Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Joni Ernst joins YPN and EIDB for Seventh Annual Operation Diaper Drive
Cedar Rapids — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst announced she joined the Young Parents Network (YPN) and the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank to kick-off the Seventh Annual Operation Diaper Drive. The drive's goal is to stock a full year’s supply of diapers and wipes by the end of the month....
cbs2iowa.com
Ramping up campaigns, both of Iowa's gubernatorial candidates release new political ads
DES MOINES, Iowa — We're nearly a month away from the midterms and candidates like Governor Kim Reynolds and her democratic opponent Deidre DeJear are ramping up their campaigns. Both of Iowa's gubernatorial candidates, targeting the actions of their opponent, in new political ad campaigns. Democrat, Deidre DeJear, targeting...
cbs2iowa.com
Eastern Iowans helping with recovery efforts in southwest Florida
Emergency response vehicles on the road to deliver hot meals to hard hit communities. It's now been over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Florida and South Carolina, leaving a horrific path of destruction. At least 120 people have been killed; an estimated 180,000 residents are still without power. About...
cbs2iowa.com
Hiawatha man arrested for making threats to officials in Arizona
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa man was arrested in Hiawatha for allegedly threatening election officials in Arizona. Mark Rissi is accused of leaving threatening voicemails to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona, and an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds wants Iowans to honor fallen firefighters this weekend by lowering all flags to half-staff Sunday, October 9. The governor gave the order in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Firefighters who have died in the line of duty during the previous year are honored at the memorial service which happens in early October each year. All firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice are also remembered.
Comments / 0