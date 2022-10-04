DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds wants Iowans to honor fallen firefighters this weekend by lowering all flags to half-staff Sunday, October 9. The governor gave the order in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Firefighters who have died in the line of duty during the previous year are honored at the memorial service which happens in early October each year. All firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice are also remembered.

IOWA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO