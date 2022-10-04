Read full article on original website
North Korea blames the deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier for latest tensions
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea warned Saturday the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a "considerably huge negative splash" in regional security, as it defended its recent missile tests as a "righteous reaction" to intimidating military drills between its rivals. The North...
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
Coronavirus cases are surging in some European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy and France at least 24% each in the past week though world infections are down 7% and deaths 10%.
A U.S. special envoy responds to Iran on nuclear talks, protests over a woman's death
A U.S. envoy can't talk to Iran – but NPR did, and told him what they said. Here's a mediated conversation. Robert Malley, President Biden's special envoy to Iran, has yet to negotiate directly with Iranians during a year and a half on the job. Iran's government refused to meet directly with their American counterparts as they negotiate the U.S. return to a nuclear agreement between the two countries; instead, they talk through intermediaries.
U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran, even as it seeks a new nuclear deal
The U.S. announced fresh sanctions on Thursday against Iranian officials in punishment "for the continued violence against peaceful protesters and the shutdown of Iran's Internet access." "We condemn the Iranian government's crackdown on its people's rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly, including by shutting down access to...
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
First, a bridge strategic to Russia was attacked — then came the Ukrainian memes
KYIV, Ukraine — From the Ukrainian armed forces to ordinary citizens, creating and sharing Internet memes has become a go-to tool for Ukrainians to communicate about the fight against the Russian invasion. These short, pithy posts and videos have been used to both transmit messages to the international community, as well as help Ukrainians themselves cope with the reality that their country is at war.
British engineer’s fight against Qatar extradition ‘a warning to World Cup fans’
Brian Glendinning’s case highlights peril for football fans travelling to the Gulf nation this year, experts warn
Thousands of Russians continue to arrive in Turkey, fleeing conscription
ANTALYA, Turkey — Near Antalya's Mediterranean Sea beach is a small park known as Matryoshka Park, for its large sculpture of traditional Russian nesting dolls. More than half the sculpture's dolls are missing now, since vandals destroyed them after Russia invaded Ukraine. Turkey is one of the countries where...
An act of sabotage shut down parts of Germany's rail system for hours this weekend
BERLIN — German authorities say a malicious and targeted act of sabotage caused a three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday morning. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said cables vital for the country's rail network were intentionally cut in two places, causing a sudden halt to all rail traffic, both passenger and cargo, in the northern part of the country.
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
A Ukrainian city struggles after Russian forces blew up its water supply
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv is surrounded by water. The Buh River wraps around the shipbuilding port before spreading into the Black Sea. But ever since Russian missiles ruptured the two pipelines that supplied the city's municipal water system, on the same day in mid-April, Mykolaiv's residents have struggled to access clean water.
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski...
PHOTOS: In this nomadic tribe in Iran, the women persevere despite hardships
No one knows exactly where the Bakhtiari people came from before settling in the Zagros Mountains. But over the past several thousand years, their roots have grown deep into this land — in what is now western and southwestern Iran — alongside the native oak trees that serve as a vital source of their sustenance. In the face of modern forces, they're standing their ground.
Iranian protesters hack State TV with images of supreme leader surrounded by flames
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq — Anti-government demonstrations erupted Saturday in several locations across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. At least two people were killed. Marchers chanted anti-government slogans and twirled headscarves in repudiation of coercive religious dress codes. In...
Blast hits Crimea bridge, a key supply route in Russia's war
KHARKIV, Ukraine — A truck bomb Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia, Russian officials said, damaging a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The speaker of Crimea's Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused...
In Idaho, America's first, and only, cobalt mine in decades is opening
SALMON, Idaho — The first — and only — cobalt mine in America in decades opened Friday in Idaho amid rising demand for the unique metal, a key component in electric vehicle batteries and battery storage. The opening of Australia-based Jervois Global's Idaho facility, near the site...
Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia kills 17 as Zelensky condemns ‘absolute evil’
At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded after Russian missiles hit residential blocks and houses in an overnight attack condemned as “absolute evil” by Ukraine’s president.The missiles struck buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four regions that Russia announced it had annexed this month following illegal referendums. However, the city of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.At least one tower block caved in after the missile strike – completely destroying several storeys of apartments. Around 20 houses and numerous highrise buildings also suffered damage.More than 40 people have been hospitalised as a result of the attack,...
The Nobel Peace Prize winners are rights advocates in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus
BERLIN, MOSCOW, KYIV – The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. The awards were named on Friday by Berit Reiss-Ansersen, chairperson of...
Here's what to know about the Nobel Peace Prize winners
BERLIN, MOSCOW, KYIV — This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as two human rights organizations, Memorial in Russia and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The awards were named on Friday by Berit Reiss-Andsersen, chairperson of...
In Thailand, mourning for the children and others slain by an ex-police officer
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — Relatives grieving staggering loss Friday laid flowers at a day care center in rural northeastern Thailand where a fired police officer slaughtered dozens of people, including children as young as 2 who were napping. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly attack...
