Henderson police welcome 21 new officers to force
The Henderson Police Department honored 21 new police officers to its force this week.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive. The […]
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas home, leaving daughter alive, held without bail
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Las Vegas home and leaving their infant daughter alive before fleeing to San Diego will continue to be held without bail. Michael Ricks, 25, made his second court appearance since being extradited to Las Vegas from San Diego, where he was arrested […]
Las Vegas Weekly
Self-taught artist Juan Ochoa’s murals are popping up all over Las Vegas
When you head down to Fremont Street for a bacon-wrapped Dirt Dog this weekend, take a second to look up. Just above their menu is a mural of a seaside and a portrait of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, done in vibrant oranges and blues. Twenty-two-year-old Juan Ochoa is the...
historydaily.org
Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas
Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
I spent $130 at Martha Stewart's new restaurant in Las Vegas, and it's a must-visit spot that made me feel like I was in the star's house
I visited the celeb's new dining spot, which is themed after one of her homes. It serves table-side baked potatoes and the menu and food was great.
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
ksl.com
Bed checks and business trips: No. 16 BYU, Notre Dame opting out of glitz of Las Vegas
PROVO — BYU's hype-fueled uniform reveal for this week's matchup with Notre Dame in Las Vegas included appearances by UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and Las Vegas headlining magician Mat Franco, a past winner of "America's Got Talent." But when it comes to the glitz and glamor of...
bouldercityreview.com
Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park
Brinley Reynolds, 5, of Henderson sits patiently as America Camarillo paints butterfly wings on her face during Art in the Park on Saturday. Among those working in the beer booth to help raise funds for Boulder City Hospital on Saturday during Art in the Park were, Sue Manteris, seated, and Cyndy Anderson.
pvtimes.com
What to do in Pahrump: Balloons, Bunco, bands and more
Our Lady of the Valley is hosting its Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m., in the parish hall, 781 E. Gamebird Road. Fried and baked fish dinners with fries and coleslaw, fish taco dinner with fries, made-from-scratch clam chowder are on the menu. Coffee, lemonade and water are included. Beer wine, soft drinks and homemade desserts are also available.
Las Vegas Review-Journal files motion to stop search of murdered journalist Jeff German’s seized devices
A judge approved a motion filed by The Las Vegas Review-Journal Wednesday to block the state from searching late investigative journalist Jeff German's phone and computers seized after his murder.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV
Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
Newborn kittens being euthanized at TAF forces volunteer to foster half-dozen
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Without volunteer Kathy Dellinger stepping in to foster six newborn kittens, they wouldn't be alive today. Delligner has been volunteering at the Animal Foundation (TAF) for two years and says she's never seen what's been going on, ever. Euthanizing newborns. “I know last year I...
8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of eight people on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.
963kklz.com
Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip
A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays at Allegiant Stadium with all-new holiday experience
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the holidays coming up, Allegiant Stadium is providing the community with a new way to celebrate this Christmas season. On Thursday, December 8th, and Friday, December 9th, the venue will transform itself into an unforgettable holiday atmosphere featuring live entertainment, festive décor, and Las Vegas Raiders experiences available to six corporate groups per evening.
Fremont Street Experience security increased after Strip stabbing
Hours after a man stabbed and killed two people and injured six others, the city of Las Vegas said it will increase security on the popular Fremont Street Experience (FSE).
Hells Angels from other chapters planned to ‘take care of witnesses’ in Las Vegas highway shooting case, prosecutors say
The FBI received information indicating Hells Angels members from other chapters could be coming to Las Vegas to “take care of witnesses,” prosecutors said Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County Commissioners approve road closures, release details on Formula 1 Launch Party
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners went over some of the details regarding the Formula 1 launch party on Nov. 5. A representative with Formula 1 introduced everyone to some demo maps. For eager fans there will be many road closures to keep in mind:. Las Vegas Boulevard...
Car crashes into Las Vegas day care
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
