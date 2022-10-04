ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees visit the Rangers for season opener

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers open the season at home against the New York Yankees.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 in home games last season. The Rangers slugged .375 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (illness), Ron Marinaccio: day-to-day (shin), Matt Carpenter: 60-Day IL (foot), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland that starts Tuesday night due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics. Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice Friday at Yankee Stadium but the team said he instead was in Miami. After speaking with Chapman, manager Aaron Boone told general manager Brian Cashman he instructed the pitcher to stay away from the club. “I think he questioned whether he was going to be on the roster or not,” Boone said.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is “doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.” With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9. It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021. “What we did last year was a trailer,” Guerrero said through a translator at spring training. “Now you guys are going to see the movie.”
MLB
The Associated Press

Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they’re on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During pregame warmups, players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline. “Terrible,” one Chargers player said as he headed to the locker room.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won’t be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise’s postseason drought to eight years. Hinch also said hitting coach Mike Hessman and third base coach Ramon Santiago have been offered jobs in the minor leagues. Alfredo Amezaga will return as the team’s first base coach after joining the Tigers’ coaching staff late in the season and Gary Jones, who coached first base in 2022, will move to third base or to assist the team defensively.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

