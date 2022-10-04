ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

LSU Reveille

Column: Reasons to be skeptical of Tennessee’s ranking

In Week 5, Tennessee cracked the top-ten for the first time since 2016, along with achieving its highest ranking since 2006 at No. 8. And with the team starting the season unranked, its rise wasn’t the product of preseason rankings. Well, not directly. Though they weren’t a part of...
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Tennessee

LSU is all the way into SEC play now with a Saturday morning matchup against an undefeated, top ten-ranked Tennessee Volunteers team. Since they aren’t an annual opponent, we LSU fans have a lot to learn about one of the conference’s most dramatic teams. Nick Carner of Rocky...
WATE

Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive has deliciousness for days

TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Taste of Turkey Creek offers almost two dozen local flavors for visitors to sample. At Daddy Mac’s the friendly staff is ready to show you how much flavor can be packed under one roof. From appetizers to delicious house-smoked BBQ to desserts...
FARRAGUT, TN

