SNL skewers Elon Musk, Kanye West and Chris Pratt in a single sketch
Saturday Night Live held nothing back in this week’s (8 October) cold open. In the gameshow-set sketch, SNL cast member Bowen Yang skewered Elon Musk, Kanye West, Joe Biden, and even Chris Pratt in the space of a few minutes.The pretend host of a gameshow called So You Think You Won’t Snap, Yang attempted to get “contestants” to “snap” simply by reading out facts gleaned from recent news stories.First up was Biden, who was mostly roasted for being 79-years-old. “Did you know that when Joe Biden was born we didn’t have highways?” Bowen asked.For Chris Pratt, it was the...
SNL: Colin Farrell gatecrashes Brendan Gleeson’s opening monologue
Colin Farrell made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.He joined the night’s host, Brendan Gleeson, for the opening monologue.Gleeson had just finished explaining the premise of his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites the old In Bruges co-stars with director Martin McDonagh. According to Gleeson, the film is about friends who fall out because one is too “needy”. He went on: “I love Colin to bits, but the story isn’t too far from the truth.”On cue, Farrell appeared on stage – in a comedy moustache – to ask a question....
