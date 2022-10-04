Read full article on original website
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers
In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
London is only the SIXTH worst city in the world for commuters
Whether it’s having someone’s armpit shoved in your face as you’re squashed into a tube carriage like a sardine, or waiting for ever for a bus that mysteriously never arrives, we all know that commuting in London can be frustrating. Now there’s actually concrete evidence to prove it, because London has been ranked as the sixth worst city in the world for commuters.
Time Out Market is coming to Cape Town!
Big news for anyone who cares about eating great food in amazing places: we’re opening a Time Out Market in Cape Town. And it’s due to open… really soon!. If you don’t know about Time Out Market, here’s the idea. We pick out the best chefs, bartenders and cultural goings-on from one of the world’s greatest cities. Then we bring them all together under one roof to create an IRL tasting menu of the very best stuff the city has to offer. We started with Time Out Market Lisbon in 2014, and since then we’ve opened in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and Dubai (with Porto, Prague, Abu Dhabi, Osaka and some other very cool cities in the pipeline).
