Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
historydaily.org

Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas

Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dean Martin
Nick
bouldercityreview.com

Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park

Brinley Reynolds, 5, of Henderson sits patiently as America Camarillo paints butterfly wings on her face during Art in the Park on Saturday. Among those working in the beer booth to help raise funds for Boulder City Hospital on Saturday during Art in the Park were, Sue Manteris, seated, and Cyndy Anderson.
BOULDER CITY, NV
pvtimes.com

What to do in Pahrump: Balloons, Bunco, bands and more

Our Lady of the Valley is hosting its Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m., in the parish hall, 781 E. Gamebird Road. Fried and baked fish dinners with fries and coleslaw, fish taco dinner with fries, made-from-scratch clam chowder are on the menu. Coffee, lemonade and water are included. Beer wine, soft drinks and homemade desserts are also available.
PAHRUMP, NV
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV

Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
HENDERSON, NV
#The Las Vegas Metro#The Las Vegas Constable#Bulldog Evictions#Kourtni
963kklz.com

Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip

A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the holidays at Allegiant Stadium with all-new holiday experience

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the holidays coming up, Allegiant Stadium is providing the community with a new way to celebrate this Christmas season. On Thursday, December 8th, and Friday, December 9th, the venue will transform itself into an unforgettable holiday atmosphere featuring live entertainment, festive décor, and Las Vegas Raiders experiences available to six corporate groups per evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Car crashes into Las Vegas day care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

