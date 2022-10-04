Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in east Charlotte armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an armed robbery in east Charlotte. Police responded to the armed robbery call on Eastway Drive at Townhomes of Ashbrook just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man dead...
CMPD searching for missing 91-year-old woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing 91-year-old woman. Willie Mae McLean was last seen at her home on Coronet Way in Charlotte around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink hose coat. She is believed...
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly southwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in southwest Charlotte, police said. Officers responded to a home on Green Ivy Lane, near Archdale Drive, to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury. Desmond Balogun, 30,...
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues. Updated: 18 minutes ago. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to...
Man charged in southwest Charlotte murder after victim dies days after shooting, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was charged with murder after a person died in the hospital three days after a shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. on October 2 in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane where […]
Utility worker seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Iredell County; driver charged, police say
CHARLOTTE — A utility worker was seriously injured Friday after being hit on Highway 150 at Perth Road in Mooresville by a white Dodge Ram flatbed dually truck that left the scene, police said. The driver of the truck, Andrew Terry, 18, of Georgia, was identified, arrested and charged.
Federal investigators says fugitive wanted for murder could be in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — U.S. Marshals are asking people to be on the lookout for a fugitive wanted for murder who may have ties to Charlotte. Dionte Whitson is accused of a murder in Asheville, and his case was just highlighted nationally on the Investigation Discovery channel. U.S. Marshals said they’re...
Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
2022 Pink Cupcake Walk with Team Molly
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. If you’re picking someone up this...
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
Man accused of double homicide in Fort Mill makes first court appearance in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested just over a week after the shooting deaths of a mother and son in Fort Mill, deputies said. Investigators said they found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, dead on Sept. 27 after performing a welfare check at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.
Man found shot to death outside Lancaster home, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot dead outside of a home in Lancaster Thursday night, according to the Lancaster Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home on Cedar Street around 9 p.m. on October 6. Officers said they found a man lying on the ground with a […]
Chesterfield County Police searching for a 35-year-old female
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating Britney Funderburk, 35 years old. Funderburk last spoke to her family on September 19, 2022. According to authorities, Funderburk has red hair, brown eyes, is five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 110...
Two people in critical condition from a multi-car collision near north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS Agency said a multiple car collision near Charlotte Douglas International Airport left two patients in the hospital in critical condition. The collision happened on a two-way road on 8200 Old Dowd Road behind the airport. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. One car...
Charges Against A Steele Creek Shooting Suspect Upgraded To Murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide. CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane after 8 p.m. They found Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound. Balogun died from his injuries Wednesday October, 5th.
One killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they hit a tractor-trailer head-on in Chesterfield County on Friday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 601 near S.C. 9 in Pageland. The crash involved three vehicles, two of which...
