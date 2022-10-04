ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Eastern Iowans helping with recovery efforts in southwest Florida

Emergency response vehicles on the road to deliver hot meals to hard hit communities. It's now been over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Florida and South Carolina, leaving a horrific path of destruction. At least 120 people have been killed; an estimated 180,000 residents are still without power. About...
Hiawatha man arrested for making threats to officials in Arizona

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa man was arrested in Hiawatha for allegedly threatening election officials in Arizona. Mark Rissi is accused of leaving threatening voicemails to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona, and an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.
Des Moines, IA
Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds wants Iowans to honor fallen firefighters this weekend by lowering all flags to half-staff Sunday, October 9. The governor gave the order in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Firefighters who have died in the line of duty during the previous year are honored at the memorial service which happens in early October each year. All firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice are also remembered.
