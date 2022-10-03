Read full article on original website
How Much Does It Cost to Flip a House?
Optimistic real estate investors often enter a house flip with the hope of making a ton of cash in just a short time. When done correctly, this outcome is certainly possible. But before diving in, potential flippers need to ask themselves an important question. How much does it cost to flip a house?
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash
The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
12 Best Places in the Midwest To Live on Only a Social Security Check
With an average monthly payment of $1,618.29, according to the SSA, Social Security is not enough to get by in retirement for most people who have no other money coming in -- unless they move to one...
The City With the Fewest Homes For Sale
A recent analysis reveals the city where the inventory of homes on the market was tightest in August.
Brown Water, No Electricity, No Help — Black Residents in One Florida Neighborhood Feels Forgotten About After Hurricane Ian
Residents say authorities are dragging their feet to aid a historically African American neighborhood in Fort Myers Florida. Following the disruption of Hurricane Ian, low-income communities in Florida are reportedly still awaiting assistance from authorities and lawmakers. According to NPR, the storm’s aftermath has caused a shortage of resources for...
Opinion: During the disaster of Ian, Trump begs for money – for himself.
Ian Aftermath(via ABC News) One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, ripped across Florida landing as a category 4, and exiting the other side and striking South Carolina as a category 1 storm. Ian has killed at least 70 people and destroyed billions in real estate. The sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on Good Morning America early Thursday morning that fatalities "are in the hundreds" in his area. Many people and organizations mobilized to help the affected people and areas.
Homebuyers’ down payments increased the most in these cities: report
A new report from the real estate company Redfin analyzed county data from the 40 most populous U.S. cities. After reaching a nine-year high in May of 18 percent of a home’s purchase price, median down payments dipped slightly to 15.2 percent in July. But percentages in July were...
Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt comes into sharper focus
Many of the basic elements of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt are well established. The Republican and his representatives used public resources to lure desperate migrants onto airplanes under false pretenses. The exploited victims of the governor’s scheme were then dropped off on a Massachusetts island — without local officials being notified.
Inflation Relief Payments: Experts Weigh In on Their Effects
The year 2022 delivered a one-two punch to a country still wobbly from the effects of the pandemic. The federal government cut off the stimulus payments that had gotten so many people through the crisis just as inflation began forcing prices up at the fastest rate since the early 1980s.
As Floridians recover from Ian, most homeowners in the state do so without flood insurance
Many Florida homeowners starting the arduous recovery from Hurricane Ian will do so without the benefit of flood insurance, forcing them to either rebuild with scant resources or make hard choices about relocating. Ian was among the most destructive storms to hit the U.S. Early estimates of residential and commercial...
