the northern part of the country.
TRAFFIC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A Ukrainian city struggles after Russian forces blew up its water supply

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv is surrounded by water. The Buh River wraps around the shipbuilding port before spreading into the Black Sea. But ever since Russian missiles ruptured the two pipelines that supplied the city's municipal water system, on the same day in mid-April, Mykolaiv's residents have struggled to access clean water.
POLITICS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

PHOTOS: In this nomadic tribe in Iran, the women persevere despite hardships

No one knows exactly where the Bakhtiari people came from before settling in the Zagros Mountains. But over the past several thousand years, their roots have grown deep into this land — in what is now western and southwestern Iran — alongside the native oak trees that serve as a vital source of their sustenance. In the face of modern forces, they're standing their ground.
MIDDLE EAST
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Iranian protesters hack State TV with images of supreme leader surrounded by flames

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq — Anti-government demonstrations erupted Saturday in several locations across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. At least two people were killed. Marchers chanted anti-government slogans and twirled headscarves in repudiation of coercive religious dress codes. In...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia kills 17 as Zelensky condemns ‘absolute evil’

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded after Russian missiles hit residential blocks and houses in an overnight attack condemned as “absolute evil” by Ukraine’s president.The missiles struck buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four regions that Russia announced it had annexed this month following illegal referendums. However, the city of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.At least one tower block caved in after the missile strike – completely destroying several storeys of apartments. Around 20 houses and numerous highrise buildings also suffered damage.More than 40 people have been hospitalised as a result of the attack,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
