Yankees visit the Rangers for season opener

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers open the season at home against the New York Yankees.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 in home games last season. The Rangers slugged .375 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (illness), Ron Marinaccio: day-to-day (shin), Matt Carpenter: 60-Day IL (foot), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.