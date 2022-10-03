ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How Much Does It Cost to Flip a House?

Optimistic real estate investors often enter a house flip with the hope of making a ton of cash in just a short time. When done correctly, this outcome is certainly possible. But before diving in, potential flippers need to ask themselves an important question. How much does it cost to flip a house?
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
Black Enterprise

Brown Water, No Electricity, No Help — Black Residents in One Florida Neighborhood Feels Forgotten About After Hurricane Ian

Residents say authorities are dragging their feet to aid a historically African American neighborhood in Fort Myers Florida. Following the disruption of Hurricane Ian, low-income communities in Florida are reportedly still awaiting assistance from authorities and lawmakers. According to NPR, the storm’s aftermath has caused a shortage of resources for...
FORT MYERS, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: During the disaster of Ian, Trump begs for money – for himself.

Ian Aftermath(via ABC News) One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, ripped across Florida landing as a category 4, and exiting the other side and striking South Carolina as a category 1 storm. Ian has killed at least 70 people and destroyed billions in real estate. The sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on Good Morning America early Thursday morning that fatalities "are in the hundreds" in his area. Many people and organizations mobilized to help the affected people and areas.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt comes into sharper focus

Many of the basic elements of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt are well established. The Republican and his representatives used public resources to lure desperate migrants onto airplanes under false pretenses. The exploited victims of the governor’s scheme were then dropped off on a Massachusetts island — without local officials being notified.
FLORIDA STATE
